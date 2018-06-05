Creed Bratton From The Office Will Sing, Connect With a Ghost Named Alicia at Texas Theatre

Creed Bratton is best known for his role as the idiosyncratic quality assurance director at Dunder Mifflin on NBC’s long-running show The Office. Fans of the show may not realize that Bratton’s talents extend far beyond the non sequiturs and bizarre stories of his on-screen persona.

Bratton’s career as a musician began when he was a teenager and stretched into a two-year stint with the ’60s folk band The Grass Roots, with which he co-wrote the songs “Beatin' Round the Bush," "No Exit" and "Hot Bright Lights.” Bratton is touring as a musician and will perform Tuesday night at the Texas Theatre.

“Live shows are what I do,” Bratton says. “I’ve always been singing original songs and telling funny stories. I can’t really talk about the music. You need it to be heard to understand it. My style is an eclectic mix of songs ranging from folky to rock.”