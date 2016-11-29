Best New Music in Dallas, November 2016: RC & the Gritz, Lord Byron, Power Trip and More
Post Malone gives us a taste of his debut album Stoney with the celebratory track "Congratulations."
Mike Brooks
Six Shooter is a recurring feature where we highlight six new releases by North Texas-based musicians.
It's easy to give thanks when the North Texas music scene is so obscenely rich with diverse talent. This month's new music came from famed local instrumentalists, avant-garde rappers, thrash-metal stalwarts, tongue-in-cheek country stars and a ton more. Blues, hip-hop, country, metal and electronic music are all represented by this group of artists who released the month's best new music.
RC & the Gritz - The Feel
RC & the Gritz is a super-group of wonderfully talented Dallas musicians and their new album The Feel features a superb lineup of local talent in Sarah Jaffe, Bobby Sessions, Zyah, -topic, Sam Lao and countless others. The 12 tracks of smooth, jazz-inspired soul music make it plainly clear why the group’s members have toured with the top acts in music such as Prince, the Roots, Pharrell, Norah Jones, Snoop Lion and dozens of others.
Lord Byron - “TvJohnny.net”
Lord Byron has a reputation for delivering whip-smart lyrics atop avant-garde beats, but “TvJohnny.net” is sonically his most contemporary and approachable work to date. Nonetheless, Byron finds a way to stand out among his peers on this track dedicated to famed jeweler TV Johnny, whose ostentatious diamond creations are the desire of every successful rapper.
Power Trip - “Firing Squad”
Power Trip’s “Firing Squad,” from their upcoming album Nightmare Logic, is nothing less than what we’d expect from Dallas’ five-piece leaders of thrash. The cacophony of blistering riffs and breakneck-speed drums lays up a foundation for frontman Rily Gale’s hard-nosed belting. Power Trip's throwback sound is as tight as ever.
Kacey Musgraves - A Very Kacey Christmas
Musgraves’A Very Kacey Christmas
is as whimsical as you’d expect from the tongue-in-cheek country superstar. As she described in a press release, the album is “part Western Swing sprinkled with bits of classic pop, hazy Hawaiian moments and child-like fun, all coming to a nostalgic and melancholy end.” The album features Willie Nelson and North Texas superstar Leon Bridges.
Post Malone - “Congratulations (Ft. Quavo)”
On this celebratory track, North Texas native Post Malone sings “They said I wouldn’t be nothing now they always say congratulations/Worked so hard I forgot how to vacation.” It’s a fitting sentiment for the 21-year-old artist who’s about to close 2016 with the release of his long-awaited debut albumStoney
after a year’s worth of touring with Fetty Wap, Justin Bieber and his own headlining tour as well as a feature on Kanye West’s “Fade.”
Bravo Max - Bullfighter Blues
For their first new album in five years, Bravo Max traded in their folk-tinged sound for a more punk rock approach on Bullfighter Blues, as our Eric Grubbs wrote earlier this month. The keyboard and pedal steel guitar are still there but on songs like “Raise A Toast” you can hear the shift in attitude.
Extra Ammo:
B. Anderson - “Higher”
Trai Bo - Adulthood In The Context of Total Noise
War Party - “Pure Destroyer”
Nature Nate - Relevant Soul
tnght/tmrw - “Feel Right Now”
Fat Pimp - “Moves to Make”
