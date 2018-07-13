Music News: Twenty One Pilots, Jorja Smith and More Announce Fall Concerts

Some cool up-and-comers will be heading to area venues over the next couple of months. Additionally, a few old souls are revving up the engines to stop by, and a punk rock icon brings his other creative interests to town.



British singer-songwriter Jorja Smith has announced a North American headlining tour in support of her debut solo album, Lost & Found . The 18-date trek kicks off in mid-November and rolls into the Granada Theater for a show Dec. 2. Tickets are on sale Friday at prekindle.com.

has announced a North American headlining tour in support of her debut solo album, . The 18-date trek kicks off in mid-November and rolls into the Granada Theater for a show Dec. 2. Tickets are on sale Friday at prekindle.com. Noah Cyrus' debut single, "Make Me (Cry)," went straight to No. 1 on Spotify's Viral Global Chart. Her follow-up single, "Stay Together," is rivaling the debut hit for the title of song of the summer. Her infectious R&B-inflected pop tunes should attract plenty of eager fans when she appears Oct. 10 at The Granada Theater. Tickets are on sale Friday at prekindle.com.

debut single, "Make Me (Cry)," went straight to No. 1 on Spotify's Viral Global Chart. Her follow-up single, "Stay Together," is rivaling the debut hit for the title of song of the summer. Her infectious R&B-inflected pop tunes should attract plenty of eager fans when she appears Oct. 10 at The Granada Theater. Tickets are on sale Friday at prekindle.com. Riotous British band Public Image Ltd. is bringing its act to the road this fall. Fronted by legendary Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon, the post-punk crew has been around for quite some time, making a distinct blend of artful noise that continues to influence up-and-comers in the industry. Catch the group Oct. 24 at the Granada Theater. Tickets are on sale Friday at prekindle.com.

is bringing its act to the road this fall. Fronted by legendary Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon, the post-punk crew has been around for quite some time, making a distinct blend of artful noise that continues to influence up-and-comers in the industry. Catch the group Oct. 24 at the Granada Theater. Tickets are on sale Friday at prekindle.com. Gregory Alan Isakov specializes in minimal, spooky-sounding Americana. With a focus on tender lyrics that coincide with the shimmering and ethereal musical palette, his songs are memorable and stand up to repeated listens. He'll perform Oct. 19 at the Granada Theater. Tickets are on sale Friday at prekindle.com.

specializes in minimal, spooky-sounding Americana. With a focus on tender lyrics that coincide with the shimmering and ethereal musical palette, his songs are memorable and stand up to repeated listens. He'll perform Oct. 19 at the Granada Theater. Tickets are on sale Friday at prekindle.com. Throwback rock group Greta Van Fleet has been one of the year's most buzzed-about bands. With epic guitar solos, wailing vocals, and '70s-influenced stage attire, the band has been playing festivals and selling out venues across the country. It'll bring its energy Oct. 3 to the South Side Ballroom stage for a show. Tickets are on sale Friday at livenation.com.

has been one of the year's most buzzed-about bands. With epic guitar solos, wailing vocals, and '70s-influenced stage attire, the band has been playing festivals and selling out venues across the country. It'll bring its energy Oct. 3 to the South Side Ballroom stage for a show. Tickets are on sale Friday at livenation.com. Grammy-winning duo Twenty One Pilots have announced a massive 27-date tour across North America supporting their next album, Trench . The Bandito Tour kicks off Oct. 16 and will roll into Dallas for a show at American Airlines Center on Nov. 7. Tickets are on sale Friday at livenation.com.

have announced a massive 27-date tour across North America supporting their next album, . The Bandito Tour kicks off Oct. 16 and will roll into Dallas for a show at American Airlines Center on Nov. 7. Tickets are on sale Friday at livenation.com. Americana singer-songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter has been at the forefront of the genre for close to 30 years. She has a recent album in tow and a sterling collection of folk-inflected gems in her vast catalog, and her live shows sparkle with emotion and vitality. She'll perform Oct. 19 at Dallas' Majestic Theatre. Tickets are on sale Friday at prekindle.com.

has been at the forefront of the genre for close to 30 years. She has a recent album in tow and a sterling collection of folk-inflected gems in her vast catalog, and her live shows sparkle with emotion and vitality. She'll perform Oct. 19 at Dallas' Majestic Theatre. Tickets are on sale Friday at prekindle.com. The one and only Henry Rollins is visiting The Kessler Theater. This time around, though, he's arriving as a storyteller and exhibitor. For many years, Rollins has taken photographs on his travels. This Oct. 9 presentation will serve as an intimate evening as he shows many of his favorites from Baghdad to Pyongyang, North Korea. Tickets are on sale Friday at prekindle.com.

is visiting The Kessler Theater. This time around, though, he's arriving as a storyteller and exhibitor. For many years, Rollins has taken photographs on his travels. This Oct. 9 presentation will serve as an intimate evening as he shows many of his favorites from Baghdad to Pyongyang, North Korea. Tickets are on sale Friday at prekindle.com. After a recent local stop of his Outlaw Country Tour at Dos Equis Pavilion, Willie Nelson & Family will return to the area for a show Nov. 24 at the Global Event Center at WinStar World Casino. It's never a bad idea to attend a Willie show, regardless of how often you've seen him before. Tickets are on sale Friday at ticketmaster.com.

will return to the area for a show Nov. 24 at the Global Event Center at WinStar World Casino. It's never a bad idea to attend a Willie show, regardless of how often you've seen him before. Tickets are on sale Friday at ticketmaster.com. Good Charlotte has announced an ambitious North American tour in support of irs upcoming release, Generation Rx . The longtime punk-rock outfit led by brothers Joel and Benji Madden will make a local appearance Nov. 11 at Dallas' House of Blues. Tickets are on sale Friday at ticketmaster.com.

has announced an ambitious North American tour in support of irs upcoming release, . The longtime punk-rock outfit led by brothers Joel and Benji Madden will make a local appearance Nov. 11 at Dallas' House of Blues. Tickets are on sale Friday at ticketmaster.com. Comedy rapper Lil Dicky has announced an extensive 21-date tour across North America later this fall. His Life Lessons tour kicks off Oct. 9 and heads to Dallas on Oct. 26 for an appearance at The Bomb Factory. DJ Mustard will be the supporting act. Tickets are on sale Friday at ticketfly.com.

has announced an extensive 21-date tour across North America later this fall. His Life Lessons tour kicks off Oct. 9 and heads to Dallas on Oct. 26 for an appearance at The Bomb Factory. DJ Mustard will be the supporting act. Tickets are on sale Friday at ticketfly.com. Veteran rock band Local H has been recording and touring since the early '90s. Best known for its hit single, "Bound for the Floor," the band is planning a fall outing in support of an upcoming release. It'll appear Oct. 10 at Club Dada. Tickets are on sale Friday at dadadallas.com.

has been recording and touring since the early '90s. Best known for its hit single, "Bound for the Floor," the band is planning a fall outing in support of an upcoming release. It'll appear Oct. 10 at Club Dada. Tickets are on sale Friday at dadadallas.com. Scottish rock group We Were Promised Jetpacks is also coming to Club Dada. Its Oct. 15 show will highlight songs from a vast catalog as well as tracks that will be featured on a forthcoming self-released album. Tickets are on sale Friday at the band's website.

