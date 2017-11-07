Start Planning, the Showcase Schedule for the 2017 Dallas Observer Music Awards Is Here

Crowdsurfing at Three Links during last year's DOMAs.

It's almost the most wonderful time of the year. No, not Christmas. DOMAs!

Twenty judges met at a secret location last week to vote on the winners for this year's Dallas Observer Music Awards, and just a few weeks from now on Saturday, Dec. 2, you can hear nearly 60 of the nominated bands perform at nine venues across Deep Ellum.

The music starts at 6:20 p.m. and the last notes won't ring out until 1:20 in the morning. Each lineup features a blend of bands and performers from each of the 38 categories where a trophy stands to be won: hip-hop, pop, cover bands, punk, country and more.

Here's the schedule:

Trees

6:40 p.m. – Reinventing Jude

7:40 p.m. – 88 Killa

8:40 p.m. – jACQ

9:40 p.m. – Cure for Paranoia

10:40 p.m. – To Be Announced

11:40 p.m. – Sealion

12:40 a.m. – The Rich Girls Three Links

6:40 p.m. – Different Strokes

7:40 p.m. – Honor System

8:40 p.m. – Francine Thirteen

9:40 p.m. – Dead Mockingbirds

10:40 p.m. – Dome Dwellers

11:40 p.m. – Bobby Sessions

12:40 a.m. – HEAVY BABY SEA SLUGS Club Dada (Inside)

6:40 p.m. – Nigel Rivers

7:40 p.m. – Garrett Owen

8:40 p.m. – Silas Nello

9:40 p.m. – Sudie

10:40 p.m. – Pearl Earl

11:40 p.m. – Jake Schrock

12:40 a.m. – T.Y.E. Club Dada (Outside)

6:20 p.m. – Ronnie Fauss

7:20 p.m. – From Parts Unknown

8:20 p.m. – Loafers

9:20 p.m. – Le Cure

10:20 p.m. – Acid Carousel

11:20 p.m. – The BoomBachs

12:20 a.m. – Blue, The Misfit The Door

7 p.m. – Chris J Norwood

8 p.m. – Levi Cobb & the Big Smoke

9 p.m. – Poppy Xander and Her Chamber Rock Ensemble

10 p.m. – Native Fox

11 p.m. – seres

12 a.m. – Starfruit The Prophet Bar

7:20 p.m. – Pearl Gem

8:20 p.m. – Henry the Archer

9:20 p.m. – Kwinton Gray

10:20 p.m. – Medicine Man Revival

11:20 p.m. – Teenage Sexx

12:20 a.m. – Monoculture Reno's

7:20 p.m. – Asukubus

8:20 p.m. – Jesus Chris + the Beetles

9:20 p.m. – Schmekelhead

10:20 p.m. – Morgue Meat

11:20 p.m. – THYROIDS

12:20 a.m. – LEECH Green Room

7 p.m. – Summer Dean

8 p.m. – EJ Mathews

9 p.m. – Quentin Moore

10 p.m. – Skinny Cooks

11 p.m. – Straw Hat Society

12 a.m. – Ataraxia Off the Record

9:20 p.m. – George Quartz

10:20 p.m. – Deejay Mike B

11:20 p.m. – DJ Sober

12:20 a.m. – John Stewart



To save on tickets to the showcase, buy yours here before Friday, Nov. 10. Until then, a general admission wristband granting you access to all nine venues is $10. A VIP ticket — which includes three drink tickets to a private bar inside Trees, food from nearby Stonedeck Pizza Pub, a T-shirt, private restrooms, and more — is $34.

Come Friday, the GA wristband will cost $15 and the VIP ticket $44.

On the Tuesday following the showcase, Dec. 5, we'll throw a circus-themed ceremony where all of the winners at the 29th annual DOMAs will be awarded. For the first time ever, the ceremony will be held at brand spankin' new Deep Ellum music venue, Canton Hall. That event is totally free.