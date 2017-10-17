menu

How Hoodie Allen Left a Job at Google to Climb the Billboard Charts

Sound on Sound Is Canceled, But You Can See Many of the Same Bands in Dallas That Week


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

How Hoodie Allen Left a Job at Google to Climb the Billboard Charts

Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Nicholas Bostick
Hoodie Allen plays House of Blues on Saturday.
Hoodie Allen plays House of Blues on Saturday.
Hoodie Allen on Facebook
A A

For many people, landing a job at Google is the job of a lifetime. Steven Markowitz left his job at Google in 2011. Markowitz, who goes by the stage name Hoodie Allen, has since had a No. 1 album on Billboard’s Top Rap Albums chart, and he released his third studio album, The Hype, last month. He's appearing in Dallas on Nov. 4.

“I love playing in Dallas," Markowitz says. “It feels so distinctly different from my own upbringing that it’s cool to see anybody [from there] really resonate with what I’m doing.”

His upcoming show in Dallas will feature a full band and expanded instrumentation needed to play songs from his latest album.

“I think I slowed down the process by accident by writing a lot more for this record,” Markowitz says. “I probably wrote three albums' worth of songs.”

Upcoming Events

The extra effort is evident; Markowitz's performance on The Hype stands as some of his most varied and polished work to date. Tracks like “Sushi” and “Know It All” showcase elaborate shifts in flow and stronger R&B-esque singing while retaining the party tracks laden with pop-culture references that characterized Hoodie’s 2012 EP, All American.

But Markowitz's musical evolution shines most brightly in his collaborations on the album. From the auto-tuned trap vibe of “Fakin” with Wale to the pop-punk angst of State Champs’ feature on “All My Friends,” Hoodie has never sounded so versatile. Arlington native Scott Hoying, of Pentatonix fame, makes an appearance on “All for Me,” a playfully poppy track with a slick beat, born out of a personal friendship — the same kind of friendship that led to Ed Sheeran rapping while dressed as a superhero in the video for his 2014 collaboration with Hoodie, “All About It.”

Markowitz's talent for building a fan base and finding talented friends is one of his biggest boons. He makes weekly phone calls to members of his “friend club,” the Hoodie Mob, and lets them onto the tour bus. Hoodie has cultivated a support system separate from astroturfed street teams and record-label yes-men.

“I just stayed independent the whole time and done things my way, which probably limited the opportunity for me to be in a whole different stratosphere,” Markowitz says. “But at the same time, it sort of allowed me to keep a real loyal fan base who cares and who supports me regardless."

 Hoodie Allen performs Saturday, Nov. 4, at the House of Blues. 

Nicholas Bostick

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >