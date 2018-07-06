Music News: Lupe Fiasco, Dwight Yoakam Highlight a Week of New Concert Postings

It's a lighter list of concert announcements this week. The Fourth of July holiday transitions the calendar into the second week of summer, and fall will be here shortly. Look for more bands and artists to ramp up their touring schedules in the coming weeks. This week, we've got appearances coming our way from a rap superstar, '80s chart-toppers and a country legend, among others.



Grammy-winning rapper Lupe Fiasco will hit the road this summer and fall to support his latest album, Dragos Light . The lengthy tour will hit many major North American markets through Labor Day. He'll appear Aug. 16 at Gas Monkey Live. Tickets are on sale Friday at ticketfly.com.

The English reggae and pop tunesmiths of UB40 are appropriately celebrating 40 years together as a band this year. To commemorate, the band, best known for the '80s hit "Red Red Wine," is touring all over North America. It will play Oct. 10 at Gas Monkey Live. Tickets are on sale at ticketfly.com.

Jean-Philip Grobler and his St. Lucia project will appear Oct. 26 at Canton Hall. With several acclaimed albums of its own to boast, the band also has produced tracks for folks such as Charli XCX, Passion Pit and Foster The People. Tickets are on sale at ticketfly.com.

The road warriors of Hippo Campus have been building their alternative rock reputation since debuting in 2013. The St. Paul, Minnesota, natives are hard at work on their second full-length album and have a slew of tour dates planned for the fall. You can catch them live Nov. 7 at Canton Hall. Tickets are available at ticketfly.com.

University of North Texas Health Sciences Center presents Dwight Yoakam as part of its Legends: Concert Series at Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall. The Nov. 5 show will surely feature a variety of classics, as well as more recent tunes from the vital country and Americana performer. Tickets are on sale at basshall.com.

Eclectic California jazz-rock duo The Mattson 2 will bring their sharp and angular musical muscle to Deep Ellum's Three Links on Aug. 23. The pair have taught and performed music for quite some time and recently collaborated with Toro Y Moi's Chaz Bundick on an album. Tickets are available Friday at eventbrite.com.