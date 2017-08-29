Top Ten Records To Reopen Saturday as a Nonprofit Music Library
|
Top Ten Records in Oak Cliff will open for business again Saturday as a nonprofit enterprise.
Screenshot by Danny Gallagher
Dallas almost lost one of its few remaining classic record stores earlier this year, but Top Ten Records will open for business again this weekend with a unique concept. Top Ten Records on Jefferson Boulevard will officially reopen Saturday as both a music store and a nonprofit music library for the Oak Cliff community.
The grand opening starts at 3:30 p.m. with an party featuring live performances by DJ DeadWax,
Top Ten Records owner Mike Polk teamed up with Aviation Cinemas
The store will continue to sell new and classic music, movies and TV shows, but will also offer customers the chance to enroll in an ongoing store membership that lets them borrow CDs, records,
Epstein says that he, Polk and everyone who helped turn Top Ten Records into a
Epstein says that although Top Ten Records and the Texas Theatre plan on partnering for special events so they can boost each other's business. The record store also has plans to partner with Southern Methodist University's expansive media library to add to its collection and archive some of the store's collectibles.
"Part of our interest in keeping that store is how symbiotic we can be in terms of what we're doing at the Texas Theatre," Epstein says. "You may see art and music things that are there at Top Ten Records that relate to programming at the Texas Theatre. If we have soundtrack showings at the Texas Theatre, they may have them for sale at Top Ten Records."
Most important, Epstein says the new model ensures that the store's focus will remain on serving the community, whether that includes selling music to customers or giving local talent a chance to share music.
"It's always been community run," he says. "Mike has always had volunteers working there and always had people bringing in local music to set up and sell. So even though it's a single owner-operator, it still had this community feel, and we wanted to keep that in place. We want it to be community run and community operated."
