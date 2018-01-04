Dallas Makes Brief Appearance in New Imax Film About Iconic Music Cities

The new Imax film America's Musical Journey includes a scene of Bandaloop dancers at the Hall Arts building in the Dallas Arts District.

Shaun MacGillivray, president of MacGillivray Freeman Films, knows a thing or two about making Imax films. A precocious adventurer who has been around film sets since he was first learning to walk, he’s produced award-winning 3-D films such as Journey To The South Pacific, Grand Canyon Adventure and National Parks Adventure. The latter was the highest-grossing documentary film of 2016.

And, of course, there is his father, Greg, an Academy Award-nominated director whose involvement in the genre dates all to 1976 and the production of To Fly!, a celebrated early landmark in Imax history.

“Imax films are our bread and butter,” MacGillivray said in a phone interview with the Observer. “My dad started making surf films out at the beach in the late ’60s and then went to Hollywood and got work with Stanley Kubrick on The Shining, and from there got commissioned by the Smithsonian to work on To Fly!.”