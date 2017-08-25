Homegrown Hip-Hop Heroes of Cure for Paranoia Land Opening Slot on Major Tour

EXPAND Cure for Paranoia played Drugstore Cowboy in March. Roderick Pullum

It’s been a remarkable year for Dallas music group Cure for Paranoia. In February, it performed at the Bomb Factory for Erykah Badu’s sold-out birthday show. In March, the group opened for Ludacris in another sold-out performance at the Bomb Factory.

This week, the group — which describes itself as a “wicked fusion of hip-hop, rock, pop, funk, and R&B” — announced what will be another highlight in 2017.

Cure for Paranoia will join Slim Thug and Z-Ro on the We Run the South Tour, which will take the group to 10 Texas cities from Nov. 14-25. The tour kicks off in Austin and continues in El Paso, Midland, Lubbock, San Angelo, Amarillo, Dallas, Corpus Christi, San Antonio and Houston. This will be its biggest tour yet.

Cure for Paranoia played with Slim Thug and Z-Ro during a show with Bone Thugs in San Antonio. “It was a great experience, and we expect the entire tour to be just as fun," Tomahawk Jonez says.

"Anybody successful in our field of work has embraced their home and represented their region; we're proud to be from the South." – Tomahawk Jonez Facebook

Twitter

More shares recommend reddit email



Jonez, who composes and records all of Cure for Paranoia's songs and produces its live shows, says the owner of a promotion company offered the group the opportunity to tour with either 21 Savage or Slim and Z-Ro.

“We got to choose and decided that the We Run The South Tour fit our immediate goals better,” he says.

Part of the group’s reason for choosing the We Run the South Tour is that the tour stays in Texas, which gives offers the opportunity to return to cities where it's played before, such as Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Lubbock, and also play some new cities. The tour will allow Cure for Paranoia to play for its existing fan base and expand it.

“We’ve kind of become hometown heroes in Dallas and really want to take it to the next level and put on for all of Texas,” Jonez says. “Anybody successful in our field of work has embraced their home and represented their region; we’re proud to be from the South.”

Cure for Paranoia comprises Jonez, Jay Analog, Stanley Francisko and Cameron McCloud. The four band members live together in Oak Cliff, where they make music day and night.

The band received a lot of attention last October after thousands of people viewed and shared an online video of McCloud freestyling a verse for Erykah Badu backstage at the Bomb Factory.

The group regularly performs at Deep Ellum venues such as Drugstore Cowboy, High & Tight and Three Links — and on the neighborhood's sidewalks. After one street-side performance, the group met Grammy Award-winning producer Jah Born, which led to a collaboration.

“Relationships are very important in this industry. Not only can they dictate how enjoyable situations are, but they also can lead to a great deal of opportunity,” Jonez says. “We’ve made a lot of friends during this journey, and they support our endeavors.”

The We Run the South Tour will stop at Trees on Tuesday, Nov. 21. Cure for Paranoia will be selling its music (in the form of pill-shaped USB drives) on the tour.

