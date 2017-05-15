The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Black Lips, Barns Courtney, Mastodon and More

The Black Lips: a little older, a little wiser, still pretty rowdy. Mick Rock

Another Homegrown Festival has come and gone. And maybe this week you're thinking things will slow down a bit. But the streets aren't quieting down just yet. As we slowly begin our descent into the searing and steamy season that is summer in Texas, let's enjoy the better days spring still has in store for us with shows from English indie darling Barns Courtney at Dada Monday night, the indie-tronic Hot Chip's vocalist Joe Goddard at Trees Thursday night or any number of must-see shows happening this week.

Barns Courtney

8 p.m. Monday, May 15, Club Dada, 2720 Elm St., 214-742-3400 or dadadallas.com, $15

Barns Courtney knows a thing or two about perseverance. The 26-year-old has been dropped from labels, cheated out of money and left without a home. But the former computer software salesman didn't stop chasing his dream. And in 2015, Courtney's name began populating music charts, radio stations and even major motion picture soundtracks. His raspy vocals, genuine talent and nod to early R&B make his music a must-listen. Diamond Victoria

All That Remains

with Avatar and Like Bridges We Burn, 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill, 10261 Technology Blvd. E., 214-350-1904 or gasmonkeybarngrill.com, $25-$50

A dichotomy of metal acts will share the stage at Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill Tuesday. Hard-nosed American heavy metal veterans All That Remains headline in support of their recently released eighth studio album Madness, which leans on polarizing frontman Phil Labonte’s vocals more than ever and features new, more electronic production. The quintet, which formed in ‘98, is as popular as ever, with three singles currently in the top 10 on Active Rock radio stations across the country. On the other side of the metal spectrum is Swedish metal band Avatar, who have made a name for themselves thanks to their costumes, onstage theatrics and absurdist humor. Denton hardcore band Like Bridges We Burn opens. Mikel Galicia

The Cult

7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 214-978-2583 or houseofblues.com, $32.50-$65

After several lineup changes, one break up, two hiatuses, two reunions and 10 studio albums, the post-punk-turned-mainstream rock 'n' roll group the Cult are making waves yet again. The English band released their latest album, Hidden City, last year to fairly positive reviews. And for a band that's been releasing music on and off since 1983, that's an accomplishment. Diamond Victoria

Black Lips

with Surfbort, 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, Trees, 2709 Elm St., 214-741-1122 or treesdallas.com, $18

The Black Lips have outlasted a lot of their contemporaries from 10 years ago. Bloggers loved a lot of bands like this garage rock four-piece from Atlanta back then. Now, it's like they're legends. The more records they put out, the bigger they become. After a three-year break, they have a brand new album to promote (their eighth overall) with the wonderful title Satan’s Graffiti or God’s Art? The Black Lips’ sound goes to the roots of rock ‘n’ roll and punk. Eric Grubbs

The Damned

7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 214-978-2583 or houseofblues.com/dallas, $15 and up

In many ways, The Damned are the quintessential punk band. They released the first ever U.K. punk single, “New Rose,” and the first such album, ‘77s Damned Damned Damned, and were the first punk act to tour the United States. Driving, hardline structures, crashing drums and an infectious energy have been fueling the band for going on 40 years now. While their critical success has endured a noticeable bell curve, a relentless backbone and sheer force have kept The Damned true through even the worst of times. Live and in person – well, there’s just few bands that give as much as The Damned. They lay it out there every fucking time. Punk’s heyday might be behind us (hell, The Damned’s heyday is certainly back there, too), but in the midsection of the band’s upcoming Dallas set – as the history of punk music unfurls before you in all its sparking glory – you won’t give a damn that the band’s over the hill. Because for that moment, for that night, they won’t be. Jonathan Patrick

Joe Goddard

8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, Trees, 2709 Elm St., 214-741-1122 or treesdallas.com, $16-$21

His first album since 2009's solo debut Harvest Festival, English indietronica band Hot Chip's Joe Goddard released the well-received Electric Lines earlier this year. The album, rich in nods to disco, house and electronica, is surely a jumping off point for even better live performances. It samples heavily, with "Music is the Answer" borrowing from Celeda & Danny Tenaglia’s 1998 “Music is the Answer,” and "Lose Your Love" sampling from the Emotions’ “I Don’t Wanna Lose Your Love." Diamond Victoria

Mastodon

with Eagles of Death Metal and Russian Circles, 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, Gas Monkey Live!, 10110 Technology Blvd. E., 214-350-1904 or gasmonkeybarngrill.com, $30-$75

The Georgia metalheads in Mastodon have built their 17-year career on a reputation for delivering sludging, heavy-handed, technically challenging arrangements that have become metal classics such as 2004’s Leviathan and 2006’s Blood Mountain. Since then, though, the quartet have drifted toward more melodic, progressive rock, such as their recently released Emperor Of Sand, a concept album about a doomed desert wanderer. While the sound is a departure from their origins, it had the most successful Billboard performance, charting at No. 7. And even if the music isn’t as heavy as their original fans might like, this show at Gas Monkey Live! is nevertheless an opportunity to see one of the most technically gifted metal bands in existence. And with Eagles of Death Metal and Russian Circles also on the bill, the rock world is well represented. Mikel Galicia

Huey Lewis and the News

8 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Choctaw Casino Resort, 4216 S. Highway 69/75, 800-788-2464, $30-$50

The world’s love for Huey Lewis and the News’ perfect cocktail of blues and radio-friendly pop can likely be traced back to their hit “Power of Love” in the film Back to the Future. But It’s probably impossible to attend a concert and not recognize every other song they’ve released over the past few decades. Hits such as “I Want a New Drug” and “The Heart of Rock and Roll” cemented the band as one of the best to come out of the '80s. Their last album, Soulsville, was released in 2010 and is a tribute to the artists and music of Stax Records. Diamond Victoria

Air Supply

8 p.m. Saturday, May 20, WinStar Casino, 777 Casino Ave., 800-622-6317, winstarworldcasino.com, $20-$35

Casino stages and soft rock seem to go hand in hand. And that's certainly the case this week when Air Supply take WinStar Casino by storm.The Australian duo, comprised of Graham Russel and Russel Hitchcock, found themselves in a whirlwind of success with hits such as "All Out of Love" and "Making Love Out of Nothing At All" in the early 1980s. And after 17 studio albums, they're still going strong. So if you're on mom's bad list for not taking her out last Sunday, here's your opportunity to really show her a good time. Diamond Victoria

Train

7 p.m. Sunday, May 21, Gexa Energy Pavilion, 1818 First Ave., 214-421-1111, $26-$79.50

Train's rootsy, powerhouse rock has garnered them mainstream success since 1998's "Meet Virginia." The band's sound was the perfect backdrop to plenty of late '90s and early 2000s prime time TV and movies. And commercially speaking, they've really only had one unsuccessful album. You'll remember the band's many Billboard chart toppers such as "Drops of Jupiter," "Marry Me" and "Calling All Angels." In January they released their 10th studio album, A Girl, a Bottle, a Boat. Diamond Victoria