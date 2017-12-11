The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Gary Numan, Hair Metal Holiday, Pokey LaFarge and More

It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas — although that feeling will likely disappear this week because, well, Texas. At least we've got Saturday night's Hair Metal Holiday concert headlined by Ace Frehley at The Bomb Factory to keep us in the seasonal spirit. Gary Numan also stops at Trees in support of his latest album, Savage (Songs from a Broken World), Pokey LaFarge plays The Kessler Theatre on Thursday night and many more are ready to keep your week entertaining.

Paul Slavens

10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, Dan's Silverleaf, 103 N. Industrial St., 940-320-2000 or danssilverleaf.com, free

Paul Slavens, frontman of the late '80s and early '90s band Ten Hands, is pretty well known around these parts. His radio show on KXT-FM 91.7 has earned him many Dallas Observer Music Award titles, including this year's Best Radio Show/Podcast. But he also hosts an impromptu show at Dan’s Silver Leaf in Denton. He takes song title suggestions from people and creates music based on those titles right on the spot. You can catch him at Dan's most Monday nights. Diamond Victoria

The Funky Knuckles

10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, Sundown at Granada, 3520 Greenville Ave., 214-823-8305 or sundowndfw.com, free

The Funky Knuckles have been together for almost a decade. In 2014, the band's second album, Meta-Musica, hit No. 1 on iTunes’ jazz chart the first day of its release. The band has played with major national and local acts such as Beyoncé, Erykah Badu, Chrisette Michelle, Talib Kweli, Puff Daddy and the Polyphonic Spree. The band also incorporated elements of improv into its sets, as well as thoughtful compositions. Last year's release, New Birth, has seen much critical acclaim within the jazz community. DV

Timothy B. Schmidt

8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Avenue, 214-824-9933 or granadatheater.com, sold out

Timothy B. Schmidt is a mainstay in the world of rock. Since his time with the Eagles and Poco and lending a hand in the studio with Toto, Jimmy Buffett, Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band, and many others, Schmidt has proven wildly successful. DV

Gary Numan

With Me Not You, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, Trees, 2709 Elm St., 214-741-1122 or treesdallas.com, $25

Gary Numan is an electronic music pioneer and survivor. Although he’s best known for his early career singles “Cars,” “Down in the Park” and “Are ‘Friends’ Electric?” he’s carved out a long trail of albums and tours ever since. Mixing synthesizers with dance beats and minor keys, he’s inspired plenty of artists, from Foo Fighters to Fear Factory to Marilyn Manson. He’s touring off his latest, a concept LP called Savage (Songs from a Broken World). Trees’ sound system should be perfect for the cacophonous waves of energy Numan puts out there. Eric Grubbs

Pokey LaFarge

With The Easy Leaves, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, The Kessler, 1230 W. Davis St., 214-272-8346 or thekessler.org, $22

It’d be easy to write off Midwestern singer-songwriter Pokey LaFarge as an archetypal hipster, a one-man Mumford & Sons, complete with banjo, fedora and bow tie. But nothing could be further from the truth. LaFarge combines elements of modern Americana music with ragtime, early jazz, folk, blues, Vaudeville and rockabilly. His latest release, Manic Revelations, is true to its title, populated with tracks such as “Silent Movie” and “Riot in the Streets,” which offer critiques on modern living. LaFarge was a busking drifter as a teen; his whole life seems to have been pulled from the past. He makes American music for its own sake without pandering to anyone. Nicholas Bostick

Panic

With Sedates and Guided by Vices, 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, Three Links, 2704 Elm St., threelinksdeepellum.com, $7-$10

Here's a chance to experience Morrissey onstage if you've been canceled on before. Panic, the most prominent Smiths tribute band in North Texas (hopefully) won't cancel its show at Three Links tonight. It plays all the hits and the deeper cuts, too. For everyone from hardcore Smiths fans to the casual listener, Panic is always a safe bet for a good time. DV

Helen Kelter Skelter

With Acid Carousel and Hey Cowboy, 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, Double-Wide, 3510 Commerce St., double-wide.com, $8

Helen Kelter Skelter is quite a mouthful. And the band's music plays appropriately along. From Norman, Oklahoma, this psych rock outfit has all the grooves to bring you a very vivid experience. If you can't catch it tonight at Double-Wide, check back in January; the group will return after the Jan. 19 release of its upcoming album, Melter. DV

Bonnie Bishop

With Matt the Electrician, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at The Kessler Theater, 1230 W. Davis St., 214-272-8346, or thekessler.org, $20-$28

Bonnie Bishop's hit "The Best Songs Come From Broken Hearts" is so well received that it's included on the soundtrack of the television show Nashville. When Bishop took a break from years on the road to go to graduate school, the creative writing major met award-winning producer David Cobb. Once he heard her demos, he knew her voice was meant to sing soul music. Her latest album, Ain't Who I Was, released last year, couldn't have a better title. While her roots remain planted in country rock, Bishop's newer sound is likely to be her best yet. DV

Tommy Emmanuel

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, The Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St., ticketmaster.com, $27-$47

As guitarists go, there are few who match the style and technique of Tommy Emmanuel. A developer of a complex and unique finger-picking style, he began his career as an in-demand session player before branching out to record and tour on his own. The accolades have rolled in. Chet Atkins called him “fearless” while awarding him the esteemed honor of “Certified Guitar Player.” Emmanuel’s playing has also bestowed upon him the dual high honors of being a certified Kentucky Colonel and a Member of the Order of Australia in his native land. Dig through his intensive YouTube page and get familiar with how he turns standards and traditional tunes into something original and complex. He’s playing a lot of Christmas tunes Saturday at the Majestic, so the research will be a good precursor to the night ahead. Jeff Strowe

Hair Metal Holiday

With Ace Frehley, Dokken, L.A. Guns and more, 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 214-932-6501 or thebombfactory.com, $29.50-$96.50

Ace Frehley, the legendary rock ’n’ roll icon and co-founding member of Kiss, headlines a jam-packed throwback to the glorious days of hair metal and glam rock. Eddie Trunk of VH1’s That Metal Show will host the festival-like affair with a stacked bill. Dokken, L.A. Guns, Enuff Z’nuff, Dangerous Toys, Graham Bonnet and Supernova Remnant are enough to satiate even the most dedicated headbanger. Frehley’s seminal work is with Kiss, but his solo career has been fruitful and cemented his status as one of the most influential guitarists in rock ’n’ roll history. His most recent release, 2016’s covers album, Origins, Vol. 1, saw success on Billboard charts and featured a reunion with Paul Stanley. Mikel Galicia

