21 Texas Rangers Walkup Songs Ranked From Best to Worst

Who takes the field with attitude? Texas Rangers

There are some old traditions at baseball parks: Singing anthems, eating hotdogs, overpaying for beer. There are some new traditions as well, including keeping an ear peeled for a player's walkup song, the tune that plays when he takes the plate. Globe Life Park in Arlington is no exception to this new rule, and when the Rangers step out of the batter's circle, each has a unique selection that can either inspire or sap the fans' energy. The reaction factors important elements such as tempo, fan appeal and tone. Here are the Rangers' walkup songs this season, ranked best to worst.

1. “HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

Joey Gallo, third baseman

Top honors go to Joey Gallo. The lyrics “be humble, sit down” send a strong message to opposing pitchers. Gallo also receives extra points for having a relevant choice in music, as Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. was just released in mid-April.

2. “El Teke Teke” — Los Teke Teke, and “Menea Tu Chapa” — Wilo D’New

Adrian Beltre, third baseman

It's nice to see all fans enjoying these Spanish-language songs in Globe Life Park, even if many have no idea what they mean. They're fan favorites, maybe because of the upbeat tempos or because they mean future Hall of Famer Adrian Beltre is about to do something magical.

3. “I’m a Thug” — Trick Daddy, and “Where the Party At” — Jagged Edge

Delino DeShields, outfielder

Both of Delino DeShields’ walkup songs came out in 2001, which by millennials’ standards makes them oldies — but they’re still goodies. These hip-hop and R&B tracks, respectively, are solid choices from DeShields.

4. “Black Magic Woman” — Santana

Jeremy Jeffress, relief pitcher

It’s mysterious; it’s cool; it’s Santana. That gives this song a high position on this list, even though we prefer our walkup songs to be a little more aggressive.

5. “Tunnel Vision” — Kodak Black

Mike Napoli, first baseman

Napoli has long been an avid rap fan. This song fits Napoli perfectly because it exudes swagger, especially as he steps into the batter’s box. Party at Napoli’s, anyone?

6. “Believe” — Imagine Dragons

Cole Hamels, starting pitcher

This song is badass. It tells opposing batters, “Fear me.” (Unfortunately, Cole Hamels is currently on the DL.)

7. “Warrior” — Cosulluela

Carlos Gomez, center fielder

Rangers fans really like Latino hip-hop because this song always has heads bobbing at the ballpark. Gomez frequently picks new walkup songs, so it’s likely that his song selection will change tomorrow.

8. “Sharp Dressed Man” — ZZ Top

Tony Barnette, relief pitcher

This rock hit fits Tony Barnette’s long hair, and it’s a solid choice for running out of the bullpen.

9. “Factory of Faith” — Red Hot Chili Peppers

A.J. Griffin, starting pitcher

You can’t go wrong with a Chili Peppers song. Griffin played for the Oakland A's for the first three years of his career before moving to the Rangers, so perhaps his choice of the quintessentially California band (the Red Hot Chili Peppers are from LA and often sing about their home state) reflects nostalgia for his past.

10. “Regulate” — Warren G

Shin-Soo Choo, right fielder

We love classic '90s rap, so we're inclined to place "Regulate" higher on this list, but this slinky, funky song just feels more appropriate for lighting one up with friends or cruising at night, looking for action like Warren G in the song, than it does getting revved up to knock one out of the park.

11. “Me Buque” — Kapuchino Ft. Messiah, and “Rulay” — Secreto “El Famoso Biberon”

Normar Mazara, right fielder

There's nothing too special about these hip-hop songs — the first is basically a Pitbull knockoff — but they get points for at least being tough-sounding.

12. “Sola Remix” — Anuel AA and Daddy Yankee

Alex Claudio, relief pitcher

Very upbeat. Who knew Daddy Yankee still made music after his 2004 hit “Gasolina”? Apparently Alex Claudio, who may follow the artist more closely since Daddy Yankee is from his native Puerto Rico. Claudio, who has played for the Rangers since 2014, was drafted out of high school in Juncos.

13. “24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

Elvis Andrus, shortstop

It’s no surprise that Bruno Mars superfan Elvis Andrus would pick something from Mars’ somewhat-new album 24K, but this song has been so overplayed on the radio.

14. “Frisk Me Down” — Katchafire

Keone Kela, relief pitcher

Reggae is a nice break from the typical rock and hip-hop choices, but this is far too mellow for a guy who throws fastballs in the upper 90s.

15. “Blasphemy” — Bring Me The Horizon

Jonathan Lucroy, catcher

Grunge rock is a go-to for many baseball players when selecting walk-up songs, and this song by U.K. band Bring Me the Horizon isn't a very memorable example. We downvoted Lucroy for lack of originality and all-around bad taste.

16. “El Toro Mas Pitador” — Miguel Diaz

Martin Perez, starting pitcher

This song has a sweet melody, but should songs about bulls sound sweet? Apparently Martin Perez, a Venezuelan player who joined the Rangers in '07, thinks so.

17. “My Love” — Frenna

Jurickson Profar, anything

Profar gets points for the upbeat tempo of the song, but love songs don’t make good walkup songs. On second thought, perhaps it's a smart play to appeal to the Rangers' many female fans.

18. “Nothing is Impossible” — Planetshakers

Robinson Chirinos, catcher

Since the days of Josh Hamilton and David Murphy, it seems there’s always at least one Ranger with a Christian rock walkup song.

19. “Crazy Eddie’s Last Hurrah” — Cross Canadian Ragweed

Andrew Cashner, starting pitcher

This is probably popular among country music-loving Rangers fans, but this song is too mellow and has zero intimidation factor.

20. “Let’s Roll” — Yelawolf

Ryan Rua, outfielder and first baseman

Of the rap artists popular on the radio right now, we bet Yelawolf will be the first to be forgotten. But this song is still an improvement over Rua's choice last year: the god-awful Rihanna earworm “Work."

21. “I’m Different” — 2 Chainz

Rougned Odor, second baseman

You would expect more from the guy who punched Jose Bautista in the face. This song came out in 2012, and it was just as insufferably repetitive then as it is today. Thankfully, Odor regularly changes his walkup songs, so hopefully he’ll pick a better one soon.

Best of All-Time:

“No Sleep Till Brooklyn” — the Beastie Boys

Michael Young, retired

It’s hard to argue against the Beastie Boys, and it’s hard to argue against Mr. Ranger himself. Michael Young lives forever.

Honorable Mention:

“Black Betty” – Ram Jam

Ian Kinsler, Detroit Tigers second baseman

This '70s hard-rock jam was a strong to quite-strong selection by Ian Kinsler back when he used to hit leadoff for the Rangers.

