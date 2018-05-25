Dallas Native and The Voice Winner Craig Wayne Boyd Will Perform a Benefit Show for Camp iHope

Craig Wayne Boyd won The Voice Season 7, the show’s highest rated season, singing a song that hit No. 1 on Billboard’s American country music charts. The Dallas-bred country singer, who won the singing competition with Blake Shelton as his coach, is returning to his hometown Sunday for a benefit concert.
Shelton's a busy guy, but Boyd sees him every now and then when he pops in to The Voice set to see what’s going on.
“It’s fun. It really is," Boyd says. "Like, I learned a lot on the show, and I feel like it’s always fun to go back and see the contestants going through it. And I know exactly what they’re going through because I went through it."
It’s been almost four years since he was a contestant on the show, sitting in front of Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani and Pharrell Williams. Boyd still keeps up with other contestants from his season.
“I made some lifelong friends on there," he says. "And it’s definitely an elite class of people that have experienced that. And only us who have been through it understand the grueling, the grind that it is to go through all that. It’s trying.
“It was definitely a life-changing experience. It furthered my career,” Boyd says.
But there was a risk to it.
“It’s almost like throwing rocket fuel on a career — it shoots it really high. And it’s going to come down, you know? But I’ve worked really hard to build a foundation underneath it, and I feel like I’ve found a happy place… and I’m very excited for what the future holds.”
Boyd is a co-host for the Hallmark Channel’s Home and Family, which has a set right next door to The Voice's. The singer is on tour after releasing his latest album, Top Shelf.
Boyd will perform his new single, “Better Together,” in a broken-down acoustic show Sunday in Dallas. The show will benefit Camp iHope, which provides a camp experience for oncology patients at Medical City Children's Hospital.
“I’m looking forward to being a part of Camp iHope benefit," Boyd says. "It’s going to be very exciting."
Boyd says he is passionate about St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and its cancer research, and Camp iHope is a "branch off that," a place where children with cancer can go and feel normal.
“I think it’s a great cause," he says. "I’ve worked with different foundations before, but never one to put on a camp like this. When I heard about it, I was like, yeah, I definitely want to be a part of this.”
Boyd is looking forward to Sunday’s performance at Southern Junction.
“Anytime I can combine doing a good deed and getting to see some old friends and family, it’s awesome,” he says.
