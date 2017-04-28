7 Not-So-Obvious Places To Dance in DFW

EXPAND Raise your hands in the air. It's time to dance. Roderick Pullum

When the beat drops, it doesn't matter where you are or what you're doing. Your body needs to move. There are the typical places to dance in Dallas, but they are not the only places. Here's a look at some of the usual and unusual places to dance in Dallas. As Ren McCormick said in Footloose, "Let's dance!"

1) Billy Bob's Texas

Throw on some cowboy boots and two-step your little heart out. Billy Bob's Texas plays host to several mainstream and Texas country acts throughout the year, so not only is it a great place to hear live music, it's also a great place to dance to live music. While there is a stage and seats toward the front of the venue, a dance floor and bar occupies the back part, giving plenty of room for guys and gals to two-step to the latest country music hit. 2520 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth, 817-624-7117

2) Sherlock's Baker St. Pub & Grill

Sherlock's might not first come to mind when thinking of places to dance in the North Texas, but the Addison mainstay almost always has a live band playing on weekends. There is a small dance floor in front of the main stage, giving just enough opportunity for all ages to dance while a cover band sings the hits. 5100 Belt Line Rd.,

Dallas, 972-726-6100

3) Truth and Alibi

What looks like a regular candy shop in Deep Ellum is actually Truth and Alibi, an underground bar that requires a password to get in. While there may not be a main dance floor, there is a small, danceable stage overlooking the crowd. The music is always loud, and with a feeling only a speakeasy can provide, dancing feels like a must. 2618 Elm St., Dallas, 469-417-9660

4) Three Links

Each time the hip-hop band CoLab is at Three Links in Deep Ellum, then you know it's going to be a party. They are there every Tuesday night, ready to play and ready to see you dance. 2704 Elm St., Dallas, 214-653-8228

5) Off The Record Craft Beer and Vinyl

Off The Record, the record store/bar, may not be the biggest spot in Deep Ellum, but a vinyl shop is sure to have great music. Every Tuesday at Off The Record, a DJ plays the hits that ruled the airwaves during Carson Daly's TRL days. Go ahead and relearn your favorite boy band dance moves because it might be time to dance like it's 1999. 2716 Elm St., Dallas, 214-745-1402

5) Station 4 (S4)

S4 is a freaking mansion. Well at least it feels that way when you're drunk off whatever you're ordering. S4 has a giant dance floor on the first floor, plus a drag show area on the second and every square inch of both — feels like the right place to dance. 3911 Cedar Springs Rd., Dallas, 214-526-7171

6) Adair's

Adair's might be known for its burgers or its overall honky-tonk atmosphere in Deep Ellum, but it's also a quality place to dance. Whether the live band is playing a country song or a little bit of rock 'n' roll, there is an area right in front of the stage that is perfect for dancing. Once you grab your drink at the bar, head to the front and dance. You'll be surrounded by either middle-age couples two-stepping to George Strait or a drunk white girl dancing alone to the Eagles. Go ahead and join them. 2624 Commerce St., Dallas, 214-939-9900

7) Gloria's Latin Cusine

What you may not know about your favorite Mexican restaurant is that it has a nightlife. From 11 p.m. to 2 a.m., there is live salsa music with salsa dancing. For only $10, and adherence to the dress code, Gloria's is a nightlife steal. 5100 Belt Line Rd., Dallas, 972-387-8442

