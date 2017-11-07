Start Planning, the Showcase Schedule for the 2017 Dallas Observer Music Awards Is Here

It's almost the most wonderful time of the year. No, not Christmas. DOMAs!
Twenty judges met at a secret location last week to vote on the winners for this year's Dallas Observer Music Awards, and just a few weeks from now on Saturday, Dec. 2, you can hear nearly 60 of the nominated bands perform at nine venues across Deep Ellum.
The music starts at 6:20 p.m. and the last notes won't ring out until 1:20 in the morning. Each lineup features a blend of bands and performers from each of the 38 categories where a trophy stands to be won: hip-hop, pop, cover bands, punk, country and more.
Here's the schedule:
Trees
6:40 p.m. – Reinventing Jude
7:40 p.m. – 88 Killa
8:40 p.m. – jACQ
9:40 p.m. – Cure for Paranoia
10:40 p.m. – To Be Announced
11:40 p.m. – Sealion
12:40 a.m. – The Rich Girls
Three Links
6:40 p.m. – Different Strokes
7:40 p.m. – Honor System
8:40 p.m. – Francine Thirteen
9:40 p.m. – Dead Mockingbirds
10:40 p.m. – Dome Dwellers
11:40 p.m. – Bobby Sessions
12:40 a.m. – HEAVY BABY SEA SLUGS
Club Dada (Inside)
6:40 p.m. – Nigel Rivers
7:40 p.m. – Garrett Owen
8:40 p.m. – Silas Nello
9:40 p.m. – Sudie
10:40 p.m. – Pearl Earl
11:40 p.m. – Jake Schrock
12:40 a.m. – T.Y.E.
Club Dada (Outside)
6:20 p.m. – Ronnie Fauss
7:20 p.m. – From Parts Unknown
8:20 p.m. – Loafers
9:20 p.m. – Le Cure
10:20 p.m. – Acid Carousel
11:20 p.m. – The BoomBachs
12:20 a.m. – Blue, The Misfit
The Door
7 p.m. – Chris J Norwood
8 p.m. – Levi Cobb & the Big Smoke
9 p.m. – Poppy Xander and Her Chamber Rock Ensemble
10 p.m. – Native Fox
11 p.m. – seres
12 a.m. – Starfruit
The Prophet Bar
7:20 p.m. – Pearl Gem
8:20 p.m. – Henry the Archer
9:20 p.m. – Kwinton Gray
10:20 p.m. – Medicine Man Revival
11:20 p.m. – Teenage Sexx
12:20 a.m. – Monoculture
Reno's
7:20 p.m. – Asukubus
8:20 p.m. – Jesus Chris + the Beetles
9:20 p.m. – Schmekelhead
10:20 p.m. – Morgue Meat
11:20 p.m. – THYROIDS
12:20 a.m. – LEECH
Green Room
7 p.m. – Summer Dean
8 p.m. – EJ Mathews
9 p.m. – Quentin Moore
10 p.m. – Skinny Cooks
11 p.m. – Straw Hat Society
12 a.m. – Ataraxia
Off the Record
9:20 p.m. – George Quartz
10:20 p.m. – Deejay Mike B
11:20 p.m. – DJ Sober
12:20 a.m. – John Stewart
To save on tickets to the showcase, buy yours here before Friday, Nov. 10. Until then, a general admission wristband granting you access to all nine venues is $10. A VIP ticket — which includes three drink tickets to a private bar inside Trees, food from nearby Stonedeck Pizza Pub, a T-shirt, private restrooms, and more — is $34.
Come Friday, the GA wristband will cost $15 and the VIP ticket $44.
On the Tuesday following the showcase, Dec. 5, we'll throw a circus-themed ceremony where all of the winners at the 29th annual DOMAs will be awarded. For the first time ever, the ceremony will be held at brand spankin' new Deep Ellum music venue, Canton Hall. That event is totally free.
