Tonight's Casey Donahew Concert at the Rustic Has Been Turned Into a Hurricane Fundraiser

If you’re going to the Casey Donahew concert tomorrow, bring diapers.

The country music star and his team are collecting items for victims of Harvey the hurricane-turned-tropical storm, which has dumped nearly 50 inches of water on the Houston area alone.

In response, Donahew plans to haul an empty cargo trailer across Texas all week, and he’s hoping it won’t be empty for long. “We’re going to fill this thing as many times as we can," Donahew says.

Donahew, a Burleson native, made a video urging people who plan to attend his concert in Dallas on August 30th (or any of this other concerts later this week) to bring a few items to donate as well. Concertgoers who plan to buy tickets day-of can even get a discount.

"I think for something gained, something is owed." — Casey Donahew Facebook

“It’s a tragic thing going on down in Houston, and it’s not over,” Donahew says. “There are more people who need help. So if you can help, we hope you do help.”

His team has been in talks with local shelters and they’re asking that people bring water, diapers, baby wipes, toiletries, feminine hygiene products, and non-perishable food, including baby formula.

Those who bring at least two items to donate will receive a voucher for $10 off their ticket purchase. Tickets are only $25 in advance and there won’t be a price increase for tickets purchased day-of.

The fundraising was his wife Melinda’s idea. They were originally only going to collect goods on Wednesday night in Dallas, but they’re headed to Belton and Lubbock later this week as well. "We wanted to try to do something other than promoting ourselves,” he explains. “My wife and I talk about it all the time, that we’re really blessed to get to do what we do. We’ve had a fortunate career and I believe that none of that is attainable without giving back. I think for something gained, something is owed. This is all driven by the desire to help, to do something.”

Although he’s from Fort Worth, not Houston, to him it’s all Texas.

“Texas is my home and there’s something special about it. I’m not just saying that,” he says. “I’ve been to a lot of places and Texans have a deep pride, and some people might say we have too much pride, but it is times like this that people understand what we’re talking about when we say, ‘I’m a Texan.’”