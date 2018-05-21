The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Justin Timberlake, A Perfect Circle, Chief Keef and More

Spring's in full bloom and so is the music this week. Catch Tom Jones' rescheduled concert Monday night; hear from Okkervil River's latest album at the Kessler Theater Thursday night; or catch pop darling Justin Timberlake at either of his American Airlines Center concerts Sunday and Monday night.

Funky Knuckles

9 p.m., Monday, May 21, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., threelinksdeepellum.com, free

The Funky Knuckles have been together for almost a decade. In 2014, the band's second album, Meta-Musica, hit No. 1 on iTunes’ jazz chart the first day of its release. The band has played with major national and local acts such as Beyoncé, Erykah Badu, Chrisette Michelle, Talib Kweli, Puff Daddy and the Polyphonic Spree. The band also incorporated elements of improv into its sets, as well as thoughtful compositions. Last year's release, New Birth, has seen much critical acclaim within the jazz community. Diamond Victoria

Tom Jones

With Into The Ark, 8:30 p.m. Monday, May 21, Toyota Music Pavilion, 300 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, livenation.com, $39.50-$129.50

"It's not unusual to be loved by anyone," Tom Jones sang more than 50 years ago. While that sentiment is true, it’s unusual that Jones is still onstage singing it. At 77, he's become accustomed to traveling the globe and performing his array of legendary hits for adoring audiences who sing along with every word. His new album, Long Lost Suitcase, is a stripped-down throwback to the roots of his inspiration, much of which was based on American soul and R&B influences he heard as a youngster in 1940s Wales. A few years ago, he also published his autobiography, an account that sheds some light on the details of a unique and well-lived life. Expect a chatty master of ceremonies Monday night at the Toyota Music Pavilion and a set list heavy on songs you've heard for years. Jeff Strowe

Underoath

with Dance Gavin Dance, Veil of Maya and Limbs, 7 p.m., Thursday, May 24, at the Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., thebombfactory.com, $33.49 - $53.49

Metalcore band Underoath just released its eighth studio album, Erase Me. This year's lengthy tour comes after eight years of studio silence and a three-year hiatus. And after nearly two decades of identifying as a Christian band, it ditched the religious label with its latest release, perhaps opening the door to more musical creativity. DV

Okkervil River

With Matt the Electrician, 8 p.m. Thursday, May 24, at The Kessler Theatre, 1230 W. Davis St., 214-272-8346, or thekessler.org, $22 to $44

Okkervil River's frontman Will Sheff blends dry humor, fragility and intelligence to create his lyrics, easily putting them into the ring of Texas' best indie rock bands. Hailing from Austin, Okkervil River has been making music since 1998 and has seen plenty of lineup changes along the way. The band's added a finger-picking folk guitarist and an upright jazz bassist and released its latest album, In The Rainbow Rain, earlier this year. DV

Rick Ross

8 p.m. May 25, Music Hall At Fair Park 909 1st Ave, (214) 565-1116 $60

While William Roberts II a.k.a. Rick Ross seems to have been continually assailed by medical issues over the past handful of months, it seemingly hasn’t slowed him down one bit. His 10th studio album, Port of Miami 2: Born to Kill, is scheduled to drop this year and his entrée into the world of male beauty products was even well received, if only for the hilarity of ingredients like Champagne and caviar extract. A former corrections officer, Ross’ debut Port of Miami topped the charts in 2006 as Ross’ bossy baritone became a staple of the naughty oughties’ strip clubs and lowriders. None of his albums have failed to debut within the top six of the Billboard 200 chart, so like it or not, he’s a rap icon with plenty of gas left in the tank. At 42 and with a successful Wing Stop franchise to fall back on, Ross continues to entertain and innovate. Nicholas Bostick

Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers

7:30 p.m, Friday, May 25, at Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 300 W Las Colinas Blvd., $35-$199.50

Two of the '70s most popular bands, Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers, co-headline this year as part of The Summer of Living Dangerously tour. The tour follows the death of co-founding member of Steely Dan, Walter Becker, late last year. The two bands have shared members in the past, including Michael McDonald, and each blended jazz fusion with classic rock. DV

97.1 The Eagle Presents BFD with A Perfect Circle

Saturday, May 26, Dos Equis Pavilion, 3839 Fitzhugh Ave., $27-$170, livenation.com

Since Edgefest went away with the Edge going off the air a couple of years ago, the Eagle's annual summer event picks up the slack. This year, it's A Perfect Circle headlining a bill with seven other bands, including Stone Temple Pilots, Theory of a Deadman and Candlebox. APC has a fresh new record to promote and play new songs from called Eat the Elephant. They're a worthy headliner, as they continue to be a good bridge for people who love Maynard James Keenan's voice, but can't quite get into his other projects, namely, Tool. Stone Temple Pilots are embarking on a strong return with a new vocalist named Jeff Gutt. He has the stage presence and pipes to replace the voices of Scott Weiland and Chester Benington. The rest of the BFD line-up you can take or leave, but since this is BFD, expect the lengthy show to be a good day out with friends and drinks. Eric Grubbs

Daniel Markham

9 p.m., Saturday, May 26, at Andy's Bar, 122 N. Locust St., andysdenton.com, $5

Denton's darling Daniel Markham has dabbled in folk, rock n' roll, country and even metal during the past six years. He's received several Dallas Observer Music Award nominations over this time, including last year's Best Rock Act. Markham's now preparing the release of his latest album, Hyperspeed, out May 25, including the singles "Silver" and "Velvet Elvis." DV

Justin Timberlake

7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 27 at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., 214-222-3687, livenation.com, tickets start at $49

Justin Timberlake brings his Man of the Woods tour to Dallas for a two-night stand at the cavernous American Airlines Center at a time when his career is at a bit of a crossroads. As a global superstar for close to two decades now, he's always enjoyed excellent album and ticket sales, primetime performance slots at awards shows and sporting events, and plum roles in ace Hollywood films. He's an adept crooner, a versatile dancer, and possess enough "aw shucks" sincerity to woo even the unlikeliest of fans, such as the 88-year-old grandmother he brought out onstage last week at a show in Florida. However, the past year has been filled with some backlash. There were his twitter controversies over the use of cultural appropriation, and his tepid response to the rekindled Super Bowl incident with Janet Jackson that again became relevant this past winter as Timberlake took the field as the halftime performer. And then there is the music on his latest album, a hodgepodge amalgamation of hip-hop, bro-country, and folk-inspired tunes that has been celebrated in some circles but largely panned in others. Regardless, Timberlake remains a genuine pop star capable of filling arenas and giving fans their money's worth. Now at the midway point of this tour, his stage presence should be pretty refined, making Sunday and Monday's back-to-back shows essential to those dedicated fans and intriguing enough for the casual folks to tune in for the duration. Jeff Strowe

Chief Keef

7 p.m. Sunday, May 27 at South Side Music Hall, 1135 S. Lamar St. Tickets start at $25

The Chicago MC best known as Chief Keef is renowned for his blasé deadpan and salacious controversy. At only 16, the rapper burst onto the hip hop scene with a series of mixtapes and a 2012 major label debut, Finally Rich. Icy pop rap fueled by drugged-down atmospheres and a gnarly flow, the album was as infectious as it was ominous. You got the sense there was an unspoken violence bubbling just beneath the surface. The last few years have been comparatively unremarkable for Keef, filled with mixtapes that feel like afterthoughts. But the last 12 months have been transformational. A string of high-caliber releases both official and unofficial have revealed a wiser, funnier and evolved talent. He still swerves between beats like he’s half asleep behind the wheel, effortlessly navigating bars other rappers might stumble through. His skills remain so innate and undeniable, you can’t help but wonder why contemporary mumble rap has yet to catch up. No question, Chief Keef is renewed and ready to remake the game all over again. Jonathan Patrick