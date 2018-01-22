The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: The Killers, Bon Iver, Margo Price and More

This week, we hear soul-infused hip-hop, psychedelic art rock and everything in between. As the weather warms up a bit, getting out to experience some great music will be a little easier.

The Moody Blues

8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22, Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 316 W. Las Colinas Blvd., 972-810-1495 or toyotamusicfactory.com, $39.50-$149.50

Genre-bending English band The Moody Blues began making music in 1964, heavy in rhythm and blues. A few years later, in 1967, the band released its most memorable album, the thematic and symphonic Days of Future Past — an album that pioneered art rock. It's safe to say the Moodies kept a lot of the decade's youth company in their dorm rooms and Volkswagen vans and continued to make lasting impressions on the generation that followed. Founding member Ray Thomas, who quit the band in 2002, died earlier this year. The Moody Blues' current tour is a 50th anniversary celebration of the iconic '67 album. Diamond Victoria

Funky Knuckles

10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, Sundown at Granada, 3520 Greenville Ave., 214-823-8305 or sundowndfw.com, free

The Funky Knuckles have been together for almost a decade. In 2014, the band's second album, Meta-Musica, hit No. 1 on iTunes’ jazz chart the first day of its release. The band has played with major national and local acts such as Beyoncé, Erykah Badu, Chrisette Michelle, Talib Kweli, Puff Daddy and the Polyphonic Spree. The band also incorporated elements of improv into its sets, as well as thoughtful compositions. Last year's release, New Birth, has seen much critical acclaim within the jazz community. Diamond Victoria

Cure For Paranoia

9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22, Three Links, 2704 Elm St., 214-653-8228 or threelinksdeepellum.com, free

Dallas soul-infused hip-hop quartet Cure for Paranoia formed after the four dudes took a “doomsday road trip” in search of the apocalypse. While they did not find the end of the world, the group quickly left its trippy mark on the blossoming Deep Ellum rap scene, winning Dallas Observer’s best new act in 2016 and best group act in 2017. This year will mark the group’s first official foray to Austin for the annual music festival South By Southwest, and it surely won't be its last. Nic Huber

Bon Iver

With Hiss Golden Messenger, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, the Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 214-932-6501 or thebombfactory.com, sold out

It’s hard to believe, but it’s been a decade since Justin Vernon, the pride of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, released his seminal debut album as Bon Iver, For Emma, Forever Ago. The iconic folk album, shrouded in log cabin lore and recorded in the dead of winter, introduced the world to Vernon’s tender and at times haunting falsetto, as well as his beautiful soundscapes, which have developed into synth-laden, glitchy, experimental electronica, as heard on his latest release, 2016’s 22, A Million. But 2018 promises to be one of the biggest years yet for Vernon, who was recently announced as a top-bill act at Bonnaroo, where he’ll perform two unique sets on the 10-year anniversary of his debut. But first, he’ll play to a faithful, sold-out crowd at Bomb Factory with Hiss Golden Messenger, possibly allowing Dallas to get a firsthand look at what Bon Iver has in store for the summer festival. Mikel Galicia

Haunted Summer

With Acid Carousel and Rosegarden Funeral Party, 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, Three Links, 2704 Elm St., 214-653-8228 or threelinksdeepellum.com, $8-$10

Dreamy orchestral electronic husband-wife duo Haunted Summer sings love songs in a completely refreshing way. They released their first full-length album, Spirit Guides, in September after playing together for five years. This L.A.-based band blends the hook of upbeat pop with lyrics that go a little deeper. Diamond Victoria

Margo Price

With Paul Cauthen, 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, The Kessler, 1230 W. Davis St., 214-272-8346 or thekessler.org, sold out

After a banner 2016 during which she earned enormous accolades for her debut album, Midwest Farmer’s Daughter, Margo Price’s star continues to shine brightly. Her music has elements of soul, gospel and classic rock, and she tours it relentlessly. Price has appeared on the marquee at several prominent summer festivals and earned coveted appearances on Saturday Night Live and Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown. On Friday, she returns to the Kessler in support of her excellent new album, All American Made. A year ago, she had the sometimes stoic Kessler crowd leaving their seats to dance and eagerly belting out the lyrics to “Hands of Time,” “Tennessee Song” and “Hurtin’ (On the Bottle).” Price soaked it all in, returning to the stage for an extra encore, high-fiving those in the front rows and complementing everyone on the fact that the bar had run out of beer. As this show has long been sold out, it may be best to hit the bar early in case history repeats itself. Jeff Strowe

Trinidad Cardona

With Alex Aiono, 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, Trees, 2709 Elm St., 214-741-1122 or treesdallas.com, $21

For 18-year-old singer and rapper Trinidad Cardona, it all started with a viral video. While still in high school, the Phoenix, Arizona, teen made waves with a 30-second freestyle a friend of his shot in the school bathroom. Even this rough cut, however, displays a talent for melody and timing, for shaping words into syrupy hooks. The video was so successful that it landed Cardona a deal with Island Records, which subsequently rereleased “Jennifer” as a fully fleshed-out single. Rap meets R&B meets pop in the addictive song, which centers mostly on the disorienting experience of being young and in love. Cardona’s music is more about innocence than immaturity, more about savoring the carefree vibes of youth than the empty partying most rap seems infatuated with at the moment. Like “Jennifer,” Cardona is refreshing and magnetic, a young artist with potential to spare. His stated mission of bringing more urban flavor to radio pop is equally admirable — and something contemporary music could use a lot more of. Jonathan Patrick

The Killers

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 316 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, 972-810-1499 or ticketmaster.com, sold out

There are plenty of bands that can sell out a stadium off the back of one perfectly nostalgic tune, but The Killers have more than a handful of beloved ballads. And with their first No. 1 album under their belt, they’re riding a wave of momentum going into 2018. Unfortunately, founding members Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer have bowed out of the tour. It’s also difficult to argue any of the tracks on 2017’s Wonderful Wonderful live up to the strutting exuberance of “Joy Ride,” or the youthful optimism of “All These Things That I’ve Done.” We won’t even try to compare anything on the latest album to “Mr. Brightside.” Regardless, whether you’ve been a day one fan or stopped caring after Hot Fuss, catching The Killers in the act is still more than worth the price of admission. Nicholas Bostick

Somebody's Darling

With Creamer and Goodnight Ned, 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, The Kessler Theater, 1230 W. Davis St., 214-272-8346, thekessler.org, $22-$44

The former Dallasites of Somebody's Darling now call Nashville home. And the band's in good company there with fellow roots rock artists. Since leaving town, Somebody's Darling has perfected its sound, but it won several Dallas Observer Music Awards in its hometown. Diamond Victoria

KUZU: Dimensions

Various artists, 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, Andy's Bar, 122 N. Locust St., 940-312-8985, $11.55

Our new favorite Denton-based nonprofit radio station KUZU-FM 92.9 hosts a three-stage show with some of the best local acts around. It takes place throughout Andy's three floors, and sets include Francine Thirteen, Mind Spiders and Magic By Ritchy Flo. The night is also slated to include several DJs, video art and a dance party. Diamond Victoria

