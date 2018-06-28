Bomb Factory Will Host a Vinnie Paul Memorial This Weekend

Word came down late Wednesday afternoon that the Bomb Factory will host a public memorial for Vinnie Paul this Sunday, July 1.

Dubbed “Vinnie Paul, A Public Celebration of Life,” the event is free, but you need a wristband to get in.

Born Vincent Paul Abbott, the founding drummer of Pantera, Damageplan and Hellyeah died unexpectedly in Las Vegas on June 22. He was 54.

Per a press release shared on the Bomb Factory's and Pantera’s social media, the line for wristbands begins at noon Sunday, with the event scheduled to begin a few hours later, at 3:33 pm. It’s a first-come, first-served situation. There will be no advance tickets or a guest list.

Online tributes to Vinnie Paul have praised him as a drummer, producer and, most important, an overall nice guy. No matter how big Pantera got, Abbott and his late brother, Dimebag Darrell, never found themselves above their fans. Giving the public a chance to grieve in a place like the Bomb Factory is apt.

Although he was born in Abilene, Abbott is best known for his time in the Arlington area. Pantera started in the early 1980s with Dimebag, vocalist and guitarist Terry Glaze and bassist Rex Brown, and the band was not afraid to show its love of Kiss, Black Sabbath, ZZ Top and Van Halen. It would go on and conquer the metal world with vocalist Phil Anselmo with classic LPs like Cowboys From Hell and Vulgar Display of Power. Even after the band broke up, Abbott was regularly seen around town and had a friendly reputation.

There is no word yet as to who will make an appearance at the memorial.

The Bomb Factory is at 2713 Canton St.