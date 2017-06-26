The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Deftones, Boston, Lizzo and More

Deftones play Starplex Tuesday. Ticketmaster

Texas talent is on fire this week, y'all. Six out of 10 of our top picks of the week are artists who call the Lone Star State home. Sam Lao opens Lizzo's show at Club Dada on Thursday night, and then there's Maleveller's reunion show at Double Wide and Buffalo Black's show at Trees with Lord Byron and Medicine Man Revival. Wrapping up the week are Kinky Friedman, the Vandoliers and Willie Nelson heading the Outlaw Music Festival. It's all enough to have you ready and rarin' to go.

But it's not all boot-scootin' boogie. Alt-metal band Deftones starts off the week with plenty of energy, German industrial metal band Rammstein keeps that momentum going and Dutch DJ Tiesto will keep you dancing Friday night.

Deftones

With Rise Against, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, Starplex Pavilion, 3839 S. Fitzhugh Ave., 214-421-1111 or livenation.com, $18 and up

At its best, Deftones’ take on alt-metal is lush, heady and seemingly always on the verge of collapse. At its worst, the band’s music hovers somewhere between nu-metal and something even more innocuous. However, of late, Deftones has been on a tear. Last year’s Gore was a reminder that the band’s beauty-meets-violence formula is not only relevant but likely still the path toward metal’s future. And rumors have it that the current tour with Rise Against and Thrice is as inspiring and fierce as the group has looked in more than a decade. Bristling with tension and eager for vindication, Deftones has something to prove this time around. Through sheer will, a little bit of anger and lot of intensity, Deftones is poised to make this the band’s most memorable concert series yet. Another feather in the cap of a legendary act with plenty of energy left to burn. Jonathan Patrick

Lizzo

With DJ Sophia Eris and Sam Lao, 8 p.m. Thursday, June 29, Club Dada, 2720 Elm St., dadadallas.com, $15/$17

Lizzo comes to town this month boasting one of the biggest buzzes in the music industry. Her blended pop, hip-hop and R&B tracks are anthemic, self-affirming and fun. After the 2016 release of her breakout song, “Good as Hell,” from the marvelous Coconut Oil EP, Lizzo’s career has continually risen. She’s earned press in every major music publication, late-night TV performances and festival slots, and she was one of the stars of this year’s South by Southwest. Her live shows are in a league of their own; she travels with a dance team that keeps the energy at a climax for the duration of the show. There’s also no need to doubt her singing or rapping chops while performing: She came up in the thriving and competitive Minneapolis hip-hop scene and is a veteran performer. One of Dallas’ best rappers, Sam Lao, opens the show. Mikel Galicia

Maleveller Reunion Show

With Kallohonka and Creepeth, 10 p.m. Thursday, June 29, Double Wide, 3510 Commerce St., 214-887-6510 or double-wide.com, $10

In 2011, Maleveller swiftly became one of Dallas' better known heavy-metal bands. But in 2013, the quartet took a few steps back to focus on careers, school and marriages. Most recently, three quarters of the band — including frontman Brian Smith — have turned their attention to a new shoegaze project, Wax Ruins. It's quite a leap in a different direction. While Smith and the gang, sans drummer TJ Prendergast, are putting all their eggs in the Wax Ruins basket, they will be playing a Maleveller reunion show for what is likely to be one last hurrah. Diamond Victoria

Buffalo Black

With Lord Byron, Medicine Man Revival, John Bap and Tree, 8 p.m. Thursday, June 29, Trees, 2709 Elm St., 214-741-1122 or treesdallas.com, $15

North Texas-bred Buffalo Black, Lord Byron and Medicine Man Revival have made waves in the worlds of hip-hop, rap and soul. Buffalo Black, one of the area's best rappers, headlines a Thursday night show at Trees. Black's talent is immense, as is proven by a collaboration with Spike Lee, numerous Dallas Observer music award nominations and skillful songwriting sprung from a fascination with poetry. Lord Byron's approach to experimental hip-hop parallels his stage performances, and Medicine Man Revival's Keite Young and Jason Robert Burt create a funky fusion of artistry, production and performance. Diamond Victoria

Rammstein

With Hellyeah, 8 p.m. Thursday, June 29, Starplex Pavilion, 3839 S. Fitzhugh Ave., 214-421-1111 or gexaenergypavilion.net, $26-$126

For 23 years, Rammstein's lineup has remained the same. That's pretty impressive for a six-member band. And nobody does stage pyrotechnics quite like these German industrial metal alumni. (Vocalist Till Lindemann is even known for donning dual arm-mounted flame throwers.) The band's live shows certainly match wits with their adrenaline-pumping sound. And to make Thursday night's show at Starplex Pavilion even louder, heavy-metal supergroup Hellyeah is along for the ride. Diamond Victoria

Tiesto

9 p.m. Friday, June 30, Stereo Live Dallas, 2711 Storey Lane, 214-358-6511 or stereolivedallas.com, $45-$100

Dutch DJ legend Tiesto will be appearing in Dallas Friday night, fresh off a crowd-pleasing set at last week's Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas. For more than 25 years, he's been at the forefront of progressive house and trance music, constantly coming up with new, eclectic grooves and re-interpreting pop hits. Recently, he worked with John Legend and Miley Cyrus. Tiesto is certainly at the top of the DJ hierarchy, but he’s also a philanthropist, stadium headliner and brand developer. He hosted an exclusive pop-up merchandise shop on the Electric Daisy Carnival grounds, an honor bestowed only on the biggest stars. Jeff Strowe

Boston

With Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, Starplex Pavilion, 3839 S. Fitzhugh Ave., 214-421-1111 or livenation.com, $15 and up

Tom Scholz has always been Boston. The guitarist has worked with many members of the band over the years, and the current version is a seven-piece with lead vocalist Tommy DeCarlo. Don't expect anything beyond the obvious at this Starplex show. Hits from the first Boston album — still staples on classic rock radio — will be mixed in with material from Third Stage and Don't Look Back. This is highly polished arena rock that has managed to outlast many genre trends. Joan Jett’s music is also in this camp, so it’s fitting that she’ll open. Jett is a no-nonsense survivor, and her punk grit and pop hooks are as appealing as ever. Eric Grubbs

Kinky Friedman

8 p.m. Friday, June 30, Shipping and Receiving, 201 S. Calhoun St., Fort Worth, 817-887-9313 or shippingandreceiving.bar, $20-$200

Kinky Friedman grew up on a ranch near Austin, wrote for Texas Monthly and ran for governor in 2006. The singer-songwriter, novelist and humorist has also released 16 full-length albums in 34 years. His lyrics are satirical and not to be taken too seriously (i.e.: "Oh, they ain't makin' Jews like Jesus anymore/They ain't makin' carpenters that know what nails are for"), but it only makes his shows that much more fun. Diamond Victoria

The Vandoliers

With the Warden, 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, Sundown at Granada, 520 Greenville Ave., 214-823-8305 or granadatheater.com, $10

The Vandoliers love Texas. And hell, Texas loves them, too. The alternative country band with roots in punk, comprising six DFW-area musicians, offers a fresh take on Texas music and even made an appearance in Rolling Stone's "10 New Country Artists You Need To Know" last month. The band's sophomore LP and latest release, The Native, became available May 26. The Vandoliers have been on tour this summer promoting the album with Old 97's but make a stop through Dallas on Saturday night before continuing the cross-country trek. Diamond Victoria

Outlaw Music Festival

With Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Lukas Nelson, Margo Price, The Avett Brothers and Hayes Carll, 4 p.m. Sunday, July 2, Starplex Pavilion, 3839 S. Fitzhugh Ave., 214-421-1111 or livenation.com, $22 and up

While Willie Nelson may be getting long in the tooth, he certainly hasn’t slowed down. His 61st studio album, God’s Problem Child, shot to the top of the Billboard Top Country Albums charts after its April release and cemented Nelson’s position as the king of country. Tracks like "Still Not Dead" showcase Nelson’s iconic humor with a voice as bright and clear as well-tuned lap-steel — not to mention the octogenarian outlaw has 10 gigs planned for July alone. His Outlaw Music Festival will kick off in Dallas after the cancellation of the tour’s original kickoff in New Orleans. But the Big Easy’s loss is Dallas’ gain as the Red Headed Stranger will be joined by a cavalcade of country stars old and new during his stay. Sheryl Crow, The Avett Brothers and Hayes Carll will be in attendance alongside newcomer Margo Price and Nelson’s son, Lukas. Nelson’s one of the last of his kind, a true legend not only in his field but in the storied history of American pop culture as well. Here’s hoping that Shotgun Willie sees many more years crisscrossing the union in his hot boxed and eco-friendly tour bus, but for now, Dallas can look forward to his fast-approaching appearance. Nicholas Bostick

