The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: LCD Soundsystem, Lupe Fiasco, Ringo Starr and More

Easing your way out of a Halloween weekend hangover will be easy, thanks to a great lineup of shows this week. If you were one of the lucky ones who stayed glued to your computer and scored tickets to LCD Soundsystem before the show sold out, you'll be the envy of many Monday night. If not, there are plenty of other great concerts over the next seven days, including Ween, Three Dog Night, and The Jesus and Mary Chain.

LCD Soundsystem

with Big Freedia, 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 214-932-6501 or thebombfactory.com, sold out

Nostalgia is a tricky musical ingredient. It’s forceful and poignant, but it can also leech all the originality out of your art. This is the crux of the balancing act that is LCD Soundsystem’s rebirth. Among the most revered indie rock acts to ever lace up Converses, the Brooklyn outfit has returned after a highly publicized farewell concert in 2011. There’s a certain element of nostalgia to any return like this. Will it keep pushing boundaries? Will it keep playing the old songs we love? The band seems to have mastered this rocky terrain: The act’s recent LP American Dream nods to the past but reaches for the tough questions demanded by our present. The pain and loss of aging, the quickening rush of time, the beautiful but disorienting nature of life as an artist: All get coverage. But American Dream, like much of the band’s releases, is also highly self-referential, charting the serpentine path the band has cut through the landscape of 21st century music. How it inspired a decade of listeners by fusing electronic sounds with post-punk-era art rock also comes across. All tickets include a CD of American Dream. Jonathan Patrick

Ween

8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 214-932-6501 or thebombfactory.com, $55-$129.50

Somewhere far beyond the orbital buffer, The Boognish smiles down upon the prophet brothers, Dean and Gene Ween, as they continue their resurgence that started with a reunion just two years ago. Mickey Melchiondo and Aaron Freeman (Dean and Gene, respectively) began their careers in junior high, self-releasing Ween’s first six tapes in five years. Since then, Ween has gone on to be one of the most enduring and celebrated cult music acts. Beginning as a chaotic blender of genres, sounds and illicit substances, the band has backed off some of its earlier vices and slapdash productions, allowing its sound and its two members to mature. Ween’s latest release, 2016’s GodWeenSatan: Live, is a retread of its first studio album and reminds us why a Ween reunion was so anticipated. What more perfect way to celebrate Hallo-Ween than by howling at the moon for The Boognish to hear? Nicholas Bostick

Three Dog Night

8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St., 214-670-3687 or axs.com, $29.75-$79.75

Three Dog Night had an incredible run of hit singles in the late ’60s through the ’70s, with such tunes as “One,” “Joy to the World,” “Mama Told Me Not To Come” and “Easy to Be Hard.” Its pop-friendly take on R&B and rock translated to millions of records sold and a legacy that has enabled the band to tour for decades. Lead vocalist Danny Hutton remains the sole original member; Chuck Negron has not been with the group since the mid-’80s, and Cory Wells died in 2015. This should be a hit-laden walk down memory lane. Eric Grubbs

Toad the Wet Sprocket

7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 214-978-2583 or houseofblues.com, $40-$60

California-born alternative rock band Toad the Wet Sprocket formed in 1986. The band has since broken up and reunited twice, and its latest album, New Constellation, was released four years ago. (The band has only released six albums in its 31 years.) Toad the Wet Sprocket's name derives from a Monty Python skit. Vocalist Glen Phillips says it was a last-minute decision and a "joke that went on too long." The band's first major successes came in the early '90s with hits such as "Walk on the Ocean," "All I Want" and "Something's Always Wrong." Diamond Victoria

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 300 W. Las Colinas Blvd., musicfactory.com, $55-$200

Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band bring together music icons of the '60s and '70s and the fans who adore them. If we're being honest, Starr is probably our favorite Beatle, and he's toured with 12 variations of the band since 1989. He plays a bit of his solo material as well as some Beatles songs, and the rest of the touring band members follow suit with their own music. The current lineup, which has been the same since 2012, includes singer-songwriter Todd Rundgren, keyboardist Gregg Rolie (Santana, Journey), guitarist Steve Lukather (Toto), bassist Richard Page (Mr. Mister), woodwind player Warren Ham (Bloodrock, Kansas) and drummer Gregg Bissonette. DV

Poppy

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, Club Dada, 2720 Elm St., 214-742-3400 or dadadallas.com, $18-$20

Singer-songwriter, dancer, ambient music maker and YouTube personality Poppy embarked on her first tour this year after releasing her debut full-length studio album, Poppy.Computer. It seems that sticking to one corner of the market these days just doesn't cut it, and in Poppy's case, the opposite approach has proven to be successful. DV

The Blow

8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, Club Dada, 2720 Elm St., 214-742-3400 or dadadallas.com, $14

The Blow isn't just an electronic music duo. Khaela Maricich started it as her solo project in 2002, and Jona Bechtolt, formerly of Yacht, joined later. The Blow now consists of Maricich and Melissa Dyne, who incorporate performance art and monologues into their sets. The Blow has released 10 albums since its conception. DV

Festival at the Switchyard

With The Toadies, Everclear and more, 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, Historic Downtown Carrollton, 1106 S. Broadway St., 972-466-9135, free

Dallas and Denton don't get all the cool music and art festivals around here. Carrollton plays host to the annual Festival at the Switchyard, which includes lots of food vendors, games, jugglers, magicians, face painting and headliners the Toadies and Everclear. And get this: It's totally free to attend. If you opted out of trudging through the State Fair of Texas this year, the Festival at the Switchyard is certainly a great alternative, and with better music, too. DV

Lupe Fiasco

8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, Gas Monkey Live!, 10110 Technology Blvd. E., 214-350-5483 or gasmonkeybarngrill.com, $25-$50

Lupe Fiasco is a far cry from the youthful “breath of fresh air” Jay-Z called him after the release of Fiasco’s critically-acclaimed 2006 debut, Food & Liquor. The next decade brought more accolades like Grammy nominations and wins, but the Chicago-born rapper has become a polarizing figure in the hip-hop world. He’s been entangled in a battle over his music with Atlantic Records and accused of anti-Semitism, and he contemplated retirement last year. But Fiasco is carrying on as an embattled rap veteran who’s now free from his major label. He released his long-awaited new album, Drogas Light, earlier this year, and now he’s out on tour. One thing that’s never been in question is Fiasco’s ability as a world-class storyteller and a classic emcee. This show in Dallas will be an opportunity to see either a revitalized star or one whose career is falling apart. Mikel Galicia

The Jesus and Mary Chain

8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 214-932-6501 or thebombfactory.com, $36.50

Formed in the early ’80s around the songwriting partnership of brothers Jim and William Reid, The Jesus and Mary Chain has become one of the era’s most esteemed alternative rock bands. Loosely classified as shoegaze or post-punk, the group made a name with brooding and often intense tunes accentuated by outlandish and at times menacing stage performances. As its popularity increased, so did its footprint. Even casual listeners will likely recognize songs such as “Just Like Honey,” “Taste of Cindy” and “Snakedriver” from their prominent placement in film soundtracks. The Reid brothers kept quiet in the early aughts but re-emerged in 2007 with new songs, reissues and live appearances. Fans met them eagerly. Thus, a second act was born that has found them circling the globe and playing a large number of gigs per year. Jeff Strowe

