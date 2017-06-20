Austin's Sound on Sound Fest Announces Lineup
|
Yeah Yeah Yeahs went on hiatus in 2013. In November, they'll headline Sound on Sound Fest in Sherwood Forest.
courtesy the artist
Former Fun Fun Fun Fest co-founder Graham Williams has knocked it out of the park once again with Austin’s second annual Sound on Sound Festival lineup. The multigenre bonanza, which essentially replaced Fun Fun Fun Fest in 2016, returns Nov. 10-12 to Sherwood Forest.
The Austin venue is a 23-acre medieval village that includes more than 100 buildings used as shops, pubs, restaurants and stages during an annual renaissance fair. Sound on Sound Festival will make use of most of these.
Today's lineup release revealed headliners Yeah Yeah Yeahs — returning to the stage after going on hiatus in 2013 — and Grizzly Bear, whose appearance marks the band’s only Texas performance this year.
In a partnership with FestDrive, a fleet of charter buses will transport festival-goers to Austin from every major Texas city for the three-day music experience. Tickets are $35 one-way or $60 round-trip. The Bomb Factory is Dallas’ only pick-up location.
Local artists playing the three-day excursion are DJ Sober, rappers Sam Lao and Snow Tha Product, All/Everything’s John Stewart and crossover thrashers Power Trip.
“It’s a really dope opportunity for All/Everything,” Stewart says. “As we continue to expand around the nation, Sound on Sound will be our first party in Texas outside of Dallas. Plus, the thought of taking our sweaty, basement-like party to a festival stage is pretty insane.”
|
courtesy SOS Fest
No stranger to Austin festivals, Power Trip vocalist Riley Gale echoes Stewart’s sentiments, crediting Sound on Sound’s founder for helping the group sign as an artist to Southern Lord Recordings.
“Graham Williams supported us for years and was one of the first big idea promoters in the country to give us a chance. We played Fun Fun Fun Fest or an after-show nearly every year,” Gale says. “In fact, we ended up on Southern Lord after a performance at an after-show in 2011.”
Williams and James Moody, co-founders and both integral parts of Fun Fun Fun Fest, split from the festival’s parent company, Transmission Events, in April 2016 after issues with the company’s co-owner, Stratus Properties.
“Fun Fun Fun Fest was obviously his baby,” Gale says of Williams’ former music festival, “and now it’s gone through puberty or some kind of beautiful metamorphosis, which is Sound on Sound.”
Gale says there's one musician he's most excited to see.
“Iggy Pop is gonna be there,” he explains, “and I hope I get to meet him because my dad always told me stories about Stooges’ shows. Iggy’s father was apparently my dad’s high school English teacher. ... I need to confirm this or my entire relationship with my father is a complete fucking lie.”
Three-day general admission ($189) and VIP passes for Sound on Sound, including camping options, are available now.
The full lineup:
YEAH YEAH YEAHS
Grizzly Bear ~ Iggy Pop ~ The Shins
Blood Orange ~ Electric Wizard ~ Pusha T
Kehlani ~ Vince Staples ~ Sleep
Ministry ~ Washed Out
Dinosaur Jr. ~ Taking Back Sunday ~ Digable Planets
Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires ~ Japandroids ~ Austra
Real Estate ~ Converge ~ Yelle
Ariel Pink ~ The Story So Far ~ NONAME
Foxygen ~ Cannibal Corpse ~ Hot Chip (DJ Set)
Cloud Nothings ~ Boris ~ Poolside
Twin Peaks ~ Citizen ~ Lindstrom
Cherry Glazerr ~ Turnstile ~ S U R V I V E
Girlpool ~ Power Trip ~ Snow Tha Product
Mild High Club ~ Wolves in the Throne Room ~ Blanck Mass
Hoops ~ The Menzingers ~ Egyptian Lover
Sweet Spirit ~ The Hotelier ~ Juan Maclean (DJ Set)
Capyac ~ Sorority Noise ~ Peanut Butter Wolf
Holy Wave ~ Mannequin Pussy ~ Tim Sweeney
The Frights ~ Helms Alee ~ Honey Sound System
A Giant Dog ~ USA/Mexico ~ Kamau
Alex Napping ~ Street Sects ~ Lovefingers
Midnight Stroll ~ Growl ~ Mélat ~ Sam Lao
DJ Sober ~ Flying Turns ~ Chulita Vinyl Club
All/Everything ~ Dayuta ~ Kydd Jones ~ Tank Washington
