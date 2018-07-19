American Aquarium Is Still Bringing Blue-Collar Rock ’n’ Roll to the Masses

The last time BJ Barham and his band made their way through Dallas, American Aquarium looked different from how it will appear when they return to town to play in the new Statler Ballroom on July 28.

In February 2017, the band, comprised mostly of childhood friends, all called it quits after more than a decade of touring relentlessly.

“When we started this thing, we were all on the same page with the same goals.” Barham says. “Fast forward 10 years, everything changes. We all started from the same tree but ended up so far apart from each other.”