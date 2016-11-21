Bravo, Max! Returns With a New Album, But You Might Not Recognize Their Sound
|
Bravo, Max!'s new album party is Nov. 25, at Double Wide.
Eli Hatch/ Flora Photo+Design
It's been five long years since Bravo, Max! released a new album. Now, the critically-acclaimed band has finally turned out a new album, Bullfighter Blues, and they have a handful of dates around town this year, including a release party planned for Nov. 25 at Double Wide.
Frontman and Dallas native Johnny Beauford started playing piano at 13 and guitar at 16. He formed Bravo, Max! at age 20. "Like anybody does in their first band, we were taking it really fucking seriously and trying our best, but not knowing where to go with it," Beauford says.
Trying to write, tour and record was too difficult to pull off. Within six months of going to California to record their debut, the original drummer quit, along with many of the other members. Beauford also started fronting another highly-active band, Jack Kerowax. That band formed a year after Bravo, Max!'s debut, Dog's Light, came out.
There has been a significant line-up shift in Bravo, Max! When they formed they were a whopping seven-piece, including Beauford's cousin and little brother. But since 2012, the band has been a trio with occasional auxiliary members for live shows.
With Dog's Light producer Jonathan "JJ" Jackson taking over the drum stool full-time, Garrett Padgett on guitar and Beauford switching to bass, they slowly picked up the pieces of what was left. "It's way more relaxed now," Beauford says.
|
Oh Jee Nam/ Rhombi Survivor
Upcoming Events
-
The Alexdeon Brand Presents: I Graduated In The 90s Class Reunion
TicketsWed., Nov. 23, 8:00pm
-
Brian McKnight and Kelly Price
TicketsThu., Nov. 24, 8:00pm
-
SiriusXM Presents Alt Nation?s Advanced Placement Tour Dallas
TicketsFri., Nov. 25, 7:00pm
-
Home Free: A Country Christmas
TicketsFri., Nov. 25, 7:30pm
-
The Naked And Famous with special guests XYLØ
TicketsFri., Nov. 25, 8:00pm
For local shows, they will be augmented by a horn section, keyboard player and a pedal steel guitar player. When it comes time to tour, they will go out as a trio.
Writing slowly in a fishing cabin in Canton, the new album's sound is certainly different than the songs on the folk-tinged debut. Imagine if the Theater Fire or Telegraph Canyon decided to play music more influenced by the Kinks and Kurt Vile. That's what you hear on Bullfighter Blues, recorded in April 2015.
Padgett is to be thanked for the punk rock approach to the songs along with blues and '60s rock. Beauford likes the Chicago-based Bloodshot Records approach: championing the music that's in between genres. And that attitude definitely comes across in their sound.
It's to the point where the band has shed all of the tunes from Dog's Light from their repertoire. "I don't know if I can pull off playing the old songs playing a new instrument," Beauford says. They considered changing the band's name, but kept the name for a simple reason: "Pure unadulterated stubbornness."
Beauford has a four-month-old daughter at home and he loves to sing to her all the time. So there's no shortage of ideas coming out of him. All three members work jobs where they have the freedom to spend a lot of their time playing music. Beauford and Padgett are also still highly active in Jack Kerowax, which formed a year after Dog's Light came out. Their roles reverse in the band Captain Tornado, which Padgett fronts with Beauford on bass.
Still, they make time for Bravo, Max! to be their priority. "The goal is to fill up as much time as possible, Beauford says. "That's why we're in multiple projects with music."
Bravo, Max! plays the Double Wide on Friday, Nov. 25 with Daniel Markham and the Loafers.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Sleeping With Sirens - End The Madness! Tour
TicketsTue., Nov. 22, 6:00pm
-
The Bar Society Showcase
TicketsWed., Nov. 23, 7:00pm
-
Good Charlotte
TicketsWed., Nov. 23, 7:00pm
-
World Famous Gospel Brunch at House of Blues Dallas
TicketsSun., Nov. 27, 12:00pmpowered by goldstar
Recommended for You
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!