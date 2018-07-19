Anthony Green Talks 10 Years of Avalon, New Record and Touring

A self-described “musical prostitute,” Anthony Green is the brains behind emo prog-rock favorites Circa Survive and Saosin, as well as The Sound of Animals Fighting (a supergroup founded by Rx frontman Rich Balling, in which the members rock out sporting animal masks). In the midst of all this, Green has launched an impressive and prolific solo career that began with Avalon in 2008. His third solo album, Would You Still Be In Love, dropped last month, and he’s hitting the road for a tour commemorating the 10th anniversary of Avalon.

You’ve been involved with so many groups over the years, plus your solo projects. How do you manage to balance all of that?

It’s funny because I get asked this question all the time, and there really isn’t any balance to it. I’m totally back and forth, teetering on the edge of two different poles at all times. In the moment when I’m wobbling, I seem like I have a balance. And that’s where you see me; I’m in the middle. But I’m not really balancing any of it; it’s just kind of blowing up around me.

It’s been 10 years since Avalon. Looking back, how have your feelings toward the music on this record changed over the years?

It’s weird because in practicing the songs and listening to them over and over the last week or so, there’s a bunch of stuff that I feel like a dumb kid would say. Every time I play it, I think, “What a stoned dummy I was when I wrote this.” But more often than not, I feel like something resonates with me in a way now that’s so different than it was in the beginning. So the meaning of it sort of has a geography in that way, which happens with every album, no matter how long it’s been out. It’s kind of cool to be witnessing that.

What sticks out most in your mind from back when you were making the record? What do you remember fondly about that time?

A lot of those songs got written in the basement of a house that Circa Survive all lived in together. A lot of times, I’d be the only one awake and I’d be out of my mind, doing whatever, or drunk, and I would wake up with this idea. … I remember being in the room of that basement a lot. There was this little backyard area where I would sit and play.