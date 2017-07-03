The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Roger Waters, Reel Big Fish, Tripping Daisy and More

Roger Waters plays American Airlines Center on Monday night. Roger Caldwell

This week marks another birthday for a country famous for its cookouts, fireworks and celebration of freedom in its simplest forms — from our right to purchase and consume three-liter bottles of wine in a single night to hitting snooze a dozen times before eating as many hot dogs as we want. America is one hell of a country. And nothing pairs better with a week of patriotic festivities than good music.

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters kicks things off this week at American Airlines Center, newly reunited Tripping Daisy plays its third show in Dallas since May, DJ Roni Size spins at Lizard Lounge on Saturday night and many other great shows are lined up to get your flag-waving spirits in gear.

Roger Waters

8 p.m. Monday, July 3, American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., 214-222-3687 or ticketmaster.com, $55 and up

It’s 2017 and Roger Waters has found himself again, or been transformed — whatever you call it, something has relit a spark in the former frontman of space rock titans Pink Floyd. Waters’ latest album, the sinewy yet baroque Is This The Life We Really Want?, is the most ambitious and naked material we’ve seen from the artist in more than four decades. Glimpses of late-period David Bowie and born-again Bob Dylan haunt Water’s skeletal new songs, which creak with the wisdom, pain and cynicism that only age can instill in us. Its title track paints a somber, sobering portrait of our frighteningly comical present, a reality fleshed out with President Donald Trump soundbites, the screams of protests and plodding, funereal basslines. Joining heads with producer, engineer and soundsmith Nigel Godrich — the so-called “sixth member” of Radiohead — is no doubt somewhat to blame, but these new compositions move with a textural nuance and grand sweep that’s unmistakably Waters. It’s no wonder he’s back on the road again, working his way through a country he’s seen more times than most of us combined. In addition to his new music, Waters has promised to perform lush, multimedia renditions of classic Pink Floyd tracks from Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall and more. Jonathan Patrick

The Funky Knuckles

10 p.m. Monday, July 3, Sundown at Granada, 3520 Greenville Ave., 214-823-8305 or sundowndfw.com, Free

The Funky Knuckles have been together for more than six years. The fusion jazz band released an album called Meta-Musica in 2014 that climbed to No. 1 on iTunes’ jazz charts the first day of its release. Together, the Knuckles are a force to be reckoned with. That’s because each member is a seasoned player who’s worked with superstars like Beyoncé, Erykah Badu, Chrisette Michelle, Talib Kweli, Puff Daddy and the Polyphonic Spree. H. Drew Blackburn

Steve Earle & the Dukes

7 p.m. Thursday, July 6, House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 214-978-2583 or houseofblues.com/dallas, $15-$45

Steve Earle isn’t shy, and his willingness to speak up about injustices and inequalities he observes has earned him respect from a wide range of fans and admirers, as well as the attention of a few critics. But almost everyone agrees that Earle is one bad-ass rock-and-roller. His latest album, So You Wanna Be An Outlaw, is part ode to the "outlaws" of the 1970s country music scene and part warning to those seeking to follow in their footsteps. The tightly constructed, 12-track album is some of Earle’s best work in years. He and his fierce backing band — anchored by Fort Worth residents Chris Masterson and Eleanor Whitmore — expertly work through songs that showcase Earle's mastery of multiple musical genres. Jeff Strowe

Reel Big Fish

7 p.m. Friday, July 7, Gas Monkey Bar & Grill, 10110 Technology Blvd., 215-350-5483 or ticketfly.com, $5-$600

Although ska and pop-punk fell out of mainstream favor almost 20 years ago, Reel Big Fish has never quit playing them. But frontman Aaron Barrett is the only original member left — and it’s been that way for quite a while. Nevertheless, Reel Big Fish still puts on a lighthearted, humorous and entertaining show, and this time it's bringing the Expendables, the Queers and Tunnel Vision along for the fun. This tour will combine tastings of various craft beers with music, lectures and drinking games. The doors open a little early at 5 p.m., so day drink responsibly and pace yourself. Eric Grubbs

Tripping Daisy

with Mind Spiders, the O’s, Loafers and Sailor’s Horse, 7 p.m. Friday, July 7, Nytex Sports Centre, 8851 Ice House Drive, North Richland Hills, 817-336-4423 or nytexsports.com, $35

Lightning will strike yet again when one of Dallas’ greatest musical commodities takes the stage for a third time in as many months. The reunited band will headline an extensive showcase of local acts, including Mind Spiders, the O's, Loafers and Sailor's Horse. Whether you were one of the lucky few fans who packed out Club Dada for Tripping Daisy’s warm-up show before headlining the Homegrown Festival in May or you haven’t heard the band since its radio-bait single “I Got a Girl,” this is not a show to be missed. Tripping Daisy disbanded in 1999 after the death of founding member and lead guitarist Wes Berggren, with frontman Tim DeLaughter going on to form the Polyphonic Spree. DeLaughter has hinted at more Tripping Daisy dates in the future, but as information on the future of the band comes out in a trickle, there’s no telling when the next chance to catch this iconic local band will be. Nicholas Bostick

Santana

8 p.m. Friday, July 7, Choctaw Casino Resort, 4216 S. Highway 69/75, 800-788-2464 or choctawcasinos.com, $86-$101

Nobody plays guitar like Carlos Santana plays guitar. The 69-year-old Mexican and American musician formed Santana, a rock band that embraced its members' Latin roots, in 1966. After playing Woodstock in 1969, the band earned widespread attention throughout the country and soon began releasing chart-topping music. Flash forward a few lineup changes to the early 2000s, and Santana saw even more success through collaborations with various popular artists at the time, such as Rob Thomas, Eagle-Eye Cherry and Lauryn Hill. These days, Santana's reeled it back a bit, and we may like the band more for it. Its current lineup consists of its original members, most of whom played the iconic Woodstock show. Diamond Victoria

Diana Ross

8 p.m. Friday, July 7, WinStar Casino, 777 Casino Ave., 800-622-6317 or winstarworldcasino.com, $47-$127

Diana Ross is living proof that 1960s female Motown singers weren't just forgettable pop stars. In 1959, lead vocalist Ross, along with Florence Ballard, Mary Wilson and Betty McGlown, made up the original doll-faced quartet, the Supremes, which went on to give us staples in '60s pop such as "Baby Love," "Stop In the Name of Love" and "Come See About Me." Ross stayed with the Supremes until 1970 before branching out on her own in music, film and record producing. Ross hasn't released new music in a couple of decades, but her live sets are filled with plenty of nostalgia and classic hits you won't be able to complain about. Diamond Victoria

Roni Size

9 p.m. Saturday, July 8, Lizard Lounge, 2424 Swiss Ave., 214-826-4768 or thelizardlounge.com, $10-$300

Roni Size’s imprint on the electronic music landscape is undeniable. The DJ born Ryan Williams played an integral role in the development of jungle music and is a pioneer of the drum and bass subgenre that began in his hometown of Bristol, England. Williams has also performed with an award-wining electronic group, Reprazent, and influenced trip-hop groups Massive Attack and Portishead. Williams is on the second leg of a North American tour, his first in 10 years. Mikel Galicia

Spoonfed Tribe

With Pearl Earl and Goodnight Charlie, 7 p.m. Saturday, July 8, Trees, 2709 Elm St., 214-741-1122 or treesdallas.com, $12

Spoonfed Tribe can't be defined by any one genre. The percussion-heavy, eight-member band, which formed in Fort Worth in 1999, reaches beyond any one definition of "experimental" with its beautifully chaotic and nonconformist approach to visuals and sound. Multiple drums, horns, guitars and spine-tingling vocals make experiencing the band live a must. Diamond Victoria

Skinny Cooks

9 p.m. Sunday, July 9, Sundown at Granada, 3520 Greenville Ave., 214-823-8305 or sundowndfw.com, Free

Berklee alumnus Nigel Newton and Dallas native Brianne Sargent first met in 2011 during an impromptu show, resulting in three original songs on the spot. They are now known as Skinny Cooks. With an impressive horn section backing them up and a penchant for mixing jazz, 20th-century classical, funk and psychedelic rock, the result is a sound that defies genre norms. Diamond Victoria

