The Mammoths Return to Dallas, Where the Band Got Started, To Record New Album

The Mammoths are an Austin band with Dallas roots, and they are ready to show off their fusion of blues-rock and psych-soul to the city where it all came together.

The band started when David Kapsner (lead vocals, guitar, piano), Michael Jekot (lead guitar, vocals) and Tyler Rush (bass, vocals) were middle-schoolers in Austin, but things didn’t really get going for them as band until they all found themselves in Dallas.

“I lived [in Dallas] for a few years after college,” Kapsner says. “I was playing open-mic gigs, which led to full band gigs. Michael and Tyler were driving up to Dallas on the weekends to rehearse. After Michael quit his job in Houston, he slept on my couch while we played the open-mic circuit in Dallas. Eventually, we decided to move the band to our hometown [Austin], where we met Tim.”