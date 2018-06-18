The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Kesha and Macklemore, Bun B, Cold Cave and More

Kick off the first week of summer with a co-headlining tour by Kesha and Macklemore; Slayer or Dallas's first Wobbleland festival at the Bomb Factory; cozy in at Andy's Bar in Denton for an intimate show featuring Bun B with AV the Great and Smitty and more.

Funky Knuckles

9 p.m. Monday, June 18, Three Links, 2704 Elm St., threelinksdeepellum.com, free

The Funky Knuckles have been together for almost a decade. In 2014, the band's second album, Meta-Musica, hit No. 1 on iTunes’ jazz chart the first day of its release. The band has played with major national and local acts such as Beyoncé, Erykah Badu, Chrisette Michelle, Talib Kweli, Puff Daddy and the Polyphonic Spree. The band incorporates elements of improv and thoughtful compositions into its sets. Last year's release, New Birth, has seen much critical acclaim within the jazz community. Diamond Victoria

Guided By Voices

8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, Trees, 2709 Elm St., $25 and up

Formed in ’83, Guided By Voices cut its teeth playing bars in Dayton, Ohio, before locking down and honing its sound in a recording studio. After 35 years, 26 albums and dozens of EPs and singles, Guided By Voices shows no sign of slowing down, and neither do the band’s fans. After several lineup changes and breakups over the years, the on-again, off-again, on-again lo-fi indie rock legends are back on tour with a rebooted roster that sounds as good as ever on the band’s latest release, Space Gun. The band released two records in 2017, but Space Gun is Guided By Voices’ best since the post-2016 reunion, and critics called GVB’s best since the early aughts. Sure, nowadays there may be less beer showers and more gray hairs (onstage and in the crowd), but for GVB fans, with age seems to come a refined, more-killer, less-filler approach to songwriting. Original singer-songwriter Robert Pollard is back with guitarist Doug Gillard and drummer Kevin March and newcomers, bassist Mark Shue and guitarist Bobby Bare Jr. For newer GVB fans, expect an encore and to get your money’s worth because Pollard and Co. typically play more than 50 songs. Daniel Rodrigue

Slayer

5 p.m., Tuesday, June 19, at the Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., thebombfactory.com, $56

Slayer is at a point in their career where it's not weird for parents to bring their kids to shows. The generation who loved Reign in Blood and Seasons in the Abyss as teenagers still love what this band does, and they're happy to share it with younger generations. That doesn't mean Slayer has softened their edge. Down to original members Kerry King and Tom Araya, along with longtime members Paul Bostaph and Gary Holt, the songs remain crushing and blistering. Tunes from their latest album, Repentless, fit right in with the sound they have cultivated since the '80s, so there won't be any curveballs. Eric Grubbs

Kesha and Macklemore

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, Dos Equis Pavilion, 3839 S. Fitzhugh Ave., livenation.com, $23 and up

After a couple of quiet years away from the touring grind, Kesha and Macklemore have decided to team up and hit the road together this summer. Buoyed by the success of their joint 2017 hit single, "Good Old Days," the pair are in the early days of the 30-date outing, which is taking them to outdoor amphitheaters across the country. Both artists have recent albums to promote. Kesha's Rainbow, a deeply personal account went to No. 1 on the Billboard charts, and Macklemore's Gemini was a guest-filled affair bubbling with positive vibes and vibrant personality. Expect the two to perform full sets of their own with some lively collaborations. The performers are also two of the most generous folks around when it comes to promoting social justice issues. A dollar from each ticket on the tour goes to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network and Plus 1, two organizations doing wonders in terms of education, recovery and empowerment. Jeff Strowe

Roger Creager

10:30 p.m., Friday, June 22, at Billy Bob's Texas, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, 817-624-7117, billybobstexas.com, $14/$20

Houston native Roger Creager's been on the Texas country circuit for two decades. His last album came out three years ago but that hasn't stopped him from touring and playing his unique brand of country music. The king of honky tonk, Creager's known for his highly energetic live sets including a wide variety of musicians and instruments. DV

Snow Tha Product

8 p.m., Friday, June 22, at South Side Music Hall, 1135 S. Lamar St., 214-421-2021, ssmusichall.com, $22/$25

Snow Tha Product burst onto the national hip-hop landscape with the blistering freestyle track “Holy Shit” in 2011. She’s never shied away from politically charged music and was exceptionally active in her efforts to encourage Latinxs from all backgrounds to unite and be a major voice in the 2016 presidential election. The all-Spanish track “Despierta” made headlines this summer for its candor. This summer also brought Snow Tha Product’s first official release since signing to Atlantic Records four years ago. Her music delivers what her diehard fans have known for years: Snow Tha Product is an immensely talented rapper who has the ability to compete with the Nicki Minajes and Eminems and it’s only a matter of time before everyone else sees it. Mikel Galicia

Alejandro Escovedo

9 p.m., Friday, June 22, at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St., danssilverleaf.com, $15/$20

San Antonio native Alejandro Escovedo's music transcends any one style of rock music. His range includes everything from cowpunk to chicano to alternative country and more. Escovedo's musical family and upbringing cemented his place in the industry, and he's been largely successful since his start in the early 1990s playing venues throughout Austin. His latest album, 2016's Burn Something Beautiful, was his first in four years and includes collaborations with R.E.M's Peter Buck and Minus 5's Scott McCaughey. Diamond Victoria

Bun B

With AV the Great and Smitty, 9 p.m. Friday, June 22, Andy’s Bar, 122 N. Locust St., Denton, eventbrite.com, $25

Sure, casual fans can see Bernard "Bun B" Freeman opening for Ice Cube at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Aug. 18, but longtime fans won’t want to miss the iconic Houston rapper’s performance atop a lengthy bill in the much more intimate setting of Andy’s Bar on the historic Square in Denton. Catching the influential Grammy-nominated rapper in such an intimate space promises to be a memorable evening pulsing with the energy of early UGK and solo Bun B shows. Bun B rose to fame in the influential rap duo UGK, short for Underground Kingz, formed in ’87 with the late Pimp C. Bun dropped his debut full-length solo album in 2005. On June 10, Bun B unveiled the cover art for his fifth solo record, Return of the Trill, on his Instagram account, saying the release is slated for Aug. 31. It’s his first full-length release since 2013’s Trill OG: The Epilogue. With AV the Great, Gas House Smitty, DJ JU$TRILL, Masa Lopez, SMiRK, Ismail Kawon, Weight and Liquor Leezy as openers, expect the show to sell out before doors open. Daniel Rodrigue

Cold Cave

8 p.m. Saturday, June 23, Trees, 2709 Elm St., treesdallas.com, $18

With a deep, baritone voice that rumbles the lower registers of the bass spectrum, Wesley Eisold can be a messenger of doom. Complemented by aggressively sinewy beats and sound collages provided by musical partner Amy Lee, however, his words lessen in ominous tones and instead bathe in moments of euphoria and exaltation. As Cold Cave, the duo refuse to be boxed in by convention or association. Sure, they mirror characteristics of bands like Joy Division and Nine Inch Nails, and yes, their minimalism reflects the mood established by folks like Suicide and Savages. Listen closely, though, and you'll start to see some cheer sprinkled in among the dark overtones. Tracks like "Glory" and "Oceans With No End" bring about a sense of almost glee, forcing listeners to pull their hands from their pockets and perhaps dance a little. The band will make sure that attendees of Saturday night's show at Trees go through all the ranges of emotion. Jeff Strowe

Wobbleland

7 p.m. Saturday, June 23, The Bomb Factory 2713 Canton St., 214-932-6501, and Canton Hall, 2727 Canton St., 214-932-1563, $42-73

For the first time, one of California’s most iconic EDM festivals is making its way to Dallas in full force. Wobbleland began in 2011 as one of the largest EDM shows ever to grace NorCal and has since become the stomping ground for some of the genre’s best. But what’s normally a two- to three-day proposition out West is looking to pack the whole experience in one night. Herobust, 12th Planet and Feed Me headline Wobbleland Dallas, which takes place on two stages and also features the return of Rusko to Dallas. British-born dubstep producer and DJ Rusko (Christopher Mercer), began performing again in February after overcoming a stomach cancer diagnosis in October. Headliners aside, Wobbleland will round out with six back-to-back sets of some of the hottest up-and-coming bass acts, including Subtronics, MurDa, SQUNTO and Bommer. Local producer Joey Verrando, a.k.a. HE$H, is also on the bill, which promises to be an eardrum-bursting but entertaining time. Bring earplugs and drink plenty of water. Nicholas Bostick