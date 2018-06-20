7 of the Best Casino Shows To See Through November

We’re not sure why, but casinos have a reputation for their exceptional entertainment lineups. From all-star comedians to Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, casinos are proving they have much more to offer than cocktails and blackjack. Lucky for us, Dallas has two at its fingertips. We scoured the rosters of Choctaw and WinStar casinos for the seven best shows worth gassing up to get to.

June 30: Jerry Seinfeld

WinStar World Casino

Most people either loved or hated Seinfeld when the show aired in 1989. But lovers of the cult-classic sitcom are sure to shell out the cash for this show because Jerry Seinfeld still has jokes. If you have never witnessed his stand-up live, add it to your bucket list. Then check it off with this family-friendly act that is almost sold out. Tickets start around $85.

See Amy Schumer on July 28. Wikimedia Commons

July 28: Amy Schumer

WinStar World Casino

Riding the high from her latest Hollywood hit, I Feel Pretty, Amy Schumer returns to the stage for another stand-up comedy tour. Her raunchy sense of humor and inherent, outspoken feminist attitude make this show a perfect girls' night out. Don’t miss your chance to see her off screen and hear her new material firsthand. Tickets start around $60.

Aug. 25: Creedence Clearwater Revisited

Choctaw Grand Theater

Originally known as Creedence Clearwater Revival, or CCR, this legendary group still has two of its founding members. Watch as bassist Stu Cook and drummer Doug Clifford relive the best of the band's moments onstage. Unfortunately, former member Tom Fogerty died before the band regrouped, and his brother John decided to forego the new project and even attempted to sue. Hard feelings aside, the show is certain to be jam-packed with songs that made the group mega-famous in the late '60s and '70s. Not to mention a killer opening act, Kansas. Tickets start around $35.

Sept. 8: Eddie Money

Choctaw Grand Theater

Do “Take Me Home Tonight” and “Two Tickets to Paradise” ring a bell? Eddie Money is still killing it with his multi-instrumental performances of '70s and '80s chart-topping hits. Even if you’re not familiar with his music, you may have seen this musician starring in a reality TV show, Real Money, with his five children. Tickets start at $25.

Sept. 15: The Roots

WinStar World Casino

Get your R&B fix with some of the best in the game. Jam with frontmen Quest Love and Black Thought and other honorary members. The Grammy Award-winning band has also kept up its clout by serving as the house band for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Tickets start around $55.

Oct. 13: Bob Dylan

WinStar World Casino

This legend is still on the road. Sing along to the best of Bob Dylan as you experience hits such as “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “Like a Rolling Stone.” He's 77 years old, so you never know how long Dylan will be touring. Catch him while you can this fall in Thackerville, Oklahoma. Tickets start around $75.

Nov. 3: Christina Aguilera

WinStar World Casino

Trust us, what a girl wants is to see this badass bombshell live. Get some major brownie points with your female friends by scoring tickets to this show. Some refer to Christina Aguilera as one of the greatest vocalists of all time, and almost two decades after her career began, she is still surprising us. Cross your fingers that she performs her latest single, “Accelerate,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz. Tickets start around $80.