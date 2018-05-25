Dallas Native and The Voice Winner Craig Wayne Boyd Will Perform a Benefit Show for Camp iHope

Craig Wayne Boyd won The Voice Season 7, the show’s highest rated season, singing a song that hit No. 1 on Billboard’s American country music charts. The Dallas-bred country singer, who won the singing competition with Blake Shelton as his coach, is returning to his hometown Sunday for a benefit concert.

Shelton's a busy guy, but Boyd sees him every now and then when he pops in to The Voice set to see what’s going on.

“It’s fun. It really is," Boyd says. "Like, I learned a lot on the show, and I feel like it’s always fun to go back and see the contestants going through it. And I know exactly what they’re going through because I went through it."