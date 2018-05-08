Best New Music in Dallas

Six Shooter is a recurring feature in which we highlight six new releases by North Texas-based musicians.



Brave Little Howl — "Tupelo"

Our Lives Aren't Movies, out this week, is the first full-length album from Brave Little Howl. The local Americana indie six-piece has been gigging around Texas for a few years, making richly cinematic tunes that borrow equal doses of Wilco, Mumford and Sons, and The Beatles. The first single off the new release, "Tupelo," has a bevy of instrumentation. Shaky keyboards, shards of guitar reverb and a barrage of percussion lift the track from a pensive opening into a full-blown soaring singalong. Learn the words and warm up your pipes for the band's upcoming tour stops at Harvest House and Dan's Silverleaf in Denton and The Foundry in Dallas. bravelittlehowl.com

Edie Brickell — Bright Star

Dallas native Brickell has popped up around these parts a few times recently to play with the Bohemians, the group she started when she was barely out of her teens. A higher-profile gig of late for her, though, has been her musical partnership with Steve Martin and The Steep Canyon Rangers. It's been a rich collaboration for the two as they've released three albums and a historical musical titled Bright Star. The play, which ran on Broadway in 2016, was a huge hit, racking up five Tony Award nominations, including for best musical, best original score (for both Brickell and Martin) and best book of a musical (for Martin). The plot takes place in the rural mountain settings of North Carolina and portrays a multitude of Gothic themes and family infighting. The idea for the play was inspired by "The Ballad of the Iron Mountain Baby," a folk song from the early 1900s that Brickell and Martin adapted for a track on their album, Love Has Come For You. Bright Star, now touring nationally, will run from June 12-24 at the AT&T Performing Arts Center. attpac.org/on-sale/2018/brightstar