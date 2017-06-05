The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Sigur Ros, (Sandy) Alex G, Com Truise and More

EXPAND Sigur Ros plays Bomb Factory on Wednesday. courtesy the artist

It may be a slow time of year for big shows, but this week's still guaranteed to get you movin' and shakin'. Monday starts us off with some smooth jazz fusion from the Funky Knuckles, Sigur Ros takes over the Bomb Factory on Wednesday, and Dmitri Vegas and Like Mike play Stereo Live on Friday night, plus many more.

The Funky Knuckles

10 p.m. Monday, June 5, Sundown at Granada, 3520 Greenville Ave., free

The Funky Knuckles have been together for more than six years. The fusion jazz band released an album called Meta-Musica in 2014 that climbed to No. 1 on iTunes’ jazz charts the first day of its release. Together, the Knuckles are a force to be reckoned with. That’s because, individually, they’re all seasoned players who’ve worked with superstars like Beyoncé, Erykah Badu, Chrisette Michelle, Talib Kweli, Puff Daddy and the Polyphonic Spree. H. Drew Blackburn

Paul Slavens

10 p.m. Monday, June 19, Dan's Silver Leaf, 103 Industrial St., Denton, free

Paul Slavens is a local legend. He was the frontman of the late '80s and early '90s outfit Ten Hands. He’s a renowned radio host at KXT 91.7 FM. He also does this kooky little thing at Dan’s Silver Leaf in Denton every Monday. He takes song title suggestions from people and makes up a song right there. It’s like a freestyle. Whatever you do, don’t be the jerk who tries to make him rhyme orange. H. Drew Blackburn

Outward Bound Mixtape

10 p.m. Monday, June 5, RBC, 2617 Commerce St., 469-487-6149 or rbcdeepellum.com, free

We actually look forward to Mondays now, thanks to the work of Stefan Gonzalez. The lineup he curates on that day every week at RBC is one of the best places in the city to discover new music. Outward Bound Mixtape began a few years ago at Crown and Harp on Lower Greenville before it moved to Deep Ellum, but in its new home it offers the same opportunity for local and touring acts to try out something new in front of an enthusiastic and openminded crowd of regulars, whether that means a first show, new songs or a sound that defies genre labels. If you ask the act du jour in Dallas noise, punk, goth or free jazz where it played some of its first shows, you'll likely be told Outward Bound, so attend Mondays and stay ahead of the curve. Caroline North

CoLab

With Friday's Foolery, 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, Three Links, 2704 Elm St., threelinksdeepellum.com, free

At Three Links, CoLab has been given a daunting weekly task: perform an improvisational hip-hop show. The Dallas collective combines funk, soul, R&B and hip-hop to create an unexpected fusion sound with its incredibly talented arsenal of musicians. But above all else, it prides itself on the “ass-shakin’” effects of its music, which should be all the reason you need to show everyone that them hips don’t lie. Matt Wood

Sigur Ros

8 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 214-932-6501 or thebombfactory.com, $45-$12

Some music just feels timeless — like it was always there, etched into the planet or in communal consciousness, just waiting to be unearthed by those in the right place at the right time. Sigur Ros’ art is of this sort. The word “ethereal” was made for acts like it. Delicate and abstract as a tendril of smoke yet colossal like an elemental force, Sigur Ros makes pop music that seems to seep in from another world. In its hands, beauty becomes something other, something not merely gorgeous but profound, transcendent. It’s been nearly four years since Sigur Ros’ last proper release, but it hardly matters. Its trademark aesthetic — sweeping soundscapes, pastoral moods and wraithlike vocals — is of the kind that’s immune to cultural trends and genre. Sigur Ros’ live concerts, as womblike and grandiose as its recorded music, are moments of total escape in which the world seems to recede and reality’s edges blur. Jonathan Patrick

Com Truise

Wtih Clark, 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, Trees, 2709 Elm St., 214-741-1122 or treesdallas.com, $17

Seth Haley, known by his current persona, Com Truise (you may also know him as Sarin Sunday, SYSTM or Airliner), is an L.A.-based DJ and maker of all music electronic. His synth-heavy sound is a nod to the '80s. Along with his canon of remixes, he's released two full-length albums. A third, Iteration, is scheduled to release June 16. According to a press release, the album “illustrates the last moments Com Truise spends on the perilous planet Wave 1, before he and his alien love escape its clutches to live in peace.” Diamond Victoria

Dmitri Vegas and Like Mike

with Jay Hardway, 9 p.m. Friday, June 9, Stereo Live, 2711 Storey Lane, 214-358-6511 or stereolivedallas.com, $55-$60

Over the past several months, Dallas has hosted some of the top EDM DJs touring today. Friday night, Stereo Live will bring Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, a pair of Belgian brothers who captured the top spot on DJ Mag's Top 100 poll in 2015. The duo have recently remixed the iconic Hans Zimmer-produced Pirates of the Caribbean theme song, a move that hasn't exactly endeared them to other industry producers. Deadmau5 has been a vocal naysayer, tweeting that their version tarnishes a film classic. Others have jumped to the brothers' defense. Questionable remix choices aside, their diverse catalog with the label Smash the House has earned them a loyal following. Jeff Strowe

Wade Bowen

10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, Billy Bob's Texas, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, billybobstexas.com, $18/$26

Although Waco native Wade Bowen built a rock-solid rep before releasing The Given on BNA Records in 2012, it’s the output since then that is interesting. It has not only been the best of his career but is also among the best new Texas country music. Bowen has taken excellent advantage of the freedom afforded to a successful independent artist with a high profile. Following his stellar 2014 self-titled LP, Bowen has released two absolutely killer albums — one live acoustic and the other full of traditional country duets — with best bud and fellow major label survivor Randy Rogers. And his album of Americana-tinged gospel hymns isn’t only outstanding but, endearingly enough, originally meant to only be a Christmas gift to his mother. None of these records would’ve ever made it past the narrow-minded gatekeepers of Music Row, and that’s why we’re even more fortunate Bowen is separated from his label. Kelly Dearmore

(Sandy) Alex G

With Japanese Breakfast and Cende, 7 p.m. Sunday, June 11, Club Dada, 2720 Elm St., dadadallas.com, $15

(Sandy) Alex G, formerly known as Alex G, is back after the longest hiatus of his career. Yep, a whole two years have passed since the release of Beach Music, but last month, the prodigious songwriter released Rocket and reclaimed the adoration of every major music blog in existence. It’s what he’s done ever since 2014’s cult hit, “DSU.” On Rocket, the 24-year-old’s seventh album since 2010, (Sandy) Alex G continues to experiment, straying from the acoustic bedroom pop that has earned him comparisons to Elliott Smith and adding banjos, synths, keys and distorted vocals. The blunt lyricism and wonderful songwriting is still present, however. The album deals with the theme of success and its challenges once achieved. If you haven’t heard it and want to before the show, it’s available on Bandcamp along with the rest of his catalog. Mikel Galicia

Skinny Cooks

9 p.m. Sunday, June 11, Sundown at Granada, 3520 Greenville Ave., 214-824-9933 or granadatheater.com, free

Berklee alumnus Nigel Newton and Dallas native Brianne Sargent first met in 2011 during an impromptu show, resulting in three original songs on the spot. They are now known as Skinny Cooks. With an impressive horn section backing them up and a penchant for mixing jazz, 20th-century classical, funk and psychedelic rock, the result is a sound that defies genre norms. Diamond Victoria

