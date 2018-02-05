The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Tyler, the Creator; Sleigh Bells; Borgore and More

This week offers up local singer-songwriters and several national touring acts. The only problem is having to choose between them all. Catch Sleigh Bells as they kick off the week with a powerful show at Granada Theater on Tuesday night, followed by Alejandro Escovedo; Tyler, the Creator; Lana Del Ray and Anderson East this weekend. Sunday's plans, however, are easy to make: Doug Burr plays an intimate set at Small Brewpub.

Sleigh Bells

8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Avenue, 214-824-9933 or granadatheater.com, $30

Sleigh Bells visited town not too long ago, but they're back for a show at the Granada Theater. The noise pop duo's show promises to be a raucous evening of frenetic tunes. Expect a couple of songs to be pulled from the forthcoming mini-LP. Jeff Strowe

Alejandro Escovedo

8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, The Kessler Theater, 1230 W. Davis St., 214-272-8346 or thekessler.org, $24-$36

San Antonio native Alejandro Escovedo's music transcends any one style of rock music. His range includes everything from cowpunk to chicano to alternative country and more. Escovedo's musical family and upbringing cemented his place in the industry, and he's been largely successful since his start in the early 1990s playing venues throughout Austin. His latest album, 2016's Burn Something Beautiful, was his first in four years and includes collaborations with R.E.M's Peter Buck and Minus 5's Scott McCaughey. Diamond Victoria

Tyler, the Creator

With Vince Staples, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 214-932-6501 or thebombfactory.com, sold out

Here we have two of the best rappers in the world, two rappers who grew up together, two rappers who sit stylistically at different poles. There’s the stark, heady and cold philosophizing of Vince Staples set against Tyler, the Creator’s warm, technicolor revelry. Staples' tracks balance hardline street values with a novelist's eye for cultural and social observation; Tyler playfully swims in an extramusical world of his making, a universe touched by fashion and film as much hip-hop’s storied past. Both are riding high off their two best releases. Tyler’s Flower Boy and Staple’s Big Fish Theory were two of 2017’s best rap albums. Both artists doubled down on the talents they’re known for while adding new elements to their games. Staples added future-shocked electronics around his notoriously gloomy storytelling, and Tyler traded in his controversial antics for honest musings on sexuality and identity politics. Two masters of modern rap fueled by two absolute masterstrokes — there’s just no way this isn’t going to be a hell of a good time. Jonathan Patrick

Lana Del Ray

8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Avenue, 214-222-3687 or americanairlincescenter.com, $39.50 to $125

Lana Del Ray stays ahead in the mainstream music game while also maintaining a distinctly nonfamiliar, cinematic sound. Her influences range from Elvis Presley and Nina Simone to Lou Reed and Bruce Springsteen. Her arena show may draw hundreds of fans, but Del Ray's mild-mannered live performances create the atmosphere of a much more intimate venue, allowing the authenticity of her singing and songwriting to be heard and appreciated. Diamond Victoria

Anderson East

8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, Trees, 2709 Elm St., 214-741-1122, treesdallas.com, sold out

Up-and-coming Nashville artist Anderson East gets creative with a cocktail of bluesy Southern soul pop. His music's got plenty of rhythm, hot guitar licks, and even a horn section and synthesizer. East released his fourth album, Encore, just a couple of weeks ago. Diamond Victoria

Demi Lovato

8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 214-978-2583 or houseofblues.com, $35-$45

Dallas has produced quite a few famous faces, and Demi Lovato is certainly one. The pop star, now based in L.A., has come leaps and bounds from her days on the Disney Channel TV movie Camp Rock. She has experienced her fair share of ups and downs in her line of work, but she has proven a powerful figure in modern music. Catch her twice within one month. She plays House of Blues on Friday, and she returns March 7 for an American Airlines Center show with DJ Khaled. Diamond Victoria

Delbert McClinton

8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Avenue, 214-824-9933 or granadatheater.com, $39-$79

Fort Worth native and Grammy-winning Americana troubadour Delbert McClinton is a legend on the national touring circuit. He brings healthy doses of pathos and humor to his live shows. He's released 29 studio albums since 1972, including last year's Prick of the Litter. Jeff Strowe

Little Big Town

With Kacey Musgraves, Midland, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, Verizon Theatre, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie, 972-854-5050 or axs.com, $25-$65

Little Big Town made it big with "Girl Crush," but it’s not a one-hit wonder. The four-piece is in it for the long haul, and now it’s touring behind a new album, last year’s The Breaker. Little Big Town’s country and folk-tinged tunes will sound good from any seat in Verizon Theatre on Saturday night, and make sure to get there early to see Kacey Musgraves, who’s a breath of fresh air in the modern country landscape. If you're afraid country has lost touch with its roots, this show will give you hope. Eric Grubbs

Borgore

With Getter, AFK b2b Svdden Death, 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, 214-932-6501 or thebombfactory.com, $19.75-$50

The past year has been a productive one for Israeli-born DJ and EDM star Borgore. He toured the world, playing large music venues and festivals, released new music and continued to develop his record label, Buygore. Most important, 2017 was the year Borgore declared he had "quit giving a shit” after years of being dubbed an "enfant terrible" and blamed for ruining dubstep. He rubs some folks the wrong way, but he has certainly shaken up EDM. Borgore is formally trained in jazz music, and he continues to incorporate diverse sounds into his mixes. Elements of classical, hip-hop and heavy metal are consistently woven into the fabric of his live shows. Jeff Strowe

Doug Burr

7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, Small Brewpub, 333 W. Jefferson Blvd., 972-863-1594, $10

For more than a decade, Denton-based singer-songwriter Doug Burr has been wowing audiences and impressing music critics. Whether he's playing old songs or new material, if you catch him live, it's hard not to be impressed. Burr knows how to write songs that are visual, visceral and evocative. His sets sometimes include a full band; other times, it's just Burr with a guitar and a stomp box. Diamond Victoria

