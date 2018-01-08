The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Katy Perry, Milky Chance, Black Label Society and More

Whether you're sticking to those resolutions you were so keen on last week or you're throwing in the towel already to have a big ol' slice of cherry pie with your coffee, this week's music doesn't judge.

On Friday night at Three Links, Damn Fine Music Fest features the best in local talent, who'll come together to form five bands and play original music based on characters from Twin Peaks. EDM producer and DJ Dyro will also get you moving at Stereo Live, while Katy Perry rounds out the week at American Airlines Center.

Krizz Kaliko

8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, Trees, 2709 Elm St., 214-741-1122 or treesdallas.com, $15

You've heard Krizz Kaliko as a featured rapper or background vocalist on tracks by several big artists, including Tech N9ne, Kottonmouth Kings and T-Pain. But the Kansas City native's smooth voice and fresh rhymes are better appreciated through any of his six solo albums, including his latest, last year's GO. One listen and it's obvious why Kaliko's singles usually hit the single digits on the Billboard 200. Diamond Victoria

Funky Knuckles

10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, Sundown at Granada, 3520 Greenville Ave., 214-823-8305 or sundowndfw.com, free

The Funky Knuckles have been together for almost a decade. In 2014, the band's second album, Meta-Musica, hit No. 1 on iTunes’ jazz chart the first day of its release. The band has played with major national and local acts such as Beyoncé, Erykah Badu, Chrisette Michelle, Talib Kweli, Puff Daddy and the Polyphonic Spree. The band also incorporates elements of improv and thoughtful compositions into its sets. Last year's release, New Birth, has seen much critical acclaim within the jazz community. Diamond Victoria

Outward Bound Mixtape Sessions

10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, RBC, 2617 Commerce St., 469-487-6149 or rbcdeepellum.com, free

We actually look forward to Mondays now, thanks to the work of Stefan Gonzalez. The lineup he curates on that day every week at RBC is one of the best places in the city to discover new music. Outward Bound Mixtape began a few years ago at Crown and Harp on Lower Greenville before it moved to Deep Ellum, but in its new home it offers the same opportunity for local and touring acts to try out something new in front of an enthusiastic and open-minded crowd of regulars, whether that means a first show, brand new songs or a sound that defies genre labels. If you ask the act du jour in Dallas noise, punk, goth or free jazz where they played some of their first shows, you'll likely be told Outward Bound, so attend Mondays and stay ahead of the curve. Caroline North

Easter Island

With Samus David Jr., Tony Ferraro and Majik Taylor, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, Three Links, 2704 Elm St., 214-350-1904 or ticketfly.com, $10

Athens, Georgia-based band Easter Island abruptly went on hiatus three years ago so several of its members could pursue more stable careers and raise families, but in that time vocalists Ethan Payne and Ryan Monahan continued to collaborate. They wrote enough music for a new album, which brought the post-pop band back together in 2017. Easter Island hasn’t officially released it yet, but a video for the title track “Island Nation” indicates good things to come in 2018. Local favorites Samus David Jr., Tony Ferraro and Majik Taylor will open for Easter Island Wednesday at Three Links. Mikel Galicia

Quaker City Night Hawks

9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, Sundown at Granada, 3520 Greenville Avenue, granadatheater.com, free

Fort Worth band Quaker City Night Hawks attributes its success to its brand of rock 'n' roll, which has roots in Texas boogie with a Memphis-like soul and heavy blues sound. The foursome made waves throughout North Texas when it formed in 2009 and dubs its music the "spirit of rock 'n' roll." Live, the band's rhythm, guitar riffs and vocal harmonies will get your hips moving. Wednesday they take things in an all-acoustic direction at Sundown at Granada. Diamond Victoria

Milky Chance

7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 214-978-2583 or houseofblues.com/dfw, $35

Vocalist/guitarist Clemens Rehbein, DJ/producer Philipp Dausch and guitarist Antonio Greger formed Milky Chance six years ago, while they were secondary school students in Kassel, Germany. Their mix of electronic, jazz and folk quickly attracted attention on SoundCloud and YouTube. Within two years, the trio had a certified European smash hit single, "Stolen Dance;” a plush gig on Jimmy Kimmel Live; and a time slot at Coachella. They’ve since released three popular LPs and become certified rock stars in Europe. Milky Chance are making inroads with American audiences, as well. Their Thursday appearance at House of Blues is part of an ambitious North American tour. Many dates have already sold out. Jeff Strowe

Damn Fine Music Fest

with various artists, 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, Three Links, 2704 Elm St., threelinksdeepellum.com, $12-$15

If you enjoyed Denton Rock Lottery, you'll love Damn Fine Music Fest. It's similar, but with a theme: legendary '90s crime drama Twin Peaks. More specifically, the five main characters. Five bands randomly composed of 23 of the best musicians throughout North Texas will put on a show of original music based on its given character. Characters include special agent Dale Cooper, Killer BOB, Laura Palmer, The Arm/Man From Another Place and the Log Lady. Coffee not included. Diamond Victoria

Dyro

10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, Stereo Live, 2711 Storey Lane, stereolivedallas.com, $5 and up

Dutch DJ and EDM producer Dyro is an electronic music festival king. And at 25, we'd say he's set for a pretty successful career. In 2014, he founded the label Wolv to help promote up-and-coming musicians in the genre while also featuring established artists. Since 2011, Dyro has released three EPs; three compilation albums featuring Kura, Luker and Dannic; and remixed dozens of singles. Diamond Victoria

Black Label Society

With Corrosion of Conformity, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 214-932-6501 or thebombfactory.com, $35-$55

Zakk Wylde is best known for delivering bluesy, hard rock guitar squeals as Ozzy Osbourne's guitarist, but the musician has also had a steady career with his own band, Black Label Society. Wylde is fronting the four-piece as it tours off its Grimmest Hits collection. Opener Corrosion of Conformity is about to release a new LP with returning frontman Pepper Keenan. No Cross No Crown takes Corrosion of Conformity’s signature hardcore punk sound and mixes in some Sabbath-like riffs. After a number of years away, it's good to have Keenan back in the band. Eric Grubbs

Katy Perry

With Carly Rae Jepsen, 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., ticketmaster.com, $50 and up

Katy Perry is in a tough spot. Her practice of bolting together influences — from Beyonce to Britney Spears to Taylor Swift — to achieve a kind of democratic pop sound is on its last legs. On last year’s Witness, Perry’s fourth studio album, the seams really started to show. The music achieved something almost impossible: It managed to sound outdated and hopelessly trend-conscious all at once. The lyrics, a saving grace for many a pop auteur, were perhaps even worse, hovering somewhere between uninspired and outright embarrassing. So, where does Ms. Perry go from here? Well, that’s what makes this concert so fascinating. Perry, like most pop superstars, is at her most human, at her least sleek and commercially put-together, when performing live. This is where you get to see the person at the heart of the marketing machine. The trademark veneer of 21st century pop sometimes makes it easy to forget that behind all those layers of business acumen, studio precision and compromise lives a living, breathing artist. An individual with ideas to express and emotions to share. Who is Katy Perry, really? What is she trying to say? Here’s how you’ll find out. Jonathan Patrick

