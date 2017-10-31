Canton Hall's First Concert, Theory of a Deadman, Postponed Because of Ongoing Construction

Deep Ellum music venue Canton Hall was set to open its doors for the first time tonight with a show by Canadian rock band Theory of a Deadman, but the show has been postponed.

The second coming of the space that once housed Deep Ellum Live, shuttered in 2004, has run into “unforeseen construction delays,” according to a press release that went out late Monday afternoon.

"It's not going to open tomorrow,” creative director Gavin Mulloy told the Observer on Monday. “It won't be ready."

Tickets can be refunded at the point of purchase. A new date for the concert has not yet been revealed, nor is it known when Canton Hall will open. However, the I Prevail show Monday, Nov. 8, has not been canceled.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused and appreciate your understanding regarding this matter,” the press release read. Canton Hall owners Clint and Whitney Barlow have a great track record — they also own Trees and the Bomb Factory — so hopes are high for the new venue. With solid lineups, staff and sound systems, the married couple has revived venues that were popular in the '90s — not just restoring them to their former glory, but surpassing it.

Canton Hall will inevitably be compared with its predecessor, Deep Ellum Live. The Cure played a show there in 2000, and there were more people watching from the street than inside the venue. Weezer started its comeback with a show at Deep Ellum Live before the 2001 release of The Green Album. And Spiritualized rendered hundreds of people there deaf the next day.

Canton Hall's capacity will be in between that of Trees and Bomb Factory. In addition to I Prevail, other shows scheduled for next month at the venue are Grizzly Bear on Nov. 11 and Paul Oakenfold on Nov. 25. Theory of a Deadman, which is touring off of its sixth LP, Wake Up Call, will skip Dallas for now and head on to Tulsa for a Nov. 1 show at Cain’s Ballroom.

