The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Metallica, At The Drive-In, The Revolution and More

Metallica plays AT&T Stadium on Friday. Ticketmaster

Coming out of last week’s lull, things kick right back into gear this week. Isn’t that how it usually goes around here? In fact, it’s going to be pretty noisy, so earplugs may be a necessary part of the fun. From heavy metal to punk to glam rock, it’s going to get loud.

At The Drive-In makes its second stop through Dallas in the past few months with a show at South Side Ballroom on Monday night, Metallica stops through AT&T Stadium on Friday and the ever-changing members of LA Guns play an intimate show at Curtain Club on Saturday night.

But it’s not all rock n' roll. Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull co-headline American Airlines Center, Young Thug plays Bomb Factory and Chicago teams up with the Doobie Brothers on Friday.

At The Drive-In

8 p.m. Monday, June 12, South Side Ballroom, 1135 S. Lamar St., 800-745-3000 or southsideballroomdallas.com, $36.50

If you've never seen punk rockers At the Drive-In before, strongly consider seeing this show. Although there is a glaring omission in the lineup — co-founder guitarist/vocalist Jim Ward is not involved — the songs have held up very well over the years. The band was in Dallas just a few months ago when it played a surprise set at Club Dada. That night was fun and intimate, but the South Side Ballroom will be big enough to accommodate all those who wanted to attend then but couldn’t get in. At the Drive-In will touch on its new album, in*ter a*li*a, but will focus on the material from Relationship of Command and In/Casino/Out that made it a legend. Eric Grubbs

Jamie Wyatt

12 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, City Tavern, 1402 Main St., 214-745-1402 or citytaverndowntown.com, free

Jamie Wyatt seemed to be destined for great things in 2004. She landed her first record deal at age 17 and had a track, “Light Switch,” on the Wicker Park soundtrack. The tune was an early Taylor Swift-esque fusion of pop and husky feminine twang, but Wyatt, like the film Wicker Park, quickly dropped off the radar soon after. Now after 13 years of hard time, deep thinking and a frenzy of writing, the prodigal daughter has found a home in the world of outlaw country. Her first solo album, Felony Blues, dropped earlier this year and is an autobiographical romp through the jail cells and darkened alleys of her former years. Sounding like the devilish offspring of Loretta Lynn and Hank Williams Jr., Felony Blues is filled with the same longing and loss of classic country, undercut by hints of chemically induced confidence and disregard. She’s already made a splash with singles “Marijuana Man” and “Come Home for December” and gotten the nod from Rolling Stone, which called her one of 10 new country artists you need to know in January. Make sure you catch this show before she’s playing bigger stages with pricier tickets. It’s just a matter of time. Nicholas Bostick

Young Thug

8 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 214-932-6501 or thebombfactory.com, $52-$118

Flamboyant 25-year-old Young Thug, who hails from Atlanta, instantly made a name for himself in one of the densest, most saturated hip-hop markets in the country thanks to his eclectic, malleable delivery that ranges from rapid flows, screeching falsettos, barks and growls to mumbles that are downright inaudible at times. His one-of-a-kind sound has made him a star, and in turn he’s gifted his fans with 16 mixtapes and one proper studio album over the last three years, making him a mainstay on the radio and hip-hop blogs. Mikel Galicia

The Joy Formidable

9 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, Club Dada, 2720 Elm St., 214-742-3400 or dadadallas.com, $20

Welsh trio The Joy Formidable released its third and full-length album, Hitch, early last year after a string of successful singles that tread the waters between shoegaze, indie rock and dream pop. The album comes after a breakup between lead singer Ritzy Bryan and bassist Rhydian Dafydd, and the melancholy is apparent in even its catchiest songs, such as "Fog (Black Windows)," where Bryan comes to terms with a love lost while her ex lightly hums backup vocals. Luckily, it didn't break up the band, which is now based in London. Instead, the group puts all that energy into a 12-track canon of emotive alternative rock that's especially great on a rainy day. Diamond Victoria

The Revolution

7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 214-978-2583 or houseofblues.com/dallas, $20

Prince might be gone, but the Revolution continues. The Revolution — Prince’s backing band from 1979-86 and for masterpieces like Purple Rain, 1999 and Around the World in a Day — is back on tour. Despite being disbanded for more than three decades, the Revolution has reunited for a reunion tour in celebration and remembrance of its friend and former bandleader’s legacy. Through a soulful and adventurous mixture of funk, R&B, pop, rock, jazz and various experimental musics, the Revolution won three Grammys and sold more than 16 million albums. “Prince said that music is medicine,” the band’s drummer, Bobby Z, has said. “People need it, and we need it. In honor of him, we’ll give it everything we’ve got.” For those who missed their chance to catch Prince live in the flesh, this concert will be the next best thing. Jonathan Patrick

Metallica

6 p.m. Friday, June 16, AT&T Stadium, 1 AT&T Way, Arlington, 817-892-4000 or attstadium.com, sold out

In the '80s and early '90s, Metallica almost singlehandedly brought thrash metal to pop-level relevancy. Its decline since, however, has been steep and consistent. That is until recently, when the band’s latest full-length, Hardwired ... To Self-Destruct, reestablished Metallica as a force to be reckoned with. Not since 1991 has Metallica moved with such purpose, motivation and … well, fun. Diehard fans are enjoying a remarkable 2017, as this return to form coincides with the band’s first North American tour since 2009, the WorldWired Tour. Backed by heavy-metallers Avenged Sevenfold, Metallica — armed with its patented heavy riffs and hook-laden explosiveness — seek to reminds America how it changed the course of music forever. And why, several generations later, the metal world is still feeding off the table scraps it left behind some 35 years ago. Jonathan Patrick

Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull

7:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., 214-222-3687 or americanairlinescenter.com, $39-$363

Like a Latin Laurel and Hardy, Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull are an entertaining odd couple who have dominated music charts on both sides of the border. The King of Latin Pop, Iglesias, has sold more than 140 million records worldwide in his career while Mr. Worldwide, Putbull, just released his 10th studio album, Climate Change, which features Iglesias. But what makes this duo even more interesting is the contrasting styles. Pitbull’s mainstream-friendly rhymes and party anthems sound a bit more American and a bit less sexy than the danceable salsa beats of Iglesias. In Pitbull’s defense, however, no one can deliver aural pelvic thrusts as well as the five-time Latin Grammy Award-winning pop singer, whose latest single, “Subeme La Radio,” is his eighth to top the Spanish music charts. When put together, however, the raw energy created by Pitbull’s Miami nightclub sound can find no better base to build itself upon than Iglesias’ vocal mastery. This is definitely a show you’ll want to stay hydrated for as you’ll dance the night away, first in your seat and then all the way back to your car. Nicholas Bostick

Chicago and Doobie Brothers

7:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, Starplex Pavillion, 3839 S. Fitzhugh Ave., 214-421-1111 or livenation.com, $18 and up

This show received a lot of attention after it was announced because it was billed at the Starplex, which the venue hadn’t been called in years. For people who grew up going to concerts at Starplex when it was still new, seeing the Doobie Brothers and Chicago there again makes a lot of sense. This is a greatest-hits shed show, and both bands have enough hits to fill multihour sets. Granted, both acts have fewer original members now, but songs like "Takin' It to the Streets" and "Saturday in the Park" are always enjoyable. Eric Grubbs

LA Guns

8 p.m. Saturday, June 17, Curtain Club, 2800 Main St., 214-342-2030 or curtainclub.com, $22-$30

You'll be hard pressed to find a band that's gone through as many lineup changes as LA Guns, which hails from LA's Sunset Strip. The hair metal band even recruited the then-future Guns N' Roses' frontman Axl Rose in 1984, before he and Guns founder Tracii Guns went on to form Hollywood Rose, a precursor to Guns 'N Roses, before Guns was swiftly replaced by Slash. These days, the band lacks any original member, but its live shows are still just as energetic and full of familiar hits as they were back in the '80s and early '90s. Diamond Victoria

Fat Tire Presents Tour de Fat

With Jamestown Revival, 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18, The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 214-932-6501 or thebombfactory.com, $20/$25

The philanthropic festival Tour de Fat, presented by Fat Tire, brings its unique blend of music, beer, bikes and fun to Dallas with headliner Jamestown Revival. Spanning 33 cities this year, the festival's mission is to raise money for partnering nonprofits and will benefit Bike DFW, an organization which, according to its website, aims "to educate and advocate for changes in attitude and public policy that will improve and promote the safety, convenience and acceptance of bicycling in North Central Texas." The festival kicks off at 4 p.m. at The Bomb Factory, with an open-to-all fashion show at 4:30 p.m., a bicycle race at 6:30 p.m. and dance contest at 7 p.m. Stick around to hear folk rock duo Jamestown Revival at 7:30 p.m. Diamond Victoria

