Best New Music in Dallas, March 2017: Kaela Sinclair, BNQT, Terrence Spectacle & More

Six Shooter is a recurring feature where we highlight six new releases by North Texas-based musicians.

Kaela Sinclair - “Golden”

Yesterday Gorilla Vs. Bear premiered this new single from singer Kaela Sinclair's upcoming album. As mentioned in the blog post, Sinclair’s solo career has been on hold the past year since being handpicked by M83's Anthony Gonzalez as the band's keyboardist/singer and whisked away for world tours. The former Denton resident's latest is an inviting dream-pop track wonderfully carried by her stunning voice.

BNQT - “Unlikely Force”

BNQT, pronounced Banquet, is an indie band supergroup featuring several members of Denton’s Midlake and four lead singers from Grandaddy, Band of Horses, Franz Ferdinand and Travis. The group will be releasing an album on April 28 titled

but for now we have two samplings of the supergroup’s sound. As Eric Pulido of Midlake told Pitchfork, the band wanted a “lush '70s feel good vibe” and from the sound of this song, the group has hit a home run.

Dallas Compilation Mixtape

Despite the nondescript, humdrum title belong to this compilation mixtape of Dallas rappers, it is a fantastic sampling of local rappers who aren't easily found in Deep Ellum or on Twitter. Because most Dallasites rarely venture south of I-30 or north of Northwest Highway, artists such as Mo3, Lil Ronny MothaF, C Struggs, Trapboy Freddy and Tay 2 Throwd are not widely known. And that's a shame.

Terrence Spectacle - “Blinded”

As we wrote in our profile of Terrence Spectacle earlier this week, the singer is a far cry from the boyish artist who burst onto the local scene with NuDallas three years ago. After enduring a series of trials and tribulations, Spectacle returns today with his third, more mature project, One Summer Night. “Blinded” is a smooth, moody R&B track perfect for late-night listening.

T.Y.E - “Unusual”

Rapper T.Y.E. has been slowly inching his way to the top of the Dallas hip-hop food chain. Since the release of his video for “La La Land” in December 2016, T.Y.E. has won the adoration of CentralTrack, who named the track the best song of the year. Prominent hip-hop journalist Jeff Weiss backed that up by signing the artist to his label, where T.Y.E. will release his debut album this summer.

The rapper has separated himself from the pack with music that is intricate and even operatic, which you can hear on tracks such as “Unusual.” More important, T.Y.E. isn’t shy about touching on difficult subjects such as mental health and depression in his music. He's been open about his struggles with both in recent interviews, which is a refreshing change from the braggadocio common in rap. And when it comes to the actual rapping, T.Y.E. delivers his lyrics with authority and a fervor that is invigorating.

Siamese - The Mesmerist

Siamese is another act that has leaped to the front of the Dallas music scene in recent months. With the release of The Mesmerist, Siamese has followed up the buzz from singles with a sultry, theatrical dream-pop EP that offers tidbits reminiscent of St. Vincent.

