10 Special Ways to Ring in 2018 in Dallas

New Year’s Eve comes with a lot of excitement but also a lot of stress to plan the perfect night. It's time to say goodbye to 2017 — and to all that planning-induced stress — with these 10 New Year’s Eve events in Dallas.

A Very Texas New Year’s Eve with Jonathan Tyler and Friends

Granada Theater and The Belmont Hotel

3524 Greenville Ave.; 901 Fort Worth Ave.

7 p.m.

$24

For all the American rock fans out there, your New Year’s Eve festivities are a no-brainer this year and will leave you saying “holy smokes.” To celebrate the 10th year of his annual New Year’s Eve shows, Jonathan Tyler is bringing in friends Nikki Lane, Paul Cauthen, Erik Pulido and Charlie Sexton to perform with him at the Granada Theater at 7 p.m. Sunday. After, Tyler will host a party at The Belmont Hotel. Tickets are $24 for general admission and $80 for VIP access at jonathantylermusic.com.

New Year’s Eve Celebration at Pete’s Piano Bar

Pete's Dueling Piano Bar

4980 Belt Line Road

7 p.m.

$25-$300

This Texas original dueling piano bar ensures one thing this New Year’s Eve: Guests will have one helluva good time. With light hors d'oeuvres, bottles of Champagne and endless singing and dancing, Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar serves not only competitive piano playing but also competitive pricing. Tickets for this event, which begins at 7 p.m., are $25 for general admission and $300 for a reserved table at eventbrite.com.

The Complete Brandenburg Concertos of J.S. Bach

Saint Thomas Aquinas Church

6306 Kenwood Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$30

If you’ve got an old soul, look no further than "the Southwest’s primary resource for early music performances,” the Dallas Bach Society’s New Year’s Eve concert. The choir will fill Saint Thomas Aquinas Church with instrumentals and vocals from the 17th and 18th centuries, so put on your classiest attire and enjoy this night on the town and a Champagne celebration afterwards. Tickets to the concert, which begins at 7:30 p.m., start at $30 and are available at ticketdfw.com.

106.1 KISS-FM New Year's Eve Hosted by Kellie Rasberry

Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park

5805 Granite Parkway

8 p.m.

$138-$270

Looking for a unique date night? Ring in the New Year with Kellie Rasberry and KiddNation DJ Mike Morse. This sophisticated yet modern event at 8 p.m. at Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park will include hors d'oeuvres, dinner and an open bar. Dinner and drinks are included, so grab your date and raise your glass at this perfect night for two. Tickets, $138 or $270 for couples, are available at eventbrite.com.

2018 Dallas New Year’s Eve Limo Bus Crawl

Yucatan and The Prophet Bar

2023 Greenville Ave.; 2548 Elm St.

8 p.m.

Free

This limo bus crawl will satisfy those with a zest for celebration ... and alcohol. Guests will be transported to bars in Deep Ellum, Greenville and Uptown to party the night away with Dallas locals. Check-in begins at 8 p.m. at either The Prophet Bar or Yucatan. There’s no cover, and more information is available at eventbrite.com.

New Year’s Eve 2018 Champagne Life: Royalty at the Castle

Old Red Museum

100 S. Houston St.

8 p.m.

$78.99

Rated sixth on Bravo TV’s list of the world's best New Year's Eve parties, Champagne Life: Royalty at the Castle is sure not to disappoint. The seventh annual New Year’s Eve celebration, which begins at 8 p.m. at the Old Red Museum of Dallas County History and Culture, will provide live music in each room and fireworks. General admission, $78.99, and VIP packages are available at eventbrite.com.

Happiest Hour's New Year's Eve Megaparty

Happiest Hour

2616 Olive St.

9 p.m.

$25

From the bubbly Champagne to the festive attire, New Year’s Eve is one of the biggest celebrations all year — which means partygoers should ring in 2018 at Happiest Hour’s New Year’s Eve Megaparty. With an amazing city view, bubbles and two of Dallas’ best DJs, Happiest Hour will offer an unforgettable start to the new year. General admission tickets for the event, which begins at 9 p.m., start at $25 and are available at happiesthourdallas.com. VIP packages are also available.

New Year's Eve 2018 at Topgolf Dallas

Topgolf Dallas

8787 Park Lane

9 p.m.

$225-$450

Golf and party enthusiasts, this one is for you. Although this event is a bit more expensive at $225 to $450 per bay, it offers special features. Topgolf Dallas will provide live entertainment, a chef-inspired menu and hours of competitive golfing with your friends (or frenemies). Reservations for the event, which tees off (yes, that is a golf pun) at 9 p.m., can be made at eventbrite.com.

Singapore Slingers New Year’s Eve

Kessler Theater

1230 W. Davis St.

9 p.m.

$35

Even Mr. New Year’s Eve, Guy Lombardo, would approve of this elegant evening out on the town. The Singapore Slingers will play the Kessler Theater, creating a perfect setting for dancing and tableside spectating. At 9 p.m. the 18-piece ensemble will take the theater to the 1920s and '30s with its authentic musical immersion and debonair appearance. Admission includes dessert and a Champagne toast to fuel your flapper-inspired dance moves. Tickets start at $35 and are available at thekessler.org.

AT&T Streaming Lights at Reunion Tower

Reunion Tower

300 Reunion Blvd. E.

11:59 p.m.

Free

From our pride to our New Year’s Eve events, everything is bigger in Texas. For the second year, Reunion Tower and Hunt Realty are collaborating with AT&T to light up the Dallas sky with a 360-degree, panoramic fireworks show starting at 11:59 p.m. The AT&T Streaming Lights show is free for all to enjoy the 15,000 pounds of fireworks needed to fill the Dallas skyline.

