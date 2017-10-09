The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Ryan Adams, Harry Styles, Herbie Hancock and More

EXPAND Herbie Hancock plays Strauss Square Friday. Fulya Atalay via Shutterstock

Whether you're a Top 40 junkie, like to remember music as it was in the '60s or prefer under-the-radar indie rock, there's a concert for you this week. If you snagged your tickets early, you'll enjoy Harry Styles' sold out show Tuesday night or you can check out The Beach Boys when they offer a night of nostalgia at Majestic Theatre. The middle of the week boasts punk act Peelander-Z, alternative darling Ryan Adams and metalheads Scorpions, followed by Herbie Hancock, Alice Glass and Dinosaur Jr.

The Black Angels

with Car Seat Headrest, 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 214-978-2583 or houseofblues.com, $25-$35

Austin-based Black Angels are considered by some to be a mainstay in psychedelia. The band's music, rich with swirling guitar riffs and dreamy keyboard melodies topped with gentle-but-hard-hitting vocals, does fit nicely within the psychedelic realm, but as lead singer Alex Maas told us a few years back, he doesn't feel the band's sound is confined to any one specific style, because "the idea of psychedelia suggests a lack of guidelines of any kind." The Black Angels' fifth and latest full-length album, Death Song, was released earlier this year. It's a complex composition that gives a nod to '60s psych rock while maintaining a modern and unique style, and shows real progression in the band's sound. Diamond Victoria

Harry Styles

with Muna, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 300 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, livenation.com, sold out

If you’ve dated Taylor Swift, aged out of the biggest boy band ever, and inherited fame and fortune sometime during puberty, what kind of art do you make? That’s what former One Direction member Harry Styles’ 2017 has been about—about delivering an album that shows the world just who grown up Harry Styles really is. The answer? He’s a nostalgic, and romantic about well-worn, tried-and-true rock ‘n’ roll — the kind that came on vinyl records, the type that muddled emotion with ego and drew fairly straightforward conclusions about things like rebellion, love, sex and power. Freed-up by the One Direction breakup, Styles is at once exploring new territory and familiarizing himself with traditional song forms. However, the dramatic nature of his life story remains Styles' greatest hook. Jonathan Patrick

The Beach Boys

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St., 214-880-0137 or liveatthemajestic.com, $39.75 to $89.75

Nobody left a mark on pop music during the 20th century quite like California-bred surf rock heroes the Beach Boys. From hits that still make a great soundtrack to even the hottest of summer days to some of the best love songs ever written, the band helped shape popular music. These days, the Beach Boys are almost a mere shadow of their former selves, as there are only a couple original members in tow during touring season. But their set is sure to inspire plenty of sing-along participation from the audience. DV

Peelander-Z

with Mind Spiders and Loafers, 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, Three Links, 2704 Elm St., threelinksdeepellum.com, $12

Peelander-Z is Japanese action comic punk at its finest. And they know exactly how to get a crowd involved in their shows. You become the newest member of the band when they incorporate human bowling, wrestling, kung-fu and other unexpected antics into their sets, and the band's colorful, coordinated costumes will make you feel like you've entered into a Japanese animation. DV

Ryan Adams

with Middle Kids, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 300 W. Las Colinas Blvd., livenation.com, $40-$75

Ryan Adams' latest album, Prisoner, is a reinvestigation into the parts of music he loved growing up. His charm as the long-haired, ripped denim-wearing alternative singer-songwriter is reflected in his music through highly emotive themes and, in Prisoner's case, songs about moving forward from a painful divorce (he also played almost every role in the making of the album). Adams, ever the misanthrope, has released 16 albums in the past 17 years. And his ability to wade comfortably between alternative country, classic and indie rock as he bends and twists the perimeters of each has made for a successful two-decade career. DV

Scorpions

with Megadeth, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 300 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, 972-810-1499 or livenation.com, $35 and up

Scorpions and Megadeth are bringing their "Crazy World" tour to DFW’s hottest new venue. Scorpions, now with Mickey Dee from Motorhead on drums, cemented their legacy in hard rock and metal a long time ago, and the nucleus of Rudolf Schenker, Klaus Meine and Matthias Jabs is still intact. Megadeth, on the other hand, has seen lineup changes from the beginning. This time, guitarist Kiko Loureiro and drummer Dirk Verbeuren are joining Dave Mustaine and David Ellefson on stage. But in every iteration, Megadeth plays what the fans want, whether it’s "Hangar 18,” "Symphony of Destruction" or "Trust.” Eric Grubbs

Spoon

with Mondo Cozmo, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 214-978-2583 or houseofblues.com, $39.50-$65

Spoon may be from Austin, but in 1996 during a gig in Denton, it found its bass player, Josh Zarbo, in local band Maxine's Radiator. Flash forward 10 years and while the Dentonite no longer lent a hand in the band, Spoon had really begun to take off with the 2007 album Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga, including "Don't You Evah" and "The Underdog." The band released its ninth studio album, Hot Thoughts, in March. DV

Herbie Hancock

8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, Strauss Square, 2403 Flora St., attpac.org, $39.75 and up

For more than five decades, musical polymath Herbert “Herbie” Hancock has been a constant element of America’s musical landscape. His experimental style of jazz-funk fusion was born at a young age; Hancock was hailed as a child prodigy for his ability to tickle the ivories. The 14-time Grammy winner has left his mark on everything from electro- hip-hop to the post-pop era of jazz he helped usher in alongside Miles Davis. Today, Hancock, aged 77, is a living legend of jazz. With hints of a possible 42nd studio album and his 2017 tour, this won't be the kind of show you go to out of respect for an artist's former glory; Hancock is still at the cutting edge, as proven by a recent collaboration on Flying Lotus' album You're Dead. Luckily Dallas won't have to take my word for it when Strauss Square rings with the sweet sounds of jazz. Nicholas Bostick

Alice Glass

9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, Club Dada, 2720 Elm St., 214-742-3400 or dadadallas.com, $18 to $20

Alice Glass, ex frontwoman of Crystal Castles, released her eponymous debut solo EP in August. The former child runaway who fronted an all-female punk band when she was a teenager is known for her powerful live performances – some that immediately followed broken ribs, food poisoning and a broken ankle. Both Glass and music critics have enjoyed her solo career since 2014. DV

Dinosaur Jr.

with Easy Action, 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Avenue, 214-824-9933 or granadatheater.com, $39

It’s been more than a decade since the proto-alternative, volcano-powered guitar-rock outfit Dinosaur Jr. reunited. In fact, they’ve been reunited for longer than they were together in the first place — reason enough that it should feel weird to even call their latest iteration a reunion. But what really makes it feel strange is that modern Dinosaur Jr. might be better than they ever were to begin with. They’re louder and more sprawling than ever in the studio, too, yet they still sound exactly like Dinosaur Jr. Their latest, Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not, which could safely take You’re Living All Over Me’s place in 1987 without any significant disruption to the time-space continuum.. Elliot Wright