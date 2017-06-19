The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: George Clinton, Iron Maiden, Future and More

This week marks the start of summer, and with it come plenty of sunscreen and high electricity bills. Luckily, some shows this week take place in cool, air conditioned venues — which is not to say you won't work up a sweat Wednesday night at The Bomb Factory when George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic take you on a trip not to be soon forgotten. But this week's also the start of big outdoor concerts, with Future and Deftones playing shows at Starplex and Cody Johnson swinging through Panther Island Pavilion.

George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic

8 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 214-932-6501 or thebombfactory.com, $24.50-$89.50

After 40-plus years in the business, George Clinton still knows how to put on a party. A true showman, and author of several timeless tracks, Clinton has been featured in mainstream films, sampled by a legion of hip-hop and R&B groups, and been a card-carrying member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for 20 years. At age 75, he is showing few signs of slowing down, with club shows and festival appearances dotting his calendar for much of 2017. He's also kept a steady hand on the current scene, collaborating with Outkast and, more recently, Kendrick Lamar. Although his famed Mothership now resides in the Smithsonian — it was retired from touring years ago — Clinton's shows still brim with excitement and wonder. His longtime band, Parliament Funkadelic, will be in tow for this Wednesday's stop at The Bomb Factory. Jeff Strowe

John Mellencamp

With Emmylou Harris and Lily & Madeleine, 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, Verizon Theatre, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie, verizontheatre.com or 214-854-5111, $59.50-$199.75

Sixty-five-year-old John Mellencamp is entering the twilight of his career a stronger songwriter than he was in the '80s when he performed as John Cougar and released the American classics “Jack & Diane” and “Hurts So Good,” among other hits. Since those days as a rebellious pop/rock star, Mellencamp has become quite the introvert, but that hasn’t slowed him from releasing new music. This month, the Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famer released his 23rd album, Sad Clowns & Hillbillies, and it's winning over critics with its country roots and acoustic base. In support of this new album, Mellencamp is teaming up with country star Emmylou Harris for the tour, making this a Grammy-winning, stacked bill for country fans. Mikel Galicia

ZZ Ward

With The New Respects, 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, The Kessler Theater, 1230 W. Davis St., 214-272-8346 or thekessler.org, $28.75

Zsuzsanna Eva Ward, or ZZ Ward, brought her powerhouse vocals — and nod to the likes of Aretha Franklin, Tina Tuner and Etta James — to the contemporary blues scene in 2012 with her debut full-length album, Til the Casket Drops, which included a collaboration with Kendrick Lamar. Her sound doesn't play by the rules of traditional rhythm and blues, and that's what's allowed her to appeal to such a broad audience. Although she sticks to some typical pop music tropes, ZZ Ward's music is infectious and genuine. Diamond Victoria

Russ

9 p.m. Thursday, June 22, South Side Ballroom, 1135 S. Lamar St., 214-421-2021 or southsideballroomdallas.com, $34

Hip-hop artist, record producer and singer-songwriter Russ released his debut album, There's Really A Wolf, this year after his successful 2016 singles, "What They Want" and "Losin Control." Now he's making waves across the country with his first headlining tour. The 24-year-old identifies 50 Cent, Eminem and G-Unit as early inspirations and began writing raps as young as 7 years old. But before Russ took his turn at making an album, he produced beats for six years. Diamond Victoria

Iron Maiden

With Ghost, 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., 214-222-3687 or ticketmaster.com, $39-$100

Iron Maiden has not visited North Texas for several years, but the wait is always worth it. And you can expect more new material than last time — when the British six-piece played nothing beyond its output up to '92 — since it's touring off of its new album, The Book of Souls. Iron Maiden will clearly not take the easy route and play the hits for the rest of its career. Opener Ghost will be worth getting there early. Its mix of psychedelic, doom, metal and hard rock — with a little bit of humor — is the perfect primer for the main act. Eric Grubbs

Hardwell

9 p.m. Friday, June 23, Stereo Live Dallas, 2711 Storey Lane, 214-358-6511 or stereolivedallas.com, $40-$60

While Billboard may refer to Robbert van de Corput (aka Hardwell) as an upstart on the dance music charts, the 29-year-old has already been called the world’s best DJ by DJ Mag two years in a row. The Dutch-born DJ cut his teeth as a preteen in the underground hip-hop scene of his hometown Breda, similar to fellow Breda native and DJ Tiësto. By the tender age of 14, he landed his first record deal, and 15 years later, Hardwell’s single “Creatures of the Night” had more than half a million streams its first week. It will be followed by two EPs later this summer. “Creatures of the Night” is Hardwell’s first foray into the world of “future bass” and showcases his characteristic versatility as well as the vocal stylings of San Antonio native Austin Mahone. Simply put, Dallas is getting a world-class DJ for an evening of cutting-edge electro house, so don’t let the cool kids beat you to the ticket line. Nicholas Bostick

Zepparella

8 p.m. Friday, June 23, Trees, 2709 Elm St., 214-741-1122 or treesdallas.com, $15

If you've ever wondered what Led Zeppelin would sound like through the voices, riffs and beats of four badass women, then you need to catch Zepparella live. This all-female Led Zeppelin tribute band is one of the best — and for good reason. Noelle, Gretchen, Angeline and Clementine bring the magic and intensity of the bluesy, psych rock band to life with their unique skills and interpretations. Diamond Victoria

Future

With Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg and Zoey Dollaz, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, Starplex Pavilion, 3839 S. Fitzhugh Ave., dallaspavilion.org or 214-421-1111, $35 and up

Future’s showstopping summer showcase is aptly titled the Nobody Safe Tour. Looking back on the last two years of the superstar rapper’s career, it’s clear this is a declaration he’s living by. During that time, he’s released five albums that have reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts, setting a record as the first artist to have two albums, FUTURE and HNDRX, debut on top of the charts in consecutive weeks. It’s an absurd feat that attests to Future’s relentless work ethic and popularity in a competitive and saturated genre. Right now his brand of hip-hop reigns supreme, with drowsy trap beats, a semicoherent rap flow and occasional falsetto. His lyrics expound on the luxurious life of a hip-hop star while also touching on real-life stresses he’s endured in the past. The Nobody Safe Tour is one of the summer’s most anticipated events; its lineup also features rap stars Tory Lanez and A$AP Ferg. Mikel Galicia

Cody Johnson

With Mike Ryan, Tracy Byrd and Koe Wetzel, 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24, Panther Island Pavilion, Fort Worth, 395 Purcey St., 817-698-0700 or prekindle.com, $25

Thirty-year-old Cody Johnson has lived a life straight from an authentic country music playbook. He's ridden horses while working as a prison guard observing chain gangs. He's ridden bulls and has the medals and injuries to display as proof. Lately, he's ridden his powerful voice to the Top 10 of the Billboard Country Charts and earned huge accolades from fans, critics and industry folks for his genuine and heartfelt approach to song craft. Equally at home in a dark, dusty roadhouse as he is onstage in a swanky theater, Johnson has connected with his audience in ways reminiscent of likeminded singers Eric Church and Colt Ford, approaching music more as a craft and less as a flashy form of entertainment. His appearance Saturday at Panther Island Pavilion should make for a night of solid singalongs, lively dancing and a chance to get fairly close to a rising country star. Jeff Strowe

The Nixons

8 p.m. Saturday, June 24, Trees, 2709 Elm St., 214-741-1122 or treesdallas.com, $25-$126

The '90s alternative band The Nixons broke up in 2000 but this year announced a reunion tour — which has them playing together as the original lineup from the band's 1995 debut album Foma. You may remember singles such as "Sister," "Wire" and "Baton Rouge" from the group's heydays in the mid-1990s. More than 15 years have passed since the new lineup has taken the stage, and Dallas is one of only a handful of stops along the way. Diamond Victoria