6 Valentine's Day Shows Your Significant Other Will Love

Party Static return to Dada tonight. Mike Brooks

When it comes to Valentine's Day, most of us aren't taking the movie star approach. Our evening plans aren't likely to include chartering any planes or reserving entire resturants. No, for most of us something a lot more casual and fiscally responsible is in order. Like a concert.

Going to a show counts as celebrating the holiday because it's Tuesday night and you're not at home. It requires effort. It's also appropriate no matter how new the relationship is, and no matter which of these six shows you choose, you won't end up spending more than an average trip to Target.

You might even have some extra room in your budget for a box of conversation hearts and a bouquet of carnations. That's romance.

Max and Iggor Cavalera

6:30 p.m., Trees, 2709 Elm St., treesdallas.com, $23.50

Sepultra is a Brazilian thrash metal band that formed in 1984. Founding members Max and Iggor Cavalera will play the entirety of Sepultra's album Roots tonight, in honor of its 20th anniversary. The supporting acts, death metal band Immolation and noisy hardcore punk group Full of Hell, are equally hard-hitting. This is the date for metal fanatics.

Adam Ant

8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St., axs.com, $35 to $45

If your significant other is into '80s nostalgia but prefers something poppier, make haste to Adam Ant at Majestic Theater. The post-punk/glam rock icon will perform his Kings of the Wild Frontier album, bearing the track of the same name, "Antmusic," "Dog Eat Dog" and more. This show is one of the only dates on Ant's tour that isn't sold out, and that's an opportunity worth seizing.

Ricki Derek and Casablanca

8 p.m., Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave, granadatheater.com, $30 to $53

The Granada Theater will host a Valentine's-themed extravaganza night with Ricki Derek, who will perform numerous love ballads from the Great American Songbook. Expect to hear the songs of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and many more. Following Derek's intimate performance, ticket holders will be treated to a screening of the classic romantic drama Casablanca.

Juicy J

7 p.m., House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., livenation.com, $55 to $117

Juicy J of Three 6 Mafia fame will perform at House of Blues alongside his longtime collaborator and brother, Project Pat. You can expect to hear "Bandz A Make Her Dance" and all your other favorite Juicy J hits, plus the Memphis horrorcore that Project Pat has become known for. And if the show leaves you thirsty for Three 6 Mafia, you won't have to wait long: All/Everything will turn its focus on the group this Sunday at RBC.

Valentine’s Day Freak-A-Thon

8 p.m., Club Dada, 2720 Elm St., dadadallas.com, $10

King Camel Productions has assembled a killer rock V-Day lineup that includes Dallas' staple party bands Sealion and Party Static, plus two acts you may be less familiar with. The Nude Party hails from North Carolina and will bring a stripped down sound influenced by the Kinks and the Animals, while locals Sub-Sahara have a dancier, '80s vibe.

Mutant Wave Presents: V-Day at RBC

9 p.m., RBC, 2617 Commerce St., rbcdeepellum, $10

Boy Harsher will bring their dark synth pop vibes to a stacked Valentine’s Day party that also includes performances by Ghoulfive, who just dropped an experimental, soulful album in December; JT Donaldson from New Math Records on the 1s and 2s; and electro wizard Cygnus. Dallas Distortion will provide visuals throughout.

