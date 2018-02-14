In Bed With Rat Rios and Rob Martinez

Sammy “Rat” Rios and Rob Martinez are two of Dallas’ most promising artists. Rios is a singer and stage actress, and Martinez is a videographer. They’re both multi-instrumentalists who play in each other’s solo projects, Rat Rios and Honor System.

The couple lives together in an ivy-covered landmark building overlooking a slow street in Fair Park. “I don’t know how many people have accidentally seen us naked while changing,” Rios says of the immense windows. The light barges in forcefully through their loft, a visually mesmerizing display of enviable eccentricity; from the hollow television set from the 1950s, or a set of vintage ET dolls, to a collected ball of cat hair sitting on the coffee table.

Rios’ paintings liven up the bare brick walls, which hold a hanging stuffed blowfish Martinez gifted Rios one Valentine’s Day. There’s a small music studio/rehearsal space area, and endless videography equipment. The staircase also functions as bookshelves, with literature ranging from philosophy to books about animals. Rios has an immortal love of animals, and she joyfully spies on Martinez when he’s playing with their cats Munch and Gidget.

This past Christmas season, Rios had a significant role in Dallas Theater Center‘s outstanding production of A Christmas Carol. At the moment, she’s sound-designing and composing for a play involving clowns by Jeffrey Colangelo. Martinez, who is the main filmographer for an advertising agency, often turns their living room into a studio. His stunning high-pigmented imagery has been commissioned by the likes of Sarah Jaffe and the band Dark Rooms. The couple collaborates frequently. In her 2016 music video for “Contact,” Rios sang a stirring lullaby as Martinez's direction turned her face into a canvas of special effects.

EXPAND Kathy Tran

There’s a makeshift bulletin board set up outside their front door. Rios has an ad for her pet-sitting services and a poster for We’re Gonna Die, the play she’s set to star in later in the day at the AT&T Performing Arts Center. While the play had a few dates last year, this is its first fully produced run. Along with Martinez, the musical’s band includes Paul Grass from Midnight Opera and solo artist Jacob Metcalf. Rios’ acting is so believable in the show that it takes a skeptical double-look at the program to conclude that her monologue is not auto-biographical.

Life is everywhere in the Rios-Martinez household, in the form of cats (both real and painted), to an old ironing board full of plants, to Rios’ mother and sister, who await upstairs, having flown in for her weekend performance. While all pieces fit naturally into their ecosystem, so does the partnership between Martinez and Rios. They met over three years ago at a friend’s Halloween party where the theatrical couple was oddly out of place. Rios was dressed in black, having come from a funeral, and Martinez was repurposing a costume from a work party the day before, where he’d dressed as his boss. “It was really only funny to me,” he says.

Rios was immediately drawn to his sense of humor. Martinez is ever the jokester, and she frequently interrupts to sort out his fantasy recollections for the sake of accuracy. He jokes about their first encounter: “Sammy was very forward.” She half-heartedly protests, reminding him that their friend was present. “Yes, she was also very forward, and I felt uncomfortable,” he jokes.

“I do have a memory,” Martinez says, this time seriously, “I remember seeing her through the second floor window and I was like ‘Who dat?’ and later I was like ‘Oh, you’re the girl from the window,’ which sounds really creepy,” he recalls. Theirs is a love story out of an indie romantic comedy. They started following each other on social media, getting coffee and going on memorable trips to Target. “She drew me a shark,” Martinez remembers of their initial friendship. He says he first fell for Rios when she recognized a Miles Davis tune he was playing in the car. “I loved him immediately,” Rios’ mom interjects from the second floor. During a lunch date, Rios texted Martinez while he was sitting next to her, asking him to be her boyfriend. “I said no,” he jokes. “He said yes,” she clarifies.

At the moment they are co-directing a short-film inspired by one of Rios’ dreams. They’re also collaborating on an '80s and early '90s hip hop and electro-inspired project called Juicebox where she will be rapping over his beats. Rios and Martinez moved into their new space in August, after having spent years in Deep Ellum. Until recently they only had two plates and a habit of eating while standing up, until it occurred to them to move the bar stools to the the actual bar counter. They’re now learning to cook together. “We’re learning to groove,” Rios says of their kitchen choreography.

The couple is also learning to host. Their Christmas party was an unforgettable gathering where they took turns giving dramatic readings of a children’s story and toasting the event by, well, handing out actual toast. They enlisted their favorite musicians like Metcalf, harpist Jess Garland and singer Sudie, to serenade their close circle of artist friends with carols. Their Christmas tree is still up. But “at least it’s not lit,” as Rios says.

Rios spends most of her time chasing the answers to Sudoku puzzles and estate sales for “old lady nightgowns.” She reads to Martinez at night, usually Stephen King, in their brass bed which is next to a cat tree and across a desk holding a milk creamer, which has a nipple painted on it. Absent from the couple’s household is the habit of arguing. Rios finds it impossible to spat with Martinez’s easy-going nature. “There’s something freaking angelic about his doe-eyes,” she says.

Their only differences are aesthetic. He’s a minimalist, and she’s a collector. Likewise, while Martinez prefers streaming newer music, Rios has an exclusive loyalty to her iTunes library. The fact that Martinez is religious while Rios is not has never been a point of conflict. In fact, their biggest difference of opinion might come in the form of how best to place utensils in the dishwasher. “She puts the forks in the dishwasher facing up,” he says. “So they can get a better wash,” she counters. “Have you ever gotten a fork up your nail?” Martinez asks. Rios accuses him of putting the knives facing up, but Martinez denies it.

Kathy Tran

The couple’s most memorable date took place one Valentine’s Day when Martinez turned his place into a candle-lit restaurant and made gourmet grilled cheese with decorative figurines on top. They still haven’t decided their upcoming plans for Valentine’s Day, and think they might stay in and order pizza. They do have doting words for each other, “I love Rob because he’s always himself no matter what,” Rios says, “and he’s a kind person.” Rios also admires his taste level and industrious work ethic. He says, “Sammy inspired me to play music again.” Martinez played music through high school and then, as he says, “film took the focus over my life.”

“I thought if I found someone to spend my life with, I would be settling, but it’s not that at all,” Martinez says of Rios. ”She’s so much more than I even thought I wanted or thought existed.” They plan to fill their household not with babies, but with refugees who need a temporary home. Human trafficking prevention and awareness is a cause they plan on fundraising for. They both say Rios is far more political. “He doesn’t really worry about it, but I tell him to worry about it,” she says of Martinez’s disinterest in politics. “That’s OK,” she tells him, “as long as you vote for the people that I put on the list.”