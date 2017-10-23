The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Bruno Mars, Chris Stapleton, Brand New and More

Leading us into the spooky weekend are Chicano Batman, the Afghan Whigs, Halsey and more. Friday is sure to fill all of our candy-coated hearts with tricks, treats, sin and seduction when Neighborhood Cult's Taboo party at Shipping and Receiving provides the perfect soundtrack to a night of mischief with local acts Vogue Machine, Sam Lao and Sudie. The weekend also brings performances from Bruno Mars, Ghostland Observatory, Chris Stapleton and more.

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 300 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, livenation.com, $39 and up

Lindsay Buckingham/Christine McVie, released in June, is an album no one expected from people who haven’t collaborated since 1998. Most of Fleetwood Mac’s current lineup can be heard on the album, which was originally planned to be the 18th studio album for the band. But the titular team brings an edge to the iconic rhythm of Fleetwood Mac, which has been active for almost half a century. McVie returned to the stage in 2013 after 15 years away. Buckingham, on the other hand, has steadily released new music during his equally on-again, off-again tenure with the band. Together, however, they haven’t skipped a beat, trading off lead vocal duties from song to song, reminiscent of the 1982 album Mirage. The album has a “Hotel California” vibe, utilizing flowing instrumentation that would have sounded right as rain on early ’80s radio under the alternating lyrics of Buckingham and McVie. In Irving on Tuesday, McVie and Buckingham will bring the soul of Fleetwood Mac while supplying the heart themselves. Nicholas Bostick

Chicano Batman

With Khruangbin, the Shacks, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., granadatheater.com, $25

Chicano Batman might sound like a meme that became a band, but the four-piece is legit. Frontman Bardo Martinez leads the band — which is promoting its third album, Freedom is Free — in playing a hybrid of old-school soul, reggae and psych. It sounds like the group formed after digging through a crate of old, dusty vinyl records from Al Green, Lee "Scratch" Perry, ? and the Mysterians, and Love. Chicano Batman’s music isn’t retro for the sake of being hip. It’s about finding a new take on sounds that have lasted for decades. Eric Grubbs

Nick Murphy

With Charlotte Cardin, Heathered Pearls, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 214-932-6501 or thebombfactory.com, $35 to $99

Nick Murphy, formerly known as Chet Faker, is a changed man since reverting to using his legal name onstage. He’s still an elaborate performer trafficking in electronica and hip-hop, but the Australian is experimenting more loosely with his music. He’s stepped outside of his home recording studio to work with new producers, and the results will be heard on a forthcoming full-length album. Murphy recently gave listeners a preview with the release of “Medication,” a hypnotic, gospel-inflected track with shape-shifting rhythms. Expect a performance of this track and others from last spring’s Missing Link when Murphy takes the stage at The Bomb Factory. Jeff Strowe

The Afghan Whigs

With Har Mar Superstar, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, Trees, 2709 Elm St., 214-741-1122 or treesdallas.com, $30 to $130

The Afghan Whigs, indie rock kings of the '90s, lost guitarist Dave Rosser to colon cancer this year, but not without recording one more album with him first. In Spades, the band's eighth studio album, came out in May, and some critics say it's reminiscent of lead singer Greg Dulli's other band, Twilight Singers. The Whigs have often fused R&B sensibilities with alt-rock, and the band's live shows are equally as infectious. Diamond Victoria

Halsey

7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Avenue, 214-222-3687, americanairlinescenter.com, $29.50 to $79.50

2015’s Badlands propelled pop sensation Halsey to the top of the hip-pop totem pole, neck and neck with Charli XCX and Taylor Swift. Among the competition, Halsey may turn out most versatile. Songs like “Castle” and “Drive” lead off with the warm pomp of Yeezy’s “Graduation” and over-the-top theatrics of bands like Panic! At the Disco and Paramore. Vic Mensa chose her to spit a verse alongside New York firebrand Le1f and Lil B, the Based God. The pop of today features singers and producers who can churn out songs that are polished and experimental. The 21-year-old Jerseyite writes tough, jittery tales over ’06-style DJ Toomp drums. Caleb Wossen

Bruno Mars

8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., 214-665-4797 or americanairlinescenter.com, $216 and up

In less than a decade and with just three albums under his belt, Bruno Mars has taken the pop music world by storm and moved to the forefront of the genre with the likes of Beyonce, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd. He’s proven he can deliver powerful ballads and party anthems influenced by the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s and genres such as soul, funk and R&B. When Mars takes the stage at the American Airlines Center, this will be the 99th performance of his yearlong 24K Magic World Tour. But don’t worry about fatigue setting in. He recently told CBS News, “I know that people wanna go out and have a good time. And they spent their hard-earned money for this ticket, and I just wanna make sure they leave feeling something.” The 32-year-old Honolulu native will deliver one of his signature feel-good performances in support of his double-platinum album. Mikel Galicia

Neighborhood Cult presents Taboo

With Vogue Machine, Sam Lao and Sudie, 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, Shipping and Receiving, 201 S. Calhoun St., 817-887-9313, $12/$15

Forth Worth art gallery Neighborhood Cult tears down taboos and embraces unconventional art experiences through quarterly conceptual events. Just in time for Halloween, the collective is hosting its Taboo event, where donning a disguise and embracing the seven deadly sins is mandatory. You'll become a work of art through your makeup and costume designs and maybe even win a couple of contests. And, of course, it's all set to the perfect soundtrack with performances from synth act Vogue Machine, rapper Sam Lao and indie pop artist Sudie. DV

Chris Stapleton

with Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, Starplex Pavilion, 3839 S. Fitzhugh Ave., livenation.com, $30 and up

Chris Stapleton’s career success has taken its time to materialize. Like many of the characters who populate his songs, he was a behind-the-scenes guy for years, honing his craft as a Nashville songwriter. Before anyone knew his name, he wrote a bounty of hit country singles for big artists such as George Strait, Kenny Chesney and Darius Rucker. But in the last two years, Stapleton has stepped into the spotlight his songs have inhabited for years. His 2015 debut album, Traveller, was a bona fide hit, selling more than 2 million copies and leading to awards show performances with superstars such as Justin Timberlake. His most recent release, Songs From a Room, alludes to Nashville’s famed RCA Studio A, where it was recorded. The album proves that Stapleton is no one-trick pony. It’s pure country joy delivered with Stapleton’s soulful baritone and impeccably performed by the Nashville session musicians he calls friends. Jeff Strowe

Ghostland Observatory

9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 214-932-6501 or thebombfactory.com, $60 to $190

Aaron Behrens and Thomas Turner haven’t had much rest since letting their hiatus run the clock a few years ago. They hit the ground running in 2016, headlined Dallas’ Homegrown Festival in March and have been cutting a swath across the U.S. playing shows. The Austin-based duo’s brand of laser light show electro-clash is grown out of the stark duality of Behrens and Turner, combining Turner’s dark and brooding electronic melodies with the irreverent blues/disco-in-space feel of Behrens’ vocals. Ghostland hasn’t released any information about upcoming releases, but that doesn’t seem to have fazed excited fans from flocking to venues anytime these guys come through town. Nicholas Bostick

Brand New

With Nada Surf, 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 214-932-6501 or thebombfactory.com, sold out

Brand New members say they are breaking up in 2018, so this could be the last time the alt-rock foursome graces Deep Ellum. The band, touring off of its fifth album, Science Fiction, continues to surround itself with a shroud of mystery. Fans flood ticket websites the second a show goes on sale, which partly explains why this Bomb Factory show is sold out. Brand New is rather press shy and pompous about it and seems detached from its audience when it plays, but fans love the group even more for it. In contrast with Brand New, opener Nada Surf gives some of the most uplifting rock performances. Matthew Caws and his bandmates make tuneful pop rock that resonates with multiple generations of listeners. Eric Grubbs

