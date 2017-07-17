The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Neil Diamond, Post Animal, DJ Shadow and More

Neil Diamond celebrates 50 years of music magic Tuesday night at American Airlines Center. Ticketmaster

Only 10 sweltering Fridays stand between you and the start of fall. That's some progress, at least. But until we get to pretend that it makes any difference in high temperatures around Texas, let's hack through one of those weeks with some good music.

Neil Diamond kicks things off with his 50th anniversary tour stop at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, when Joe Keery's band, Post Animal, also plays Club Dada. (You know Keery from Stranger Things.)

Former Eagle Don Henley also plays American Airlines Center for a birthday show Saturday night, and fusion band Dirty Heads take us on a "vacation" Sunday night at The Bomb Factory, among many more.

Neil Diamond

8 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., 214-222-3687 or ticketmaster.com, $19 and up

At 76, Neil Diamond still plays marathon sets. Touring under the banner of his 50 Year Anniversary World Tour, he's playing many of his biggest hits as a solo artist and a songwriter, including "Song Sung Blue," "Cherry Cherry" and "I'm a Believer." But he's not afraid to touch deeper cuts like "Dry Your Eyes" and "Stones," either. He embraces the kitsch of his stage shows with his wardrobe choices and by encouraging sing-alongs to "Sweet Caroline." His voice is in fine form, and he's still got the panache that makes people want to fill an arena. He’s a legend in all kinds of ways. Eric Grubbs

Post Animal

With The Evening Attraction and Pearl Earl, 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, Club Dada, 2720 Elm St., 214-742-3400 or dadadallas.com, $10

Chicago-based Post Animal has only been together for a couple of years, but it's already earned widespread attention with its brand of psychedelic noise rock. The six-member band also happens to be the musical debut of Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington on Stranger Things. Keery lends a hand on drums, guitar and vocals — and the other members are multi-instrumentalists, too. Post Animal is similar in tone to the Stranger Things soundtrack, which is provided by the synthheads of S U R V I V E. The music is a multicolored, auditorial trip into a daydream. The band's stop through Dallas will be sans Keery as he's busy filming Stranger Things 2. Diamond Victoria

Quaker City Night Hawks

With the Roomsounds and Oil Boom, 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., 214-824-9993 or granadatheater.com, $5

Fort Worth band Quaker City Night Hawks attributes its success to its brand of rock 'n' roll, which has roots in Texas boogie with a Memphis-like soul and heavy blues sound. The foursome made waves throughout North Texas when it formed in 2009 and dubs its music the "spirit of rock 'n' roll." Live, the band's rhythm, guitar riffs and vocal harmonies will get your hips moving. Diamond Victoria

Killer Queen

With Double Vision, 8 p.m. Friday, July 21, The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 214-932-6501 or thebombfactory.com, $35-$65

Forgive the terrible pun, but Killer Queen is guaranteed to blow your mind. Labeled as the U.K.'s premier Queen tribute band, it has carried the legacy of one of history's most revered rock bands for 24 years. The England-based band takes its role of purveying Queen's legacy seriously, not just by perfecting Queen's music, but also by bringing the band's aesthetic to the stage. Of course, it plays all the hits, like "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Another One Bites the Dust" and so on. But it also brings deeper album cuts to its performances for the enjoyment of casual listeners and years-long fans alike. Diamond Victoria

Logic

with Joey Bada$$, 8 p.m. Saturday, July 22, Allen Event Center, 200 E. Stacy Road, Allen, 972-678-4646 or ticketmaster.com, $39-$180

Logic and Joey Bada$$ are two of rap’s hottest commodities. Logic, known for his circuitous cadence and concept-heavy albums, is from Maryland. And Joey Bada$$, a boom bap nostalgic with a velvety flow, hails from Brooklyn. Both are riding the success of recently dropped records — Logic’s Everybody and Joey Bada$$’s All-Amerikkkan Bada$$ — and both have recently taken a turn for the political, with raps that push race and identity to the fore. Trump, inequality, community, a broken America — these are the subjects of their latest bars. Fittingly, the two emcees have embarked on a joint sweep through America — the aptly named Everybody’s Tour — and Dallas is next on the list. The marriage of Logic’s technicolor optimism and tightly coiled delivery with Joey Bada$$’s “woke” barbs is enough to get any hip-hop head lit or turned up, whatever. This should be fun. Jonathan Patrick

Don Henley

8 p.m. Saturday, July 22, American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., ticketmaster.com, $49 and up

Don Henley is turning 70, and he’s killing two birds with one stone and turning his party into a public celebration of his career as a solo artist and a member of the Eagles. Henley's Cass County touring band, which features locals Chris Holt and Milo Deering, will back him, and you can expect surprise guests. Henley's music still resonates, whether it's "Heart of the Matter," "Boys of Summer" or "Wasted Time.” Eric Grubbs

DJ Shadow

7 p.m. Saturday, July 22, House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 214-978-2583 or livenation.com, $25

It’s a really great time to be a DJ Shadow fan. The record-sampling whiz has been patient about releasing new music, putting out just five albums over the past two decades, beginning with his ‘96 breakout LP, Endtroducing... . This tour was originally billed as support for his 2016 album, The Mountain Will Fall, but this month DJ Shadow released a surprise EP, The Mountain Has Fallen, featuring Nas, Danny Brown and Oscar-winning composer Steven Price, which has generated more buzz for this House of Blues appearance. A major label had offered to release The Mountain Will Fall, but he turned it down and bet on himself. DJ Shadow recently told Rolling Stone that this is his victory lap. Mikel Galicia

MC 900 Ft. Jesus

With Cottonmouth, Texas, 8 p.m. Saturday, July 22, The Kessler Theater, 1230 W. Davis St., 214-272-8346 or thekessler.org, $20-$30

Mark Griffin (aka MC 900 Ft. Jesus) is a classically trained trumpeter turned rapper who struck gold during a time when record companies were willing to throw gobs of cash at indie artists with bite in the hopes of discovering the next big thing. While MC 900 didn’t exactly set the world on fire, his enigmatic blend of jazz, spoken word, electronic music and hip-hop garnered him a rabid fan base and saw songs such as “If I Only Had A Brain” and “Truth is Out of Style” invade brains across the nation. Whether delving into the mind of an arsonist in “The City Sleeps” or foretelling his own future in “Adventures in Failure,” MC 900’s lyrical ingenuity is self-evident and only outclassed by his neo-funk-industrial-jazz compositions. Nicholas Bostick

Chic

with Earth, Wind and Fire, 8 p.m. Sunday, July 23, American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., ticketmaster.com, $40-$175

After meeting in 1970, the disco duo of Nile Rodgers and Bernard Edwards created and produced some of the most beloved disco tracks only 10 years later. Their band Chic gave the world tracks like “Le Freak,” “Good Times” and “Everybody Dance,” and frontman Rodgers is still carrying the torch for the band. Rodgers’ Chic, recently nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the 11th time, is coming through Dallas on its latest tour, 2054. The early success of Chic led Rodgers to superstardom as both a performer and a record producer. And although rumors of a new Chic album have floated around for years, your best bet to hear new tracks from this classic band will be live and in person. Opening the show will be another iconic disco troupe, Earth, Wind and Fire, just a year after the death of the band’s founder Maurice White. The show will include a tribute to the man, but given who will be performing, this show will be anything but dour. Nicholas Bostick

Dirty Heads

With Soja, 8 p.m. Sunday, July 23, The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 214-932-6501 or thebombfactory.com, $33

Dirty Heads blend reggae, hip-hop and something completely original to form their fun, danceable sound. The band formed in 1996 and says it is only now really honing in on the fusion genre it's been chasing for years. The five-member band from California will release a new LP, which remains untitled, later this year. It will include the cheery single "Vacation." Diamond Victoria

