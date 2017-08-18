menu

Dallas Green of City and Colour Got His Knuckles Tattooed in Dallas

Music News: Shania Twain's Back In Town, Club Dada Goes Americana and More


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Dallas Green of City and Colour Got His Knuckles Tattooed in Dallas

Friday, August 18, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Eric Grubbs
Candian singer-songwriter Dallas Green performs soulful folk music under the alias City and Colour.
Candian singer-songwriter Dallas Green performs soulful folk music under the alias City and Colour.
artist Facebook
A A

City and Colour plays House of Blues on Friday, Aug. 25.

Dallas Green made the leap into performing full time in the city that shares his name. He was on tour with his metal-tinged hardcore band, Alexisonfire, and decided to do something impulsive to mark the occasion.

“I got my knuckles tattooed in Dallas when I decided to go for it,” Green says from his home in Toronto. “I did the whole, 'I’m gonna end my life right here. Music is going to work, and I’m never going to get a regular job.'”

Green has enjoyed a successful career with Alexisonfire and as a soulful folk artist performing under the alias City and Colour, an allusion to the fact that his first name is also the name of a city, and his last is also the name of a color. The city isn't his namesake, however; he's named after George Dallas Green, a baseball player and manager for various teams, including the Philadelphia Phillies.

Green is on the road promoting the fifth City and Colour album, 2015's If I Should Go Before You. He's also released four albums with Alexisonfire and collaborated with Pink as You+Me since 2002.

Upcoming Events

City and Colour’s music is romantic and heartfelt. Green says he's heard that many couples have gotten engaged at his shows, and he’s been asked to perform at weddings.

“When I wrote those songs, I never thought about things like that,” he says. “I didn’t think, 'Oh, this will be nice to get married to.' I was just writing myself out of something.”

Despite his success, Green is indecisive about the future. “I’m not really sure where I want to go with the next record or if I want to make another record,” he says.

“For the last 15 years, I’ve just made records and then went and toured with them and came home, made records and went on tour with them, whether with Alexisonfire or City and Colour,” he continues.

“I think this time, I’m not really in a rush to write new songs," Green says. "I’ve got little bits and pieces here and there. I always tell myself I’m going to take a break. But this year, I booked 108 shows."

City and Colour, 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., $68.58 and up, livenation.com

Eric Grubbs
Eric Grubbs is a Dallas-based writer who has published two books, Post: A Look at the Influence of Post-Hardcore 1985-2007 and When We Were the Kids. His writing has been featured in Punk Planet, Popdose, Fort Worth Weekly, The Dentonite and LA Weekly. He supports Manchester City and will never root for Manchester United.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >