The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Erykah Badu, Dan Auerbach, St. Vincent and More

This week, two major Dallas-bred music makers play shows in their hometown, including Erykah Badu's birthday party and St. Vincent's gig promoting her latest album, Masseducation, at the Bomb Factory. Although it doesn't include most of its original members these days, The Beach Boys' stop at Mesquite Arena will include just as much surf rock as the band's heyday on the pop charts. And rapper Paul Wall plays two shows this week; one at Curtain Club in Dallas, and one at Andy's Bar in Denton. If none of those shows pique your interest, keep reading.

Paul Slavens

9 p.m., Monday, Feb. 19, at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St., Denton, 940-320-2000, danssilverleaf.com, free

Paul Slavens, frontman of the late '80s and early '90s band Ten Hands, is pretty well known around these parts. His radio show on KXT-FM 91.7 has earned him many Dallas Observer Music Award titles, including this year's Best Radio Show/Podcast. But he also hosts an impromptu show at Dan’s Silver Leaf in Denton. He takes song title suggestions from people and creates music based on those titles right on the spot. You can catch him at Dan's most Monday nights. Diamond Victoria

Good Old War

8 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 20, at Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Avenue, 214-824-9933, granadatheater.com, $24

Good Old War blends spot-on harmony with melodies that rattle around in your head for days. The Philly-based trio's ear worm "Amazing Eyes" set it on a path of indie folk success in 2012, and just last week it released its highly anticipated EP Part of You, which includes the band's latest single, "Never Gonna See Me Cry." Critics say it's an album that shows major progression in songwriting. Diamond Victoria

The White Buffalo

8 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 21, at Dada, 2720 Elm St., 214-742-3400, dadadallas.com, $18/$20

The White Buffalo is the moniker for singer-songwriter Jake Smith — a finger-pickin' guitarist who's effortlessly blended the best of country, soul and folk into his lyrics and music for the past 15 years. His is the kind of music and voice that heals the soul, and should be available in every dimly lit dive bar's jukebox. The White Buffalo released his sixth studio album late last year, titled Darkest Darks, Lightest Lights. Diamond Victoria

Dan Auerbach

8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 22, at Canton Hall, 2727 Canton St., cantonhall.com, $40

The Black Keys haven't released new music in about four years, but co-member Dan Auerbach's solo career as well as other side projects continue to flourish. The bluesy rock guitarist's rough but sweet vocal tonality is instantly recognizable, and it's earned him several Grammy Awards, too. The Ohio-native calls Nashville home these days and cites the city's strong musical presence and rich history in bluegrass as inspiration in his own songwriting. Diamond Victoria

Erykah Badu

7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 214-932-6501 or ticketfly.com, $43

Dallas neo-soul icon Erykah Badu never was one to shy away from controversy. Whether she’s stripping down to her birthday suit by the grassy knoll or well-wishing the sovereign of Swaziland, Badu has built her career on pushing the boundaries and unapologetically speaking her truth. Those traits are what Dallas applauds every year during her annual birthday jam session. This year’s celebration, titled "Erykah Badu Presents: Bless You Bruja! Another Badu Birthday", is somewhat of an unknown quantity as she is the only act on the bill. The show comes just three days before the 20th anniversary of Badu’s critically acclaimed New Amerykah Part One, an album born out of a turbulent period for the Dallas native, which eventually led to a flood of collaborations and productivity as she created her New Amerykah. Her birthday concert probably will follow a familiar script. Badu will show up when she’s ready, sing what she feels like singing and elicit oohs and ahs from a hometown crowd that will leave smiling. Nicholas Bostick

Donavon Frankenreiter

With Matt Grundy, 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., 214-824-9933 or prekindle.com, $29-$45

Singer-songwriter Donavon Frankenreiter epitomizes all things California cool. He’s a laid-back dude who shrouds his songs in carefree and whimsical melodies, making music that’s perfect for outdoor gatherings under sunny skies and chilled vibes. The former professional surfer’s musical career took off in 2004 on the heels of his buoyant hit single, "Free," recorded with his friend and kindred spirit, Jack Johnson. Since then, he's put out about a dozen albums, EPs and live recordings; toured relentlessly; and built a pretty steady contingent of followers drawn from the same jam-centric audience that frequents folks like G. Love, Dave Matthews and Johnson. Recently, he's spent a fair amount of with Jamtown, his joint project with G. Love and Cisco Adler, but he’s out on the road now in support of The Heart, his 2015 solo release that contains some of his most heartfelt and confessional songwriting. Anticipate a good portion of these songs intertwined with Frankenreiter’s signature upbeat jams as he takes the stage Friday night at the Granada Theater. Expect a heavily dedicated crowd of fans there, too, eagerly singing along and raising their glasses in support of their laconic, guitar-strumming hero. Jeff Strowe

Paul Wall

9 p.m., Friday, Feb. 23, at Andy's Bar, Denton, 122 N. Locust St., andysdenton.com, $20 and up; and 9 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 24, at Curtain Club, 2800 Main St., 214-742-6207, curtainclub.com, $20 and up

Before Riff Raff, there was Paul Wall. Houston's bred some pretty interesting folks. Donning diamond-encrusted grillz, the rapper, who's collaborated with fellow rappers Chamillionaire, Tech N9ne and Mike Jones, got his start in 2004 with the album Chick Magnet, which included the hit "Sittin Sidewayz." Ten albums later, he's promoting this year's Bounce Backs over Setbacks, which includes guest appearances by Z-Ro, Lil Keke, Stunna Bam and Cal Wayne. Diamond Victoria

St. Vincent

7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 214-932-6501 or ticketfly.com, $39-$169

Who would have thought that one day the de facto leader of art pop would hail from our city? We have plenty of talent coursing through Dallas culture, but it’s certainly unexpected. St. Vincent, birth name Annie Clark, was a member of local technicolor pop troupe The Polyphonic Spree before joining Sufjan Stevens’ touring band in the mid ’00s. Her trajectory has brought comparisons to David Bowie, Laurie Anderson and essentially every major art rock figure of the last 30 years. While flattering, such comparisons don’t really get you there — St. Vincent is a unique voice with sharp insights on what it’s like to be a human in the 21st century. Over the last five years, Clark’s guitar play, which was always exceptional, has grown quirkier and more fragmented. Her approach to songwriting has similarly evolved, with her lyrics advancing in ever more poetic and heady directions. When 2018 is done and dusted, chances are we’ll look back on this performance as one of the year’s best. Jonathan Patrick

The Beach Boys

7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, Mesquite Arena, 1818 Rodeo Drive, Mesquite, 972-285-8777 or ticketmaster.com, $35-$70

The Beach Boys will play Mesquite ISD’s gala, which funds educational programs for the school district. The gala has had talent such as Clay Walker, Sara Evans, America and Lifehouse in the past, so it’s no stranger to marquee acts. The current version of the Beach Boys is led by Mike Love, who opted to keep his version going instead of working with co-founder Brian Wilson anymore. This is strictly a greatest-hits performance, and the band has plenty to pick from. This is the kind of show that’s for the Hawaiian-shirt wearing, beach-loving crowd. Don’t expect a live replication of Pet Sounds or Smile here. You'd have to see Brian Wilson do that. Eric Grubbs

Latin Sol Fest 2018

With S.O.S. Band, Tierra, Lakeside and more, 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 214-932-6501 or ticketfly.com, $33 to $92.95

2018’s Latin Sol Fest promises more than seven hours of nonstop music from seven acts and three DJs at one of the city’s premier venues. The all-day event features super acts from the disco era like The S.O.S. Band, known for classics such as “Take Your Time” and “Just Be Good To Me,” and Lakeside, best known for the mega club hit “Fantastic Voyage,” as well as Latin acts Ambiente and Havana NRG, providing a wonderful blend of disco and Latin tunes. A number of bands on this stacked bill made their names in the ’80s, but there’s a reason they’re busy touring nearly 40 years later: Their live shows are sensational and just as energetic and celebratory as the day they debuted. Mikel Galicia

