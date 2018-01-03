CoLab Singer Ashley Falgout Aims for 'Adele Backed by Lucero' on Debut EP

Ashley Falgout sings in improvisational hip-hop band CoLab, and when she met Dead Flowers frontman Corey Howe, it was her only experience performing with a band. The two met through Evan Johnson, the bassist for both CoLab and Dead Flowers, and via Howe's former gig as a bartender at the Double Wide.

Now, Howe is taking his first turn as a producer with Falgout. He enlisted Johnson, cellist Lauren Berry and fellow Dead Flowers members Vince Tuley (guitar) and James Brock (drums) to back the singer on her debut album, released at the end of last year.

Falgoo comprises five tracks of dirty blues and gospel. The singer's voice conveys deep pain at times, joy at others, and mixed with her backing band, it’s a unique, fiery and timeless sound.

“She’ll never admit it, but Ashley’s voice stands out,” Howe says. “She can do harmonies and background vocals all day long, but she has such a big, rich voice.”