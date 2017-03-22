The First 'Hip Hop Book Club' Convenes at Josey Records
|
Attendees were invited to come up to the mic and share their thoughts on Kendrick Lamar's work throughout the event.
Ely Ibrahim
True fans of hip-hop culture love to debate which albums qualify as classics. Now imagine taking these intense conversations in a public setting, outside of your apartment or group texts. Josey Records is hosting just such a gathering at a new monthly open forum called the Hip Hop Book Club. It imitates a book club only in its structure, by fostering a deep discussion of a single work.
|
The founders of the Hip Hop Book Club led a discussion that touched on four subjects: influence, visuals, production and lyrics.
Omar Gonzalez
The organizers behind this event are Kenny Reeves, Terrance Lee, Attah “A.T.” Essien and Sobechi “Sobe” Ibekwe. The idea came about in a text message chain between the group of friends, where they were debating the merits of different albums.
“This is what people do all the time — in the barbershop or just sitting around,” Ibekwe says. “It always helps when you’re in a like-minded community sharing your thoughts.”
The Hip Hop Book Club held its first event Monday. About 50 people turned out for a conversation about Kendrick Lamar’s album good kid, m.A.A.d city.
Upcoming Events
- Smells Like The '90s
-
Brad Paisley
TicketsFri., Mar. 24, 9:00pm
-
Concert For The Causes
TicketsSat., Mar. 25, 5:00pm
-
Excision - The Paradox Tour
TicketsSat., Mar. 25, 8:00pm
-
Chicago
TicketsSat., Mar. 25, 8:00pm
The organizers divided the discussion into four segments: influence, visuals, production and lyrics. “These four things stand out the most when needing to understand an album,” Reeves says.
Throughout the event, people came to the mic and shared their thoughts. While not everyone saw eye-to-eye, the conversation was friendly.
|
The founders of the Hip Hop Book Club pose with the winner of their Kendrick Lamar trivia contest, who took away a copy of good kid, m.A.A.d city.
Omar Gonzalez
After the program concluded, guests continued to chat. “The best thing I like was hearing the different perspectives of the album. We were all able to come together for this and I liked that,” said attendee DJ Tobi Adboyejo.
“Listening to everything here, it’s really dope that this is happening in Dallas,” said another attendee, Sandi Iro. “It’s about time we had the discussion about hip-hop.”
The founders also take the early success of the event as an indication of the health of Dallas’ music scene. “I think this event shows a city that appreciates the art of music,” Lee says.
The next Hip Hop Book Club session will be April 17 at Josey Records, 2821 Lyndon B Johnson Freeway, No. 100, Farmers Branch. The discussion will center on Jay Z’s first album, Reasonable Doubt.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
The Noise Presents: The Decibel Magazine 2017 Tour
TicketsWed., Mar. 22, 6:00pm
-
Maren Morris
TicketsThu., Mar. 23, 7:00pm
- The Oak Ridge Boys
-
"Smells Like the '90s"
powered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!