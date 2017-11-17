In Bed With Music Photographers Cal Quinn and Aly Fae

"In Bed With" is a new Dallas Observer series where we delve into the homes and personal lives of Dallas music industry professionals.

The door mat outside photographers Cal Quinn and Aly Fae’s place announces “This must be the place.” It’s a necessary hint for visitors. The apartment numbers in their modern Oak Cliff building don't follow linear logic, and so the hallways form an interminable maze. Quinn, in a drunken mental fog, once chose to sleep by the complex's pool rather than attempt the bewildering quest home.

The Place, as they refer to their home, is also their photography studio, and a hangout for local artists even when the residents aren't home. Artists’ faces are blown-up on their walls: There's an image of Charley Crockett, and their fridge is plastered with Polaroids of musicians and other artists. As Quinn and Fae pose for photos themselves, they listen to a playlist which includes Leon Bridges. They say Dark Rooms is the most overplayed music at their home.

Quinn is wearing folded cowboy boots so weathered they should be sung about in a country song. He was born in New Mexico, and used to be a musician. He says he moved to Dallas after a concussion caused him to forget all of the songs he'd written. An old college best friend, part of the Denton-based band Seryn, invited him to join them on tour. Quinn learned how to run sound for the band, and eventually moved to Denton to join them. “I had a total brain reset. I decided I needed a new adventure,” he says.

Quinn is now an honorary member of the Texas Gentlemen, and has the custom-inscribed jacket to prove it. The Americana band, whose rotating cast orbits around de facto bandleader Beau Bedford, counts Quinn as a stable presence. He's serving as the group’s photographer, sound engineer and videographer. He’s preparing to go on tour with the Gents for the remainder of the year, and Fae will be joining them in California for a shoot.

Between mimosas and cigarettes, the couple talks about meeting two years ago, back when Dallas-native Fae was working at a law firm and doing fashion photography — including mentoring other photographers — on the side. “She was really respected,” Quinn says. “She took the first good picture anyone’s taken of me,” he says of his at-first-sight love of her work. “We met at an integral part of my life,” Fae says, “I wasn’t in this [Dallas arts] community until he brought me into it, and I’m so grateful for that.”

“He’s an intimidating figure,” Fae says, when asked what her first impression was of Quinn. “He’s really charismatic and he’s the life of the party.” Quinn has a different memory of their meeting. “I’m a closet romantic,“ he says. "It was the first time I saw her and I thought 'Her, that’s the one.'"

They agree that their initial courtship was masked as a professional collaboration. They'd casually text and discuss hangover cures. “He texted me a liver care supplement, and I was like ‘Oh, that’s so sweet,'” Fae remembers. “We both played hard to get at first, like, 'Yeah, I’m really focusing on my career right now." Quinn chimes in: “For like a week."

They believe that their individual commitment to their crafts has cemented their relationship. “He’s a beautiful person, supremely intelligent, and passionate about what he does,“ she says. “And I really admire a driven creative, who’s gonna actually make some shit happen.”

In May of this year, the couple left a “musician house” where they were living with Dan Bowman of Fox and the Bird and Jacob Metcalf, and moved to their current building. In true photographer fashion, they chose their new place for its generous lighting. They also liked its close proximity to the Belmont Hotel, a refuge for creatives and a place where the couple shoots frequently. The Belmont is also the spot where they shared their first kiss.

Fae studied marketing at UTD. Quinn also studied marketing, and now they have a shared creative vision: a one-stop shop of musician services. “We style, shoot, creative-direct, and do social media and branding for developing artists,” Quinn says.

Their clients include the Turnpike Troubadours and Medicine Man Revival, while Quinn continues to run sound for bands such as Shakey Graves and at venues such as AT&T Stadium and the Rustic. The secret to infiltrating the art scene is "hard fucking work, where luck and opportunity meet," Quinn says. "I earned these bands’ trust by running sound for them, so when I picked up a camera they trusted me.”

Fae agrees. “It’s about creating and maintaining a connection between us and them, I feel like they know us as much as we know them. We can get shots that no other photographer can capture,” she says.

Their subjects are both their idols and their close friends. It's a similar approach to that of photographer Henry Diltz, who started shooting his Laurel Canyon friends the Doors and the Eagles, and eventually became the official Woodstock photographer. Quinn met Diltz at the Kessler last year, and says they spoke about bonding with their subjects. “He said I’m on to the right thing,” Quinn remembers. “I get chills thinking about it.“

Fae and Quinn have found a way to deconflict in their relationship that is paradoxically both juvenile and mature. “As soon as we start arguing, we pull out our Nerf guns and have a Nerf battle, and we settle it,” Quinn says. “It’s fucking ridiculous, but we gotta have some way to bring it back into perspective.”

Fae concedes that the technique works. "Even if you’re super pissed and sitting there, when all of a sudden you get hit in the head with a Nerf gun, then you’re a little less pissed,” she says. Nerf gun wars aside, they say they’re rarely at home unless they have visitors. “I think we Netflix like once a month,” Quinn says.

They’re unattached to their possessions, and keep small memory boxes in case of a fire. These include “photo passes, set lists, family stuff.” Fae says that they live by their memories, and that their end goal is to continue avoiding “passionless work,” which is their biggest fear. “Although,” Fae says confidently, “we know that’s not a possibility, because we’re not gonna stop.”

