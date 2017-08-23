This Is What's Replacing Liquid Lounge in Deep Ellum

Last fall, we told you that Liquid Lounge, the small stage inside Curtain Club, was closing. Now we know what's opening in its place: a bar called Will Call.

Liquid Lounge has been a feature of the Main Street music venue since it opened in '98, but the owners decided the new concept will fare better in changing Deep Ellum. After throwing a few last shows in December, Liquid Lounge bartender and musician J.R. Munoz began overseeing the renovation of the space.

Will Call was originally supposed to open in February, so it's a bit behind schedule, but Munoz posted to Facebook yesterday that a soft opening will happen soon. "A city that changed my life 15 years ago as a young rock & roll soul. I met so many great friends. Played so many great shows," wrote Munoz, who played at Liquid Lounge with the bands Overscene and Stareview.

"I'm now letting this city change my life again," he continued. "As I take the risk of becoming a business owner. I'm proud to announce that I'm giving an old classic a new touch."

In November, Munoz told the Observer that operating a second venue within Curtain Club had become unsustainable. Curtain Club will continue to function as a music venue, but Will Call will likely focus on drinks.

One commenter on Munoz's post received support for his suggestion that Will Call could also serve as a place to pick up tickets before heading to a show elsewhere in Deep Ellum.

