During Dallas Visit, Jack White Announces Warstic Headquarters Will Open in Deep Ellum

At Globe Life Park, just a couple of hours before the first pitch of the Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers game, musician and baseball enthusiast Jack White announced he and his partners in baseball bat company Warstic are opening their first brick and mortar store in Deep Ellum.

The store will open in early 2018 at 2900 Main St., formerly motorcycle shop All Star Baggers. It will be Warstic's manufacturing headquarters for all of the United States and have some pretty groovy amenities.

The shop will have a bat-fitting room, where clients can customize the look and feel of their bat, and a finishing lab where you can watch the wood or metal bat be hand-crafted. There will also be a batting cage, for testing out the handiwork, and a bar and diner called Players, where you can grab a drink and some grub when you're all finished.

"Customers will be fitted for a Warstic baseball bat just like being fitted for a custom suit," Warstic founder and Dallas native Ben Jenkins said in the press release announcing the new headquarters.

The third partner in Warstic is former Texas Ranger and current Detroit Tiger Ian Kinsler (hence the decision to peg the announcement to Monday night's game) and he's the one who brought former White Stripes frontman White into the mix.

White has a close relationship with Kinsler and the Tigers. Earlier this week, he announced he would be releasing a new 7" vinyl record that will be available exclusively with the purchase of Detroit Tigers tickets.

The three men — Jenkins, White and Kinsler — have been seen in Dallas this week preparing for the announcement and hyping the brand. Sunday they appeared at a baseball game benefiting Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, which was moved to John Paul II high school in Plano at the last minute, due to rain.

