Bobby Sessions Will Host Listening Party for His New Album Thursday at Alamo Drafthouse

At the beginning of the year, Dallas rapper Bobby Sessions announced his deal with Def Jam records. Now, for his highly anticipated debut for the storied hip-hop record label, there will be a listening party.

RVLTN: The Divided States Of AmeriKKKa is set to be released Friday. High Standardz, the the management company and record label behind Sessions, and Def Jam will host a listening event at 7 p.m. Thursday at Alamo Drafthouse Cedars to celebrate this milestone for the Dallas hip-hop artist. Sessions, who began his solo career in 2015, will introduce each track.